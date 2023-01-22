Of All The Cult-Favorite Beauty Products On Amazon, Experts Say These Are Worth Hype

Amazon is infamous for many reasons, their fanatical reviewers among them. And although there’s something to be said for a beauty product that garners tens of thousands of positive ratings, it can still be tough to know which products will truly deliver the results you want, and which have fallen victim to the hype machine. That’s why The Zoe Report turned to the people who truly know their stuff to sort through what’s legit and what’s not.

From the makeup sponges you’ll find in every makeup artist’s kit to the mineral sunscreen that dermatologists recommend to all their patients, these are the 50 cult-favorite beauty products on Amazon that experts say are worth the hype.

1 This Long-Lasting Liquid Lipstick With A Velvety Finish Amazon Lime Crime Velvetines Liquid Matte Lipstick $20 See On Amazon “Lime Crime’s Velvetines Liquid Matte Lipstick is incredible,” says Katie Mellinger, a fashion and celebrity makeup artist. “The finish is ultra ULTRA matte and lasts all day (and I do mean ALL day). All of the shades are super lush—Red Velvet is one of my favorite reds of all time!” Available shades: 19

2 The Under-$20 Hydrating Serum That Dermatologists Recommend Constantly Amazon Cerave Hyaluronic Acid Serum $18 See On Amazon When asked about cult-favorite beauty products that are worth the hype, Dr. Rosmy Barrios, a regenerative medicine specialist and medical advisor for the Health Reporter, says that “Cerave’s hyaluronic acid face serum is definitely worth buying.” She explains, “I recommend this serum because it does a great job in hydrating your skin. Most women spend on moisturizing products without looking for effective ingredients and that’s a big mistake. Hyaluronic acid is a great humectant, which means it draws moisture from the atmosphere to your skin and holds it in. In most of my appointments with women that need help with dry skin, this is the serum that I usually recommend and speaking from experience, they all love it for the result it brings. [It’s also effective] because it comes with a high concentration of hyaluronic acid along with essential ceramides and vitamin B5. Plus, it’s worth the hype because it comes at a manageable price tag for the valuable ingredients it carries. People want results and this serum delivers it. So, it’s that simple!”

3 A Smoothing Heat Protectant Cream That “Creates The Perfect Blowout” Amazon Briogeo Farewell Frizz Blow Dry Perfection & Heat Protectant Crème $26 See On Amazon “Briogeo’s Farewell Frizz Blowout Cream is an anti-frizz cream that is truly worth all the hype it gets,” says Nia Jones, a professional hair stylist, salon owner, and hair expert for Latest Locks. “I love this product because of its effectiveness in creating the perfect blowout and long-lasting hold. It's a lightweight styling cream that helps to block humidity while simultaneously sealing split ends and delivering a shiny, frizz-free finish. It also contains low levels of silicones that help smooth out fly-aways rather than weigh them down, as other heavier creams would do. The effects of this cream are long-lasting compared to other frizz-fighting products on the market, which makes it ideal when you're looking for an upkeep-free style that lasts all day long,” she explains.

4 This Gentle Facial Cleanser That Leaves Skin Feeling Supple & Hydrated Amazon CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser $15 See On Amazon Dermatologist Angelo Landriscina, M.D., F.A.A.D., says CeraVe’s Foaming Facial Cleanser “has been a cult favorite skincare product on social media for the last several years, and for good reason. It's one of my go-to cleansers for patients with dry or extra dry skin.” Why? He explains, “The formula is non-stripping and reinforces the skin barrier with a blend of ceramides. When I use it, I feel my skin is actually more moisturized AFTER cleansing. The price point under $15 also can't be beat.”

5 A Multi-Tasking Hair Serum That The Pros Call A “Miracle Product” Amazon Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Anti-frizz Hair Spray $27 See On Amazon “This miracle product is humidity resistant, and helps with frizz control,” says celebrity hairstylist Glen Ellis of Color Wow’s best-selling Dream Coat spray. “It's perfect for making hair feel silky. And for some random reason, I feel like it makes the blow dry time much shorter. Everyone in my salon loves this product as well as clients.” Think of this is a heat protectant, smoothing treatment, and shine-enhancing serum in one. Hairstylist Jennifer Korab also recommends Dream Coat. “[It’s] one of my favorites if you [have] frizz-prone hair,” she says, adding that “It protects against humidity and moisture and will keep your hair frizz free for days.”

