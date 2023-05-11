While sleek, modern Scandi home design is typically the name of the game for Swedish mega-retailer IKEA, the brand is paying homage to more artisanal craftsmanship with its latest MÄVINN collection. The new installment, which hits shelves on June 1, features 20 handmade items sourced from “social business partners” across Asia — Bangladesh, India, Thailand, and Vietnam — that create jobs for people from vulnerable groups.

"Our initial idea was to emphasize craftsmanship and bring the person who made the product to the forefront,” says Paulin Machado, designer at IKEA, in an official press release. “This led us to think about the experience of visiting a local craft market: the interesting objects you might find there and the people selling their crafts. Every item has a distinctive look and rustic feel of a handpicked item, blending colorful splashes with natural materials through embroidery and woven designs where their handmade nature gives its uniqueness.”

The eclectic collection includes a vibrant mix of home essentials made from cotton, over-run materials from denim production, and natural fibers. Think denim throw pillows and aprons, jute rugs and placemats, woven storage baskets and lamp shades, and cotton napkins. Prices will range from $8 to $90.

MÄVINN marks the second social entrepreneurship collection from IKEA, although the brand’s partnerships with small businesses to create opportunities for underserved communities spans some 11 years. This launch is distinct in that it’s the first annually recurring collection that will go under the name, meaning “having the wind at your back” in a dialect from Småland, where IKEA was founded.

“As a designer, it has been a joy to work closely with local artisans, infusing their skill and creativity into every piece,” says Maria Vinka, Freelance designer at IKEA of Sweden. “Not only does it celebrate traditional craftsmanship, but it also creates meaningful job opportunities for those in need. With MÄVINN, we can support artisans and their communities, while making handcrafted items accessible to people all over the world.”

As previously mentioned, the new collection will launch in June at IKEA US stores and online at IKEA-USA.com.