45 Genius Things Under $30 That Seriously Upgrade Your Summer

There’s something magical about summertime that makes us feel like we’re on vacation, even if we’re planted in our desk chairs. Though when temperatures spike, you may encounter a few snags — sweaty feet, chafing, sunburns, or lukewarm drinks, anyone? To make your summer as seamless as possible, or simply to elevate this already-wonderful season to truly enchanting proportions, turn your attention to these 45 affordable-but-brilliant Amazon products, all of which are basically made for sunny weather.

These products run the gamut from problem-solvers, like a portable wine cooler; to must-haves, like lightweight, breathable face masks and a cooling aloe vera gel; to items that just make the season feel a bit more special, like tiki-inspired ice pop molds or a serving tray that floats in the pool. Incredibly, everything on this list costs at or under $30 — though you wouldn’t know it, considering how useful and tasteful these items are. Everything hails from Amazon, as well, so if you’re a Prime member, you can have most of these things in hand in just two days. (Because you do urgently need that cold brew machine.)

Scroll on to shop this editor-approved list of products that will legit change your life this summer (and beyond).

1 A Spacious, Tie-Dye Beach Bag With A Detachable Cooler Amazon BLUBOON Mesh Bag with Cooler $29 See On Amazon This brilliant beach bag is equipped with a detachable cooler that zips onto the bottom, which is big enough to store up to 10 cans (or a few cans and some fresh snacks). The long, durable strap fits comfortably on your shoulder, and it boasts a few extra compartments to fit odds and ends like sunscreen, magazines, and a book or tablet. It couldn’t be any more perfect for a day at the beach or on a boat. Available colors: 14

2 These Surprisingly Chic Slides That Double As Foot Massagers Amazon Crazy Lady Massage Shower Shoes $16 See On Amazon If you’re lucky enough to take advantage of an outdoor shower this summer, or if you’re lounging by the pool or beach, slip on these waterproof slides while you do it. The soles are embossed with acupressure points, so every step is designed to feel like a mini foot massage. They look sleek enough to wear beyond the pool, too — and, trust me, you’ll want to wear them all the time. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 5-5.5 — 10.5-11

3 A Gentle SPF Made With Soothing Calamine Amazon EC ELISHACOY Light Sun Cream $22 See On Amazon If most sunscreens make your sensitive skin feel irritated, this cult-favorite sun cream will be a game-changer for you. It’s formulated with calamine lotion and rose water to soothe your skin immediately upon application, while zinc oxide and titanium dioxide provide an impressive SPF of 50. It leaves behind a matte, powdery finish, so it’s an especially great choice for people with oily or combination skin. You’ll actually look forward to putting this on every day.

4 These Outdoor String Lights That Reviewers Are In Love With Amazon Brightown Outdoor String Lights $16 See On Amazon Upgrade your outdoor space with these Edison bulb string lights, which emit a soft, warm white glow — very French bistro-inspired — and are so easy to connect, even if you’re not particularly tech-savvy. “They are Pinterest perfect!” raved one of the 22,000+ (!) Amazon reviewers who gave these lights a five-star rating. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 25 ft., 50 ft., 100 ft.

5 A Portable Wine Cooler That Keeps Your Whites & Rosés Chilled Amazon ALLCAMP Insulated Wine Tote $28 See On Amazon There’s nothing quite like a lukewarm bottle of once-chilled Sauvignon blanc to put a damper on a picnic — and this insulated wine tote ensures that never happens. This portable cooler comes complete with a padded insulator that keeps your wine chilled for hours and a comfortable carrying handle, and it’s big enough to fit one or two full-sized wine bottles, depending on the size you choose. It also comes with thoughtful extras, like two acrylic wine glasses, a corkscrew, and cloth napkins — all necessary trappings of a successful outdoor drinking session.

6 A 2-Pack Of Disposable Cameras You Can Submerge Underwater Amazon Fujifilm Waterproof Disposable Cameras (2-Pack) $22 See On Amazon Like all things ’90s, disposable cameras are back again — and these waterproof ones are ideal for snapping underwater pics during your next visit to the pool, beach, or lake. Of course, you can use them to take retro-looking pictures on dry land, too. Is the quality great? Nope. Will this be the most fun you’ve had taking pictures since your 10th birthday party? Absolutely.