6 This Fan-Favorite Shampoo Brush That Doubles As A Scalp Massager Amazon HEETA Scalp Care Hair Brush $10 See On Amazon Ellis also recommends this fan-favorite shampoo brush, which boasts over 100,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. “It makes it super easy for clients to shampoo their long thick hair, or [it’s great for] someone that doesn't have as much and doesn't want to tire out their arms while shampooing their hair,” Ellis explains. Two of the other experts we spoke with also recommended this hair brush: Dr. Brendan Camp, who says “It’s great for a quick scalp massage in the shower, but also can be used to help gently exfoliate flaky scalp skin,” and hairstylist Jennifer Korab, who recommends it “to stimulate your scalp and promote healthy hair growth.”

7 A Luxurious Hair Oil That Encourages Stronger, Smoother, & Shinier Hair Amazon Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil $30 See On Amazon Another cult-favorite recommendation from Ellis is the Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil. “I love this product because it's easier to use on a client’s hair while their hair is damp, and I use it before blow drying or when the client’s hair is dry and I want to add a little bit more shine,” he says. This oil can be used on both damp or dry hair — all you need is a drop — and it works to protect hair from temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, too.

8 This Hair Mist That Gives Next-Level Volume Amazon Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray $35 See On Amazon One last product that Ellis says is worth the hype is Living Proof’s Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray, which he uses on clients’ hair once it’s dry. “I flip their head upside down and spray 12 inches away from the hair and it [gives] such great lift. I also tell clients to use it the second day after they get a blow dry to put back the volume,” he says. This versatile product also soaks up oil, gives hair perfectly tousled texture, and protects against heat.

9 A Dermatologist-Favorite Sunscreen That’s Packed With Skin Care Benefits Amazon EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 $39 See On Amazon When The Zoe Report asked Dr. Brendan Camp, M.D., about skin care products that are worth the hype, he recommended EltaMD’s UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46, which has long been a favorite with derms. What makes it so great? “This facial SPF moisturizer contains zinc, making it great for sensitive skin. But it is also a great option for acne or rosacea-prone skin because it has calming niacinamide and antioxidants like vitamin E. It spreads in easily, absorbs well, and does not leavea white residue,” he explains.

10 The Ultimate Hand Cream — & It’s Less Than $15 Amazon Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Hand Cream $13 See On Amazon Neutrogena’s Norwegian Formula Hand Cream has long been a cult favorite — and it also happens to be another one of Dr. Camp’s top recommendations. “My hands get very dry from washing them so often between patients and using hand sanitizer. This thick, hydrating, unique cream formula is great to use during the day or at night right before bed to keep hands soft and cuticles hydrated to prevent the formation of hangnails.”

11 An Ultra-Smooth Lip Balm That Actually Lasts Amazon Malin + Goetz Mojito Lip Moisturizer $15 See On Amazon “I stole this lip balm from my partner because I liked it so much,” says Dr. Camp of another cult-y product he loves. “It’s smooth, hydrating, and its formulation allows it to remain on the lips for an extended period so you’re not always having to reapply.”

12 These Best-Selling Pimple Patches That Help Heal Breakouts Overnight Amazon Mighty Patch Pimple Patches $13 See On Amazon Nurse Tara Adashev, a master injector and A.P.R.N. at Neinstein Plastic Surgery, recommends these cult-favorite pimple patches from Mighty Patch, which are a number-one best-seller on Amazon with over 80,000 five-star ratings. “These little stickers keep my fingers off picking at my breakouts and ‘poof’ — they are basically gone overnight,” sums up Adashev of their appeal. The hydrocolloid patches also help flatten pimples and reduce the redness that comes along with them.

