The HAIM Sisters’ Favorite Etsy Finds Include Lots Of This Popular Glassware Trend

The HAIM sisters possess that sort of laidback, effortless, rocker-chic style that’s both enviable and difficult to copy. That look, naturally, extends to their home as well. While a glance at either may have you thinking I could never recreate that, it’s actually easier than ever. Thanks to a new Etsy edit curated by the HAIM sisters themselves, you can now shop the handmade and vintage finds (or their lookalikes) that adorn their California studio, plus a few fashion pieces inspired by their signature style.

The recent collaboration between the pop rock band and the digital marketplace came about when Este, Danielle, and Alana decided their Los Angeles space needed a good revamp. Being longtime vintage lovers, turning to Etsy made perfect sense. “We grew up scouring thrift stores from a young age,” reads a quote from Este on Etsy’s blog. “When we were old enough to move out of our parents’ house, everything for our new place was from flea markets.” Thus, they looked to Etsy to put together a mix of handmade pieces and vintage items (plus some music equipment from Etsy’s sister company Reverb) to create a space that inspires them.

Courtesy of Etsy

The finished space was as eclectic and funky as you’d expect. Think: safari-style sling chairs, mid-century furniture, color-blocked art, a vintage Moroccan rug, and much more. “We wanted to create a space that captured each of our personal styles in a way that felt harmonious,” said HAIM in a press email of the unusual mix.

Though the sisters’ edit was somewhat of a step back in time, they didn’t shy away from including a few trends as well. Most notably, their selection was full of statement glassware — a look that’s having a major moment this year thanks to the return to dinner parties and the newfound embrace of bold color. They certainly had their pick with Etsy’s massive offerings, but HAIM went with a unique combination of bubble glass cups and colorful Murano glasses. To take the look even further, they stacked those on top of marbled glass coasters and set them next to a vintage glass catchall for a bright, jumbled scene.

There’s even more to discover from HAIM’s effortlessly cool edit, all of which you can find now on Etsy’s site. Continue on for some of TZR’s favorites, plus a few additions of our own to help you get the look.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.