7 This Genius Wine Glass That Floats In The Water Amazon The Beach Glass Original Floating Glass $13 See On Amazon This floating glass is a stroke of pure genius (or is it magic?). It’s designed to float upright in the water, so you can enjoy your warm-weather beverage of choice while you’re relaxing in the pool. You can also dig the stake-like stem into the sand or grass without worrying about a sudden gust of wind tipping it over. It’s made of durable, BPA-free acrylic and machine washable, so you can use it over and over for summers to come.

8 A Scalp & Hair Sunscreen Made With Over 70% Organic Ingredients Amazon COOLA Sunscreen Scalp Spray $26 See On Amazon Your scalp and hair are just as in need of sun protection as the rest of your body — and this COOLA mist with SPF 30 is designed to do just that, without getting any sticky or greasy residue in your hair. In fact, it’s actually good for your hair, thanks to monoi oil, panthenol, and antioxidants that help protect your hair from UV fading. The ocean-fresh scent is so summer-appropriate, too.

9 This Pocket-Sized Misting Fan You Can Fill With Your Favorite Facial Mist Amazon KOODER Handheld Misting Fan $12 See On Amazon Slip this adorable, lightweight misting fan in your bag to keep yourself refreshed on the stickiest, sweatiest days. It connects to a USB cable for easy recharging, and the removable mist bottle can be filled with whatever cooling liquid you want, be it water, Evian misting spray, or another facial mist you love.

10 A Holographic Nail Polish That Changes Color With Your Body Temperature Amazon Cirque Colors Thermal Color Changing Nail Polish $16 See On Amazon Summer is synonymous with “fun nails colors,” and it doesn’t get much more fun than this nail polish from Cirque Colors (a vegan and cruelty-free brand based in Brooklyn, NY) that shifts colors with your body temperature. It’s essentially the nail polish equivalent of a mood ring. Choose from six holographic shade combinations, like jade and turquoise, gold and rose gold, or the mermaid-inspired aquamarine and ocean blue blend pictured above. Available colors: 6

11 This 3-in-1 Wine Chiller That Comes With Some Handy Extras Amazon Vineco Wine Chiller Set $13 See On Amazon This genius multitasker does three things at once: chills, decants, and pours your wine without dripping. Just store it in the freezer for at least an hour, screw on the aerating spout, then slot it into your opened wine bottle for up to two hours of perfectly chilled wine. With this order, you’ll also get a foil cutter, stainless steel cork stopper, and a silky storage pouch.

12 A Coozie That Keeps Your Iced Drinks Cold & Condensation-Free Amazon Java Sok Cold Beverage Sleeve $14 See On Amazon If you loathe melting ice cubes in your iced tea or coffee, you need one of these neoprene insulator sleeves in your life. Not only do they keep your icy drinks cool, but they also keep your hands dry of freezing-cold condensation. Plus, these reusable insulators are a more sustainable alternative to cardboard insulators or paper napkins. Hand wash them in warm water to keep them clean. Available styles: 37

Available sizes: Small, Medium, Large

13 An Inflatable Lounger That Lets You Relax Outside In Comfort Amazon AlphaBeing Inflatable Lounger $30 See On Amazon Bring this inflatable lounger on your next camping trip or festival visit, or have a few available for your next backyard party. Built for easy packing, it folds up to a small square and slots into a carrying case; and once inflated, it can support up to 400 pounds. The ergonomic design is so comfortable, too, and it’s equipped with side pockets to store your odds and ends. Available colors: 16

14 These Cooling Sheet Masks Drenched In Aloe & Cucumber Amazon LAPCOS Aloe Sheet Masks (5 Pack) $16 See On Amazon Pop on one of these aloe and cucumber sheet masks after a long day in the sun, or a sweaty outdoor workout, for a deliciously cooling, refreshing sensation — and glowing, energized skin. These cult-favorite Korean masks come in 11 other iterations, as well, like plumping collagen and brightening pearl, but these feel especially perfect for summer. Store them in the fridge alongside your jade roller.

