This Cool Miami Plant Store Has Gifts Even Non-Plant-Lovers Will Appreciate

Setting a goal to shop small for the holidays is easy; actually carrying it out can be a little bit trickier. That’s especially true in a place like Miami, Florida, where small boutiques often get buried in the masses of big-box stores and high-street brands. Of course, there are plenty of local home goods stores in Miami where you can buy gifts. But finding the best for cool, special, and unique presents for everyone on your list? It’s harder to scout them out than it may seem, especially if you’re not familiar with the area and all it has to offer.

If you’re determined to support local stores in Miami regardless of that challenge (go you!), don’t fret. Ahead, TZR has rounded up some of the best, most beloved locations that make gift shopping easy, whether you’re on a budget, spending big, in search of something totally unexpected, buying for a serious design lover, or even just have no idea what you’re looking for.

So get ready for a full day of sunshine-filled shopping, and scroll down. Some of the best local home decor boutiques in Miami that TZR has found for your holiday shopping needs are ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Where It’s Located: 4077 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables, Florida 33146

Victoria’s Armoire is one of those you just can’t skip when in Miami. The Coral Gables-located store is a longtime favorite in the area — it was founded by Anna and Eddie Fuentes in 1991 as a small decor store, which has since grown to a complex of showrooms that spans more than 20,000 square feet. With that much furniture, home decor, and outdoor accents to choose from, you may not need to go anywhere else.

Where It’s Located: 8484 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, Florida 33138

Plant The Future is more than just a plant boutique (though you’ll certainly want to visit it for that reason alone). It’s also an art gallery and botanical design firm, and was founded by Paloma Tecca in 2008 to help people “reconnect with nature through art and design.” You won’t find the typical selection here; Plant The Future is known for its unique offerings including figurine planters, amethyst gardens, and more.

Where It’s Located: 4196 SW 74th Court, Miami, Florida 33155

Nadeau’s Miami location is one of more than 30 around the country offering attainable decor pieces from artisans with whom the brand’s founder, Tommy Nadeau, has fostered loyal relationships. The main draw here is the solid wood furniture from around the world; there are intricate, carefully crafted pieces that make for special and surprisingly affordable gifts.

Where It’s Located: 3921 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, Florida 33137

Jalan Jalan in the Miami Design District has a little bit of everything. The store carries a mix of fine furniture, art, and accessories, which are sourced both locally and from artisans from around the world. Its aesthetic is a blend of modern, global, and coastal inspiration, making it the perfect shopping destination if you want your gift to transport someone elsewhere.

Where It’s Located: 5864 Sunset Drive, Miami, Florida 33143

Like many of Miami’s coolest boutiques, Arango has a storied past. It was originally founded in 1959 by Judith Arango in downtown Miami as a way to bring “affordable, contemporary good design to the public.” Since then, it’s taken on new owners and moved locations, but its mission remains the same. In addition to selling sleek, functional, and innovative designs, Arango also hosts in-house exhibitions, lectures, and tours as a way to foster “spirited design discussion.” If there’s a passionate design lover on your list, this should be your first stop.

Where It’s Located: 799 NE 125th St., North Miami, Florida 33161

Though it’s not exactly an affordable place to shop, Stripe and its curation of vintage pieces is well worth a visit. Owners Eric Cody and Arel Ramos opened the gallery in 2005, which now stocks a selection of European and American art, lighting, furniture, and ceramics. Described as having a “soothing and sophisticated ‘beach-chic’ style,” the shop is a veritable destination for unique finds that will remain treasures forever.

Where It’s Located: 701 S Miami Ave. #269, Miami, Florida 33130

Mother-daughter duo Patricia Anton Himmel and Patricia Kronfle are behind VIOLETAS, a luxury home and gift shop with locations in Miami and Coral Gables. The elegant, playful store features brands including Christofle, Baccarat, Hermes, and Lalique, as well as artwork from Asia and Latin America. “The boutique’s colorful spirit and unique modern style offer fresh and unexpected ways to incorporate color and flair into interiors,” says VIOLETAS’ site.

Where It’s Located: 2239 NW 2 Ave., Miami, Florida 33127

This independently owned concept store in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood is a treasure trove of fun and unique gifts. In addition to home decor products like tableware, books, and art, it sells apparel, accessories, beauty, and more. The vibe is bright, trendy, and thoughtful, thanks to the fun curation of products that celebrate independent makers and socially responsible products.