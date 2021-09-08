Great Jones Utensils Are Finally Here — Along With An East Fork-Designed Spoon Rest

Cookware brand Great Jones has so far been known for its aesthetically pleasing pots and brightly colored sheet pans and dishes. That’s because since its launch in 2018, that’s pretty much all it’s made. As of Sept. 8, though, that’s all set to change — because Great Jones just added cooking utensils to its lineup, along with a stoneware spoon rest by East Fork Pottery to boot.

The three-piece set, dubbed The Whole Grain Family, is indeed Great Jones’ first foray into utensils. Like many of the products in its pared-back line, though, the collection is designed to eliminate redundancies in your kitchen by only providing the necessities. It includes only an oversized ladle, a spatula, and a slotted spoon, all made from warm-toned ash wood and created to fit easily in your hand. “We’ve long recommended wooden utensils as the best material to protect our cookware, and our customers have long requested we design and sell them,” co-founder of Great Jones, Sierra Tishgart, tells TZR of the decision behind the collection.

The thoughtful details don’t stop there, however. “Like all of our designs, we’ve built in a handy storage solution, so you can hang the tools when they’re not in use,” continues Tishgart. “We also adapted our signature handle, which hugs the palm of your hand and gives a natural resting place for your thumb.”

Courtesy Of Great Jones / Photo By Noach Fecks

The launch will fit right into stylish kitchens, to be sure, but Great Jones couldn’t very well drop a new collection sans any color. Thus, alongside The Whole Grain Family, the brand also released a collaboration with East Fork — a limited-edition ceramic spoon rest in East Fork’s Lapis glaze (which closely resembles Great Jones’ signature Blueberry shade). You can purchase it along with the utensils for $100 (and if you already have a spoon rest at home, it’s $75 without).

While these utensils mark a foray into the category for Great Jones, they’re not the only first the brand experienced with this collection. “Behind the scenes, this will be our first product made in India, and we are proud to work with our manufacturing partners there to bring this to market,” says Tishgart. The brand took the new opportunity to give back, as well. “Given the ongoing impact of COVID-19 in the region, we are donating 20 percent of proceeds from the first month of utensil sales to local relief efforts.”

The new collection is available now at Great Jones’ site (just note that the East Fork spoon rest won’t be there forever). Continue on for a sneak peek.