13 A Hydrating Tinted Sunscreen From A Beloved French Pharmacy Brand Amazon La Roche-Posay Anthelios Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50 $35 See On Amazon “[This] La Roche Posay tinted mineral moisturizer not only gives you SPF, but also, it’s the easiest moisturizer to throw on to give yourself a little coverage,” says Adashev. The French pharmacy staple, which has been awarded over 10,000 five-star Amazon ratings, is also a safe choice for sensitive skin, being a gentle mineral sunscreen in nature.

14 This Genius Hair Tool That Achieves The Perfect Beachy Waves Amazon Trademark Beauty Babe Waves 3 Barrel Curling Iron $60 See On Amazon Celebrity hairstylist Joseph Maine calls this Trademark Beauty curling iron “the easiest way to achieve beach waves at home.” He adds, “The barrels simply clamp over your hair to create a perfect S wave ... The ease of use and great price point make it definitely worth the hype.”

15 An Under-The-Radar Matte Eyeshadow Palette At An Amazing Price Amazon LORAC PRO Matte Eye Shadow Palette $28 See On Amazon Kerrin Jackson, four-time Emmy-nominated makeup artist of 25 years, and creator of The Makeup Refinery, calls The Lorac Pro Matte Eyeshadow Palette “an unsung hero when it comes to neutral matte eyeshadow palettes.” “Priced almost suspiciously low considering its quality, this is the only neutral matte palette you need in your kit at home or on the go. It holds a simple [eight] shades ranging from off-white Linen through to Jet Black. [It’s] very easy to use, regardless of whether you’re a pro at makeup, or just applying your very first cut crease. [With] soft powders that are pigment-loaded yet blend like a breeze, this is the ideal eyeshadow palette that I recommend time and time again,” says Jackson.

16 These Lip Exfoliating Tools That MUAs Call “Their Best-Kept Secret” Amazon yoizyfree Lip Scrub Brush (5 Pieces) $8 See On Amazon Jackson says these silicone lip exfoliating brushes are “still one of my most frequently purchased tools that still feels like my best-kept secret.” She explains, “It’s a simple tool, but exfoliates your dry, flaky lips so well, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without one! The exfoliating brush looks a little like a soft, rounded toothbrush, but is so much more gentle and efficient at perfectly exfoliating your lips — moreso than a toothbrush will ever be. Use the lip exfoliator on it’s own, or with a gentle lip scrub for a super-charged scrub treatment that will have your lips feeling instantly softer and smoother in one go. I give these away to actors so often, they are the best. And what better way to double-down on your lip care than pairing a home exfoliation with a gentle, nourishing lip balm?”

17 A Luxe Lip Balm With A Super-Smooth Consistency Amazon L'Occitane Ultra-Rich 10% Shea Butter Nourishing Lip Balm Stick $10 See On Amazon Jackson calls this L’Occitane shea butter lip balm her absolute favorite. She says, “Its satin-soft, matte consistency makes it perfect for you on the go, or at home, throughout the dry months of the year. It goes on so smoothly and really does heal dry lips, with a mild and super pleasant taste. I love this lip balm, and never go far without one. I use them at work on actors and on myself.”

18 This Cult-Favorite Balm With Countless Uses Amazon Egyptian Magic Skin Cream $16 See On Amazon One last cult-favorite beauty product Jackson recommends is Egyptian Magic skin cream. “This balm is the Swiss Army knife of beauty products,” she says, adding that she uses it to heal cuts, scars, eczema, and dry skin, and as lip balm, after-shave balm, after-sun care, and diaper rash cream. “In other words, it really does live up to it's namesake,” raves Jackson, adding that “[It’s] made from bee-by-products which are believed to contain healing qualities and be antibacterial.” Last, Jackson shares that “Egyptian Magic is always my go-to for a quick sheen or [sweaty] look on arms and legs, and can also give a quick ‘natural glow’ look or create a dewy cheek highlight when you’re going for that natural/no-makeup look.”

