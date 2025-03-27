Thailand is having a moment. From recently legalizing same-sex marriage to playing the main character in the third season of The White Lotus, flights to the palm tree-peppered paradise are full. Ranked the eighth most-visited destination in 2024 with over 35 million tourists, numbers are expected to surpass 40 million travelers this year — thanks in part to Mike White’s cringe-filled murder mystery series.

Filmed in Phuket, Koh Samui, and Bangkok, luxury travel companies like Black Tomato are already seeing a double-digit increase in bookings to these destinations captured in the show. Suites at Anantara Mai Khao Villas Phuket, where the show was partly filmed, are also getting snatched up. But for those looking to escape the screen tourists and camera-clad crowds, its sister property, Anantara Layan Phuket, has just the solution.

Layan Life by Anantara is Phuket’s newest and arguably best wellness retreat. I’m averse to all things “woo,” but this two-story state-of-the-art facility expertly combined the most modern tech (think 3D body scanner and epigenetic testing) with ancient Thai medicine to help me better understand my body and myself. Although wellness retreats are becoming the Starbucks of travel (there’s one on every corner), read on about why Layan Life is the real deal.

Courtesy of Anantara Layan Phuket

The Stay

Located on a sliver of sand in Phuket’s northwest, this beachside resort has 76 rooms, villas, and suites, plus seven private residences cascading down its lush hillside. Most come with a private pool surrounded by swaying palms and postcard views.

There’s a buggy and driver around every corner of the resort to whisk you away to the beach pool, rooftop bar, or the resort’s traditional Thai spa. Sunset here is marked by a traditional Thai dance and fire-lighting ceremony near the beach. After that, guests can choose from five different restaurants, including fresh sushi at Zuma or upscale Thai at Dara. Before bed, head to the resort’s Observatory Deck for a stargazing session paired with constellation-themed cocktails.

Courtesy of Anantara Layan Phuket

The Wellness Retreat

Hidden in the jungle, surrounded by greenery, Layan Life sits on a peaceful lily pond. A far cry from your typical Thai spa decked out in dark teak stained with the aroma of incense, this chic wellness center looks like it’s pulled straight from a futuristic movie.

Its 19,000 square feet are made of light timber, floor-to-ceiling glass, and sandstone porcelain tiles, giving it a distinctly Scandi-vibe. Custom-made glass resin furniture and sculptures dot the minimalist interiors. But the classic spa tropes you know and love are ever-present, including the scented cold towel, fresh-brewed herbal teas, and gentle, welcoming service that adds warmth to the space.

Courtesy of Anantara Layan Phuket

A dizzying variety of treatment options await, with a cure for almost anything that ails you. You can opt for one of their five retreat programs lasting between three and 10 days, ranging from Traditional Thai Medicine for Life to Active for Life. Instead, I chose a five-day customized program with a focus on shedding the excess five pounds my 3D body scan highlighted.

Days started with a personal training session in the sprawling Technogym-filled fitness area on the first floor. Afterward, I stood shivering in the cryotherapy chamber to burn some extra calories sans sweat. Later, an IV filled with a metabolic support infusion dripped into my arm while I stared out the window as birds flew from treetop to treetop.

But it wasn’t all about slimming down. As much as I appreciated the scientific approach to my wellness retreat, relaxation was also key in reducing my cortisol levels. Cue the Thai traditional medicine.

Focusing on earth’s four elements (earth, wind, water, and fire) one of Layan’s Thai Traditional Medicine doctors will let you know your element based on various personal information, like your birthday and if you were carried to full-term. It turns out that I’m both fire and earth element, which went perfectly with the Pao Ya heated herbal therapy the doctor recommended. Designed to help with digestion (a common plight for earth signs), fresh Thai herbs were piled on my stomach and lit on fire seven times to relax my gut and balance my energy. This treatment made for an excellent Instagram reel and left me feeling less bloated. But my favorite experience of all was the Sweet Herbal Dreams head massage. A combination of warm Thai herbs and a heavy dose of acupressure massage techniques had me floating. It was so relaxing, I came back for seconds the next day.

Courtesy of Anantara Layan Phuket

An encyclopedia of other treatments is on offer, including Botox, advanced diagnostic testing, Hydrafacial session, hammam experience, breastfeeding therapy, and multiple pain management and mobility salves. And for the fitness enthusiasts, Muay Thai, HIIT, pilates, aerial yoga, tennis, and much more will work up a sweat faster than the Thai heat.

The Takeaway

I’ve stayed at dozens of resorts in Thailand and done my fair share of wellness retreats around Asia, but I’ve never left one feeling so… good. A little bit lighter on my feet, brighter skin, relaxed shoulders, and maybe even a pound or two thinner.

Tucked in my backpack was my “Take Home Report.” Giving elementary school flashbacks, this evaluation was much more comprehensive than any report card of yesteryear. This bound book was filled with all my treatment notes, including images from my 3D scans and results from my epigenetic testing. It told me to avoid beef and spicy food, as well as exactly how many daily calories I need to eat in order to lose weight. I left with a much better understanding of how my body optimally functions. Sure, there was a bit of “woo” thrown in there, but as the doctors at Layan Life remind me, everything is good in moderation.