15 An Electric Ice Cream Maker That Quickly Whips Up Frozen Desserts Amazon DASH My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker $20 See On Amazon It couldn’t be simpler (or less intimidating) to make your own ice cream with this electric machine: Just store it in your freezer overnight, add your ice cream mix, churn for 30 minutes, and enjoy. Its compact design makes a single serving, so it’s ideal for late-night ice cream cravings — and even the smallest of kitchens will find a place to tuck it away. You can use it to make gelato, sorbet, or frozen yogurt, as well. Available colors: 3

16 A Cheeky Avocado Pool Float (Because Why Not?) Amazon Obuby Inflatable Avocado Pool Float $21 See On Amazon If a pool party doesn’t have ironic pool floats, is it a pool party at all? (I think not.) This avocado pool float is about as ironic as it gets, though it’s surprisingly functional — the “pit” can be removed and used as a beach ball. So many reviewers rave about how comfortable and sturdy this is, and “absolutely a party vibe contributor,” of course.

17 This Coffee Maker That Makes Rich, Smooth Cold Brew Overnight Amazon Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker $20 See On Amazon Over 29,000 rave Amazon reviewers agree: This sleek coffee maker churns out rich, smooth cold brews that rival anything you’d get from a professional barista — but at just $20, it likely costs as much as you spend on coffee from a cafe in a single week. Another major plus? It’s dishwasher safe. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 2

18 A Citrus-Scented Body Lotion Infused With Subtle Shimmer Amazon Pacifica Ocean Citrus Body Lotion $10 See On Amazon This Pacifica body lotion is infused with ultra-fine shimmer that imparts a subtle, sophisticated radiance to your skin. Aloe and sunflower oil offer refreshing hydration, while vitamin C helps boosts your skin’s clarity and glow. This soft citrus scent will invigorate your senses on super-hot days, though you can also get it in lavender, coconut, or strawberry-peach fragrances. Available scents: 4

19 This Waterproof Speaker You Can Bring To The Pool, Beach, Or Lake Amazon VicTsing Bluetooth Shower Speaker $23 See On Amazon This Bluetooth speaker is technically made for your shower, but since it’s portable and waterproof, it’s equally useful for bringing to the beach or pool. This small but powerful speaker has great sound quality, plays for six hours when fully charged, and it’s really, truly waterproof: One Amazon customer wrote that it worked perfectly after floating in a lake for 30 minutes.

20 A Set Of Tiki-Inspired Ice Pop Molds That’ll Make Your Next Party So Much More Fun Amazon Tovolo Tiki Ice Pop Molds $16 See On Amazon You could make ice pops with regular popsicle molds, but why would you when you can make tiki-inspired ice pops instead? These would be such a fun snack for your next outdoor party. Whether you spike your mix with rum or tequila is totally up to you.

21 This Anti-Chafe Balm That Reviewers Call “Miraculous” Amazon Body Glide Original Anti-Chafe Balm $10 See On Amazon Thousands of Amazon reviewers call this anti-chafe balm a “lifesaver” for hot, humid, sticky days. Made of a blend of moisturizers, natural wax, and soothing allantoin, it gives your skin a comfortable slip while letting sweat breathe — and without clogging your pores. One happy reviewer reported: “This morning I applied the balm to my inner thighs under a sundress and spent a day walking around in the heat and sunshine; it was hot, and I was sweating, but miraculously, my thighs felt fine!”

22 A Glowy Tinted Moisturizer Packed With Antioxidants & SPF Amazon Honest Beauty Vitamin C Tinted Moisturizer $14 See On Amazon This Honest Beauty tinted moisturizer combines everything so many of us look for in a warm-weather base: Lightweight, breathable coverage; SPF 30; vitamin C for an extra dose of sun protection; and a subtle, natural-looking glow. It strikes the right balance between moisturizing and mattifying, so it works beautifully on most skin types. Available shades: Deep, Medium, Light, Fair

23 This Floating Pool Tray That Holds All Your Drinks & Snacks Amazon Polar Whale Floating Drink Holder $20 See On Amazon If you’re slipping into a pool and don’t plan on coming out anytime soon, bring this floating drink holder with you. It contains four drink holders and three other compartments, which you can use to store snacks, sunscreen, sunglasses, et cetera. It’s made of solid, durable foam, so you don’t have to deal with inflating and deflating it — just set it in the water and enjoy.

24 A Set Of Breathable Face Masks In Sophisticated, Neutral Colors Amazon Reagh Reusable Face Masks (Set of 5) $13 See On Amazon Made of a cotton-linen blend, these face masks are breathable, lightweight, and machine washable — aka, the perfect hot-weather face mask. This set comes in a selection of five muted shades to go with all your summer outfits. Consider washing these in a lingerie bag to keep the ear loops from snagging, then hang them up to dry.