19 A Gentle Mineral Sunscreen That Doesn’t Leave A White Cast Amazon IMAGE Skincare Daily Ultimate Protection Moisturizer SPF 50 $47 See On Amazon “This is a zinc oxide, fully mineral SPF that is moisturizing AND blends nicely onto all skin tones, which is hard to find since mineral SPFs can leave a white or chalky cast [on skin],” says celebrity esthetician Candace Marino of the fan-favorite IMAGE Skincare Daily Ultimate Protection Moisturizer SPF 50. “This formula is sheer and won’t leave the skin feeling sticky or heavy,” she adds.

20 This Skin-Softening Cleansing Balm That Melts Away Makeup Amazon Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Meltaway Cleansing Balm $35 See On Amazon Marino also recommends Farmacy’s Green Clean cleasing balm, which is a makeup-removing cleanser that’s accumulated plenty of buzz over the past few years, thanks to its ability to break down makeup while leaving your skin super soft. Marino calls it “a great way to begin an evening routine and will cut through makeup, SPF, dirt and debris in a flash.”

21 This Luxurious Dry Shampoo That’s Truly Worth The Purchase Amazon Oribe Gold Lust Dry Shampoo $44 See On Amazon Oribe’s cult-favorite Gold Lust Dry Shampoo is one of the most luxurious dry shampoos out there. But according to its loyal army of fans, it really is worth it. As for Marino, who recommends this product, she says that “The scent alone does it for me, but I love how this refreshes the hair and gives volume when you don’t have time to wash and dry.”

22 A Hydrating Face Mist With An Aromatherapeutic Fragrance Amazon Caudalie Beauty Elixir Face Mist $20 See On Amazon Caudalie’s Beauty Elixir is one of the OG cult-favorite beauty products — think of it as a hydrating toner and calming aromatherapy mist in one. Marino, who says she’s “obsessed with face mists because they feel so refreshing and will instantly bring life back to the skin midday,” says it has “the most beautiful scent which elevates the mood.” Marino adds, “I keep [it] in my purse, on my desk, and in my car because it makes me so happy.”

23 The K-Beauty Lip Mask That’s All Over Social Media — For Good Reason Laneige Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration with Vitamin C $24 See On Amazon In terms of newer cult-favorite beauty products, Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask is undoubtedly one of the most ubiquitous. It’s also a favorite of Marino’s, who says, “You hear about this stuff all the time because it works. This overnight lip treatment helps to deeply nourish and prevents chapped, cracked, and flakey lips.” Plus, it smells amazing.

24 A Gel-Cream Moisturizer That’s A Fave Among Luxury Beauty Lovers Amazon TATCHA The Water Cream: Oil-Free, Optimal Hydration Moisturizer $70 See On Amazon Marino has one final recommendation for The Zoe Report readers: TATCHA’s luxurious, best-selling Water Cream. She explains, “This gentle gel-cream formula instantly replenishes dehydrated skin and won't break you out. I love everything about it, from the way it feels on the skin, to the packaging and the light scent of the product.”

25 This Exfoliating Mitt That Mimics A Korean Spa Experience At Home Amazon Dermasuri Deep Exfoliating Mitt $15 See On Amazon “One of my guilty pleasures is going into a Korean spa to experience a Korean body scrub. You haven't lived if you've never experienced one. Unfortunately, my busy schedule doesn't allow me to go in very often,” says Crystal Koro, an esthetician and founder of Crystal Clear Skin & Beauty. “Using [this] Dermasuri Deep Exfoliating Mitt is exactly like that amazing Korean body scrub but in the comfort of your own shower,” she says of one of the top beauty products she recommends, which has garnered over 7,000 five-star Amazon ratings thus far.

26 A Clever Under-Eye Concealer & Treatment In One Amazon Colorescience Total Eye 3-in-1 Anti-Aging Renewal Therapy $79 See On Amazon “This product can never stay on my shelves for long,” Koro says of this eye treatment from Colorescience, which she calls both “the ultimate concealer” and “a superhero eye cream.” Not only is it tinted to instantly perk up and even out your skin, but it’s also formulated with SPF 35 to keep your delicate under-eye area extra protected from the sun.

