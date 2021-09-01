Every Labor Day Home Decor Sale Worth Your Time This Holiday Weekend

Black Friday may be on the horizon (as hard as that is to believe), but there’s one major sale blitz to get us through to the season of all shopping seasons. Yes, that’s Labor Day, arguably one of the best times of the year to score discounts on everything from clothing to beauty and more. Pretty much anything you can imagine will be marked down, though, which means it’s imperative to get strategic with your spending plan. And with fall just around the corner, we’d argue it’s best to start with the Labor Day home decor sales first — that way, you can refresh your indoor spaces, outdoor hangouts, and everything else before the cooler weather and holidays set in.

Fortunately, there are a lot of opportunities to do so this year — like a lot, a lot. In fact, if you thought the Memorial Day sales were good in 2021, you’re in for a pleasant surprise. Nearly every major brand is offering up some kind of discount, and many of them are major. Plus, furniture, outdoor decor, and accessories of all kinds are included, so it’s likely you’ll be able to find a deal on nearly anything you’re shopping for.

Of course, all that choice also presents a conundrum. After all, you’re probably not planning on spending your *entire* holiday weekend browsing the internet (though props to you if you are), and it would definitely take that long to actually get through all the sales. Because of that, TZR has rounded up the best, most worthy home decor Labor Day sales to shop this year to help you out. Since several of them have already started, start scrolling now to begin your browsing — these discounts are as fleeting as summer itself, so you won’t be able to shop them long.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Take 20 percent off sitewide (with some exceptions) from Aug. 31 through Sept. 7 with the code LABORDAY20.

From Sept. 2 through Sept. 6, Crane & Canopy is taking up to 60 percent off bedding, sheets, rugs, and home decor.

Take 15 percent off your Kaiyo order from Aug. 31 until Sept. 7 when you spend $2,500 or more. Just use the code LABOR21 at checkout.

Subscribe to text messages from The Citizenry between now and Sept. 6 and unlock 10 percent off your order. The discount will be sent via text on Sept. 2 and will be available through Sept. 6.

Starting Sept. 3, Fellow will offer 15 percent off its coffee and tea-brewing products sitewide with the code BREWCREW. The sale ends Sept. 7.

Casamia’s Labor Day sale includes 20 percent off its selection of themed party decor boxes Sept. 2 through Sept. 6.

Get 15 percent off your purchase at House of Jade Home now through Sept. 6 when you use the code LABORDAY15.

Rifle Paper Co. shoppers can take 25 percent off sitewide (with the exception of wallpaper and swimwear) now through Sept. 7 with the code LABORDAY.

A select offering of sofas and sectionals from Albany Park are 12 percent off from now until Sept. 7 with the code LABORDAY12.

Edloe Finch is also giving shoppers 12 percent off a selection of products including living, bedroom, and dining furniture. Use the code LABORDAY12 to get the discount at checkout.

MINNA’s Labor Day deals feature a tiered system: Spend $500 or less and get 20 percent off, spend between $500 and $2000 and get 25 percent off, and spend more than $2000 and get 30 percent off. No code is needed for the discount, and the sale lasts from Sept. 3 through Sept. 6.

No promo code is needed to score the 20 percent discount candle brand L’or de Seraphine is offering sitewide from now through Sept. 7.

Furniture brand Article is giving customers up to 30 percent off more than 130 select items until Sept. 6.

ArtSugar’s Labor Day sale kicks off Sept. 3, and features 20 percent off sitewide until Sept. 6 when you use the code SUGAR20.

Until Sept. 7, you can use the code LBD2021 at Kathy Kuo Home to snag 20 percent off your purchase of select items.

Allswell’s massive Labor Day sale includes 15 percent off its cult-favorite mattresses, and 25 percent off everything else. You can use the code LABORDAY2021 at checkout to get the discount until Sept. 6.

Head to Sistain’s site on Sept. 3 to get up to 20 percent off its environmentally positive products. The sale will last through Sept. 6.

Use the code ENDOFSUMMER at checkout to take 20 percent off plant orders of $99 or more on Bloomscape. The deal runs from Sept. 2 through Sept. 7.

Chairish’s Labor Day event kicks off Sept. 1 with a selection of “Designer’s Most Wanted” products marked down. Until Sept. 6, there will be new items featured in the sale each day.

Use the code LABORDAY30 to get 30 percent off Modsy’s premium and luxe design packages from Sept. 2 through Sept. 6.