25 This Cute & Convenient Cutlery Kit For Picnics & The Beach Amazon Wealers Camping Cutlery Kit $29 See On Amazon Perfect for camping, picnics, or barbecues, this portable cutlery kit contains two sets of cutlery, stainless steel plates, and sweet checkerboard napkins, plus a cutting board and wine opener, to boot. It all fits snugly in this retro-looking, canvas carrying case that packs easily in your bag. You could even keep this in the office to forgo the plastic utensils that come with your lunch.

26 A Set Of Insulated Wine Tumblers That Come With Reusable Straws Amazon Zonegrace Insulated Wine Tumblers (Set of 4) $26 See On Amazon Heading to the park, pool, or beach for a spot of day drinking? Drop the plastic Solo cups and pick up these wine tumblers instead. They’re insulated to keep your white or rosé cool (or other beverage of choice, either alcoholic or not), and their durable, stainless steel construction won’t crack like glass or plastic. They also come with straws and lids to keep spilling to a minimum. Take your pick from 17 pretty shades, including the gleaming rose gold featured here. Available colors: 17

27 This Packable Picnic Blanket In A Playful, Pineapple Print Amazon MIU COLOR Outdoor Picnic Blanket $24 See On Amazon Owning a picnic blanket feels like a rite of passage into adulthood (or maybe it’s not relying on your jacket to sit on that feels so grown-up) — though the playful pineapple print on this picnic blanket is far from stuffy. It folds up to fit into a little carrying case so you can tuck it away when not in use.

28 This Citronella Candle That’s Both Functional & Stylish Amazon Winbattle Citronella Candle $17 See On Amazon There’s no reason why your citronella candle has to clash with your thoughtfully curated table design, as evidenced by this candle from Winbattle. Made of soy wax and infused with citronella essential oil, this three-wick candle comes housed in an earthy, pottery container that’s just as chic as it is functional. The citronella is key for repelling mosquitos, of course; but if you love the look of this candle, you can also pick it up in cedar, lavender, sandalwood, or rose scents. Available scents: 5

29 A Cooling Lip Gloss With SPF 20 Amazon Neutrogena MoistureShine Lip Soother Gloss $6 See On Amazon This Neutrogena lip gloss imparts a gorgeous, juicy glow and a little bit of tint — in other words, it’s a great lip gloss. But it also happens to provide SPF 20 protection and a soothing effect (courtesy of chamomile and cucumber) so it’s basically made for hot, sunny days. Feels like heaven on burned or chapped lips. Available shades: 3

30 This Portable Hammock That’s So Easy To Set Up Amazon Wise Owl Outfitters Travel Hammock $27 See On Amazon Another must-have for camping trips and other outdoor excursions, this travel hammock is made of super-durable (but silky-smooth) parachute nylon and comes with tree straps and carabiners; so once you’ve found your ideal spot, you can set it up in a matter of minutes, if not seconds. You can choose from two sizes, designed to fit either one or two people, and an array of punchy colors. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: 2

31 A Set Of Self-Watering Planters That Even Brown Thumbs Can Master Amazon T4U Self Watering Planter (Set of 3) $24 See On Amazon No green thumb? No problem. These planters take the guesswork out of tending to plants, since they “self-water” — meaning, the plant absorbs exactly the right amount of water from the soil each day, so you don’t need to do it yourself. You can check up on the water level through the transparent window at the bottom of the planter. Plant any seeds you like here, though this works especially well for growing your own herbs, like basil, mint, and parsley. A fun (and rewarding) project to take on this summer.

32 These Hanging Lanterns That Make Your Yard Look So Magical Amazon Maggift Hanging Solar Lanterns (2-Pack) $28 See On Amazon These lanterns are a simple way to elevate any outdoor space, and make especially elegant decor for outdoor entertaining. Embellished in a natural filigree pattern, these lanterns give off a soft-focus, patterned light, whether you hang them from a tree or patio, or simply set them down in the grass or on another surface. Available colors: 2

33 A Streamlined Blender That’s Compact Enough To Pack Amazon Hamilton Beach Personal Blender $20 See On Amazon Whip up your favorite smoothies, frozen drinks, or even gazpacho (why not?) with just the touch of a button with this personal blender from Hamilton Beach. This compact model is designed for packing, so you can bring the whole thing along with you on weekend trips. The blender portion doubles as a travel mug, so you can detach it and take your smoothie on the go without dirtying another bottle.