27 This Mineral Sunscreen That Blends Like A Dream ISDIN Eryfotona Actinica Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50+ $57 See On Amazon “One of my favorite mineral sunscreens that has the easiest application is ISDIN's Eryfotona Actinica Mineral Sunscreen,” says Koro. “Unlike most mineral SFPs that leave a white cast or feel super thick, Eryfotona Actinica goes on so light and effortlessly.” That’s also why it’s a favorite with so many dermatologists and consumers alike.

28 A Lash-Growth Serum That Delivers Results In Under A Month Amazon Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum $68 See On Amazon “My go-to lash serum for clients is the [GrandeCosmetics Lash Enhancing Serum],” says celebrity aesthetician Joshua Ross of SkinLab in Manhattan Beach, CA. “It's packed with amino acids, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and glycosaminoglycans,” he explains of the cult-favorite serum. Ross adds that “[His] clients usually see results after using for 2 [to] 4 months. Definitely worth the hype!”

29 This Toning Cleanser That Helps Clear & Balance Acne-Prone Skin Amazon BABOR Gel & Tonic 2 in 1 Oil-Free Facial Cleanser $37 See On Amazon “Sometimes clients think they can skimp on purchasing a good cleanser, but it is a very important step in your skin care routine,” advises Ross. He says that he always recommends a “treatment” cleanser such as this one from Babor, because “it doubles as a cleansing gel and a face tonic.” Additionally, “It’s great for oily and acne prone skin,” Ross adds.

30 An At-Home Light Therapy Wand That Really Works Amazon NuDerma Professional Skin Therapy Wand $99.95 See On Amazon “I’ve been a fan of high frequency wands ever since I started my career; back in the ‘90s, this technology was only available in-spa, and I saw the amazing results it provided. Now, you can use high frequency wands at home,” says celebrity esthetician, skin expert, and brand founder Renée Rouleau. “I know a lot of at-home devices are hyped up, but this one is really a game-changer for those who [deal with] with regular breakouts. The violet light (also known as argon) uses small electrical currents to give off ozone, which eliminates acne-causing bacteria and helps improve breakouts faster. When I have a stubborn pimple, I use this once a day and am always impressed by the results.”

31 The Iconic Stila Liquid Eyeliner That Belongs In Every Makeup Kit Amazon Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner $24 See On Amazon “When they said Stay All Day they really meant it,” says celebrity makeup artist Michaeline Becker of Stila’s iconic liquid eyeliner. “This cult-fave has earned its reputation by offering a liner formula that doesn't transfer and doesn't run. Because it is waterproof, it is excellent for events, weddings, or simply all day wear. The felt tip applicator allows the liner to glide on smoothly without tugging at the eyelid. It dries down matte, and is offered in at least [eight] different colors,” she summarizes of its lasting appeal.

32 A Drugstore Mascara Beloved By Shoppers & MUAs Alike Amazon L'Oreal Paris Makeup Double Extend Beauty Tubes Lengthening 2 Step Mascara $10 See On Amazon “I couldn't write this list without mentioning my go-to mascara,” says Becker. “I've been using this formula for years, and after checking the Amazon reviews, I know that I'm not alone!” She explains, “L'Oreal Double Extend is a tubing mascara. It differs from traditional mascara because it uses polymers instead of waxes to create little tubes or caps individually around lashes. The result being a super smudge-resistant mascara. Forget about black smudging under your eyes. A mascara primer, the white side, is on the other end of it, for when you need extra curl hold and extra volume! I love to get two products in one!”

33 This Mineral Foundation With An Ultra-Lightweight Feel Amazon jane iredale PurePressed Base Mineral Foundation Refill $44 See On Amazon “I'm typically a fan of liquid foundations, but after I tried Jane Iredale's mineral foundation, I finally understood what all the hype was about!” says Becker. What makes it worth the hype? “It's incredibly lightweight and creamy while still offering medium-to-full coverage,” she explains. “You would think that a powder foundation would read totally matte, but it has a soft sheen to it. It's amazing for sensitive skin and also offers sun protection. One of my personal favorite ways to use it is to cover blemishes because it blends easily, offers great coverage, and it's hydrating so it doesn't get cakey - it's just superior!”

