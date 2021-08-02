The Under-$20 IKEA Tableware You Need For Those Upcoming Fall Parties

Some people like to joke about the many clichés of fall — the pumpkin-flavored lattés, the knitted fabrics, the gourd-shaped everythings, the burnt-orange shades. And sure, all of those things can be overdone. Yet there’s a reason they return, year after year, adopted into the homes, meals, and wardrobes of fall lovers everywhere: Those details bring a sense of warmth and nostalgia that’s both comforting and hopeful. And that’s why it makes sense that IKEA’s fall 2021 collection, features nearly every classic color, shape, and texture of the season that you can think of, all bundled into one cozy line.

Dubbed HÖSTKVÄLL (which means “autumn evening” in Swedish), the new products featured are made to create the perfect version of that in every aspect. That starts with a range of accessories designed to add a homey feeling to every room, including pillow covers printed with fall leaves, amber-hued throws, and crisply scented candles. Essentially, it’s everything you need to curl up with by the fire on a cool October day.

Mostly, though, the HÖSTKVÄLL line focuses on entertaining — i.e. ensuring your family gatherings and Friendsgiving tables feel appropriately seasonal. That means are there a few cooking necessities: A simple pie plate, a serving platter, and a gravy boat all made the cut. But of course, it wouldn’t be complete without plenty of tablescape additions as well.

In that regard, IKEA went all in. Decorative pumpkins (of varying sizes) make appearances throughout the collection, as well as placemats, napkins, and table runners, each with the traditional fall colors and textures you know and love. And to really help you (and your guests) get in the spirit, there are faux wreaths, tea towels, and even oven mitts — because hey, it’s not truly autumn until every surface is on theme.

True to form, IKEA’s HÖSTKVÄLL collection is wildly affordable: Prices start at $1.49 and go up to just $19.99, so you’ll be able to add all the fall vibes without breaking the bank. And, you can start doing so ASAP — the line drops August 2021, and many of the products are up on the site now (just note that not all are in stock or available for delivery). Start browsing the new selection, ahead.