34 These Bracelets That Help Repel Mosquitos With Essential Oils Amazon Cliganic Mosquito Repellent Bracelets (10-Pack) $10 See On Amazon These mosquito repellent bracelets are a genius (read: not sticky or fussy) alternative to bug spray, and a better choice if you prefer “natural” personal care products. Each bracelet is suffused in an essential oil blend of geraniol, lemongrass, and citronella, and they’re free of chemicals like deet and propellants found in aerosol sprays. The telephone cord design looks cute on your wrist, too.

36 This Sunglasses Chain That Stands In For Jewelry Amazon Heesch Sunglasses Chain Holder $13 See On Amazon Whether worn for functional or purely sartorial purposes, this acetate sunglasses chain will add a touch of eclecticism to your look. The tortoiseshell chain featured here is classic (but so fun), while the marbled pink, blue, or pastel swirl versions are a bit more unexpected. Pro tip: These can double as face mask chains. Available styles: 9

37 A 2-Pack Of This Cult-Favorite Mineral Water Mist Amazon Evian Facial Spray (2-Pack) $16 See On Amazon The Evian Facial Spray has long been a cult-favorite, and it still holds up as a luxe, but relatively inexpensive, treat for your skin. This mineral-rich spray can be used countless ways, whether to set your makeup or refresh your skin throughout the day. A must-have for plane rides, as well.

38 These Cotton Terry Insoles That Keep Your Feet Comfortable & Dry Amazon pedag Terry Cotton Insoles (3 Pairs) $19 See On Amazon These reusable insoles may not be the most exciting entry on this list, but they’ll become a can’t-live-without item during the summer months. Made of thin, breathable cotton terry, they absorb sweat in shoes you wear sockless, like sandals, loafers, ballet flats, low-cut sneakers, and even mules, to keep your feet feeling cool and dry. Hand wash them after each wear, then lay them flat to dry. Available colors: Black, white

Available sizes: US Women 5-12; US Men 10-15

40 These Sturdy Plastic Wine Glasses That Won’t Shatter Or Crack Amazon TOSSWARE Unbreakable Wine Glasses (Set of 12) $13 See On Amazon If you’re entertaining outside, these unbreakable wine glasses are an absolute must. They’re made of BPA-free, recycled plastic; so, unlike glass, you don’t need to stress about your guests accidentally cracking or shattering your good glasses — though they look and feel as clear and sturdy as real glass. Available sizes: Set of 4, set of 12, set of 48, set of 252

41 A Handy Kitchen Tool You’ll Find So Many Uses For Amazon OXO Melon Baller $10 See On Amazon If you’re an avid cook, you’ll get much more use out of this melon baller than you may expect. Other than doling out perfectly round melon balls (of course), you can use it to scoop seeds out of summer veggies like zucchini, cucumbers, and peppers, or even to measure out cookie dough, ice cream, or sorbet.

42 This Sleek Bottle That Tracks Your Daily Water Intake Amazon Joseph Joseph Hydration Tracking Water Bottle $12 See On Amazon Stay on top of your daily hydration goals with this hydration tracking water bottle. Every time you fill it up, click the lid and a dot will appear, which marks that you’ve drunk one, full bottle. Make it to three to reach your daily goal. The bottle linked here is 20 ounces, but if you’re working out regularly, opt for the 25-ounce version to ensure you’re properly hydrated based on your activity level. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 20 oz., 25 oz.

43 An Aloe Vera Gel That Soothes Sunburns Amazon Sun Bum Cool Down Aloe Vera Gel $10 See On Amazon Try as we might to prevent sunburns, some amount of sun exposure is unavoidable over the summer. When they do occur, slather on this Sun Bum Cool Down Aloe Vera Gel. Exactly as the name says, it’s spiked with soothing aloe vera, as well as vitamin E and tea tree oil for an extra cooling sensation. The light gel texture feels so soothing in itself, and it doesn’t leave behind any greasy residue. Keep this one in the fridge.

44 These Coolers That Keep Canned Drinks Crisp Amazon Maars Skinny Can Cooler $14 See On Amazon Not only do these can coolers look so sleek, but their double-walled, triple-insulated construction is designed to keep your drinks cold and free of condensation, and anything fizzy crisp and carbonated. You can either slide a canned drink right into the cooler, or pour your drink straight into it. Available styles: 24