34 A 6-Pack Of Makeup Sponges For Just $10 Amazon AOA Studio Collection Makeup Sponge Set $10 See On Amazon Makeup artist Judi Gabbay says that “AOA Studio Collection makeup sponges are an artist fave and a constant repurchase for my kit.” Why? “These absorbent, super soft, and fluffy sponges give an airbrushed effect to foundation and conveniently come six in a pack. At around $10 a pack, these sponges are a no brainer,” she explains.

35 This Glowy Multi-Stick That’s Perfect For The “Clean Girl Aesthetic” Amazon e.l.f. Monochromatic Multi Stick, Luxuriously Creamy & Blendable Color $5 See On Amazon “E.l.f’s Monochromatic Multi Stick is the perfect on the go product for lips, eyes and cheeks,” says Gabbay of this Amazon best-seller that has over 18,000 five-star ratings. She adds, “Ideal for [the] clean girl aesthetic, this shimmery, blendable product gives a flush to cheeks and lips, and a subtle pop for eyes that appear cohesive and natural. Simply apply straight from the tube and blend out with fingers. For around $5, keep one in your drawer and one in your purse!”

36 These Pimple Patches Made With Healing Tea Tree & Calendula Amazon Avarelle Pimple Patches (40 Count) $8 See On Amazon “Avarelle Acne Cover Patches are a staple in my personal drawer,” says Gabbay. “These small, circular patches can be placed over breakouts for overnight relief. Wake up with noticeably smaller zits using natural ingredients like tea tree and calendula oil. While not totally undetectable, these patches aren't super obvious on skin — so patch up during workdays with confidence!”

37 The Best-Selling Crest Whitestrips That Create A Brighter Smile In 1 Hour Amazon Crest 3D White Dental Whitening Kit $46 See On Amazon Gabbay says that she has “sworn by Crest 3D Whitestrips for years” — and over 50,000 Amazon shoppers agree. Gabbay adds, “This is such a quick and easy way to amp up any beauty routine. I use these once or twice a [week] while doing the rest of my glam and in an hour, I see a noticeably whiter smile.”

38 A Pro-Approved Facial Hair Remover With Over 125,000 Amazon Ratings Amazon Flawless Finishing Touch Facial Hair Remover $19 See On Amazon In terms of cult-favorite beauty products that are worth the hype, Gabbay has one last recommendation. “In between dermaplaning appointments, I always reach for my Flawless Finishing Touch Hair Remover. It’s totally painless and gets rid of peach fuzz for a smooth base to start glam. Around the size of a lipstick, it's an easy bring along for last minute and no, your hair won’t grow back thicker,” she says. This is one of Amazon’s most popular grooming products, with over 85,000 five-star ratings (and counting).

39 The Multifaceted Makeup Sponges You’ll Find In So Many Pro Kits Amazon Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponges Duo (2-Pack) $9 See On Amazon “These have been my top favorite beauty sponges lately because they are so, so soft on the skin, they have multiple angles which are great for blending and contouring — and they are affordable,” says celebrity makeup artist Neil Scibelli. “The pricing and quality of these are really important for me because I go through sponges very quickly on clients — so I'm constantly replacing them. They're also anti-microbial which is great for keeping the skin clear and clean,” he adds.

40 This Drugstore Hylauronic Acid Serum That Kerry Washington Loves Amazon Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum with Vitamin B5 $17 See On Amazon “I have been loving this serum ever since Kerry Washington told me about it years ago,” says Scibelli. “It's made with hyaluronic acid which quickly hydrates the skin for a more plump and supple effect. It's lightweight and perfect on its own or under your moisturizer as well as under makeup, and is certainly comparable to [luxe] formulas on the market.”

41 A Drugstore Body Lotion MUAs Use On Set & At Home Amazon Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion $10 See On Amazon Another beauty rec from Scibelli is this cult-classic Aveeno body lotion. “When it comes to hydrating winter skin, this moisturizer is a top favorite for soothing and hydrating the body,” he says, adding, “I have even used this body lotion on-set because it's so gentle that I know it won't irritate any client's skin. It feels super luxurious on the skin with calming oats, and it's not sticky or fragrant.”

42 This 2-In-1 Foundation & Concealer That Feels So Luxurious — But Costs Under $10 Amazon Milani Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation + Concealer $7 See On Amazon One last cult-favorite beauty product recommended by Scibelli is this Milani foundation and concealer. “This is hands down one of my favorite 'drugstore' foundations because it leaves a flawless, air-brush like finish to the skin,” he says, adding that it comes in 45 shades and is both oil-free and sweat-proof. Plus, it’ll set you back just about $10 on Amazon, despite feeling like a luxury formula. Available shades: 45

44 This 3-Pack Of Vaseline Sticks For Instant Hydration Amazon Vaseline Body Balm Stick (3-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Dr. Smita Ramanadham, a double board-certified plastic surgeon, says “Vaseline sticks are one of my favorite skin/body hacks. [They’re] great to use on your lips, elbows, heels, or any dry area in the winter. These on-the-go sticks can just be thrown in your bag so [they’re] always on hand.” These body balm sticks have a near-perfect 4.8-star rating on Amazon, and you get a pack of three for just $20, so you won’t have to worry about running out anytime soon.

46 This Pro-Favorite Foundation Brush That Creates An “Airbrushed Finish” Amazon Sigma Beauty F80 Flat Kabuki Brush $25 See On Amazon Dani Schmidt, a global makeup artist for Sigma Beauty, says that Sigma’s F80 Flat Kabuki Brush “will fix any foundation blunder.” She adds, “The dense fibers [blend out] the foundation with ease and will give you an airbrushed finish. No patchiness and no brush streaks. My favorite part is you can achieve this with minimal effort — just a few seconds of buffing and you’re good to go.”

47 A Root Coverage Kit That’s Great For Quick Touch-Ups Amazon Color Wow Root Cover Up $34 See On Amazon Sara Clemente, a hair stylist and extension specialist at Warren Tricomi Salon in Greenwich, CT, says she “doesn’t go anywhere without this product.” She explains, “Whether you’re covering grays, adding highlights, or simply feeling like your hair is thinning around your face or scalp, the Color Wow Root Cover Up has you covered (no pun intended). Perfect for a quick root touchup, this product could be used if you don’t have time to get your roots done, or as a styling tool (which is what I tend to use it for.) It simply never disappoints [and] is great for editorial work ... if I want to make my clients hair appear thicker in an up-do, a little of this magic powder goes a long way.” Plus, she adds that “You don’t have to worry about this product getting all over your face and/or clothes, [as it] will stay exactly where you put it until washed out.”

48 This Smoothing Wax Stick That’s A Must For Sleek Styles Amazon Bed Head by Tigi Hair Wax Stick for Strong Hold $16 See On Amazon “Perfect for taming stubborn flyaways, this wax stick is a stylist's best friend,” says Clemente. “Whether you rub some on your hands or directly on your hair, this will keep any stubborn pieces of hair in place until brushed or messed with again. This product is my go-to for a sleek updo, center part, or [for] baby hairs around the face that need taming.”

49 A Toning Treatment That Restores Brightness To Blonde Hair Amazon Malibu C Blondes Wellness Hair Remedy (3-Pack) $12 See On Amazon “I am a firm believer in all Malibu products — this particular product is used as an at-home, or in-salon treatment,” says Clemente. “It’s perfect for blondes that don’t have time to get fresh color, or feel like they’re lacking vibrancy. All you need is five minutes, wash your hair with your regular shampoo (or Malibu Blonde shampoo — they suggest this but I have done without and got the same results), and follow up with Malibu Blondes. [To use,] mix the powder packet with some water, the powder will then turn into a shampoo-like consistency, work throughout your hair, let sit for a few minutes, rinse out and condition and voila, your blonde locks will look like you just got some fresh color!”