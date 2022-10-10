What’s better than a home hack? A genius product or trick you didn’t know existed that makes your day-to-day life a little easier. Maybe for you that entails your microfiber hair towel, food storage containers that double as decor, or stackable pant hangers that clear up more space in your closet. But, as it turns out, there’s a great big world of under-the-radar gadgets you didn’t know about that can do so much more for your home and life.

Yes, if you do a little digging you can find some real gems for every space in your home. Need a chic storage option for your fruits and veggies? Try a macrame hammock. And if you want to streamline laundry day, invest in a mini washing machine that’ll handle your smaller loads or delicates. Oh, and if your home needs an upgrade but you can’t afford a full-blown renovation, invest in some wood-printed peel and stick wallpaper. Not only does it lend a stylish finish, but it’s easy to install and remove when you’re ready to move on.

Beauty lovers must know about a handy little thing known as a cosmetic fridge. This tiny tool keeps your creams, masks, and tools chilled to perfection so they can last longer and maximize your products.

And that’s just the start. Ahead, 10 genius home products that will make your life so much easier. Your welcome.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Laundry

Perfect for travel (roadtrips, camping, etc.) and indoor use (washing small- or single-batch delicates), this washing machine is the lifesaver you didn’t know you needed. In addition to it’s portability, the washer is apparently very durable and great at washing out tough stains. “I live in an apartment, and I love this washing machine,” reads one rave review. “So easy to use, and it cleaned chocolate ice cream out of a shirt. I love the fact that I do not have to wait until a machine is free to do my clothes.”

No space to dry your delicates? This retractable clothesline is easy and durable and can hold even those heavy-duty items that need to be air-dried. Life just got easier — and the reviews don’t lie. “Like this product a lot and it was very easy to install and being put to great use,” reads one five-star review. “Great quality and holds clothes well. Will highly recommend this product.”

In addition to its meticulousness at de-fuzzing, this fabric shaver is portable and can travel with you anywhere. Oh, and you can maximize its usefulness by using it on sofas, car cushions, and bedding. And with over 9,300 five-star ratings, this particular affordable option is a consumer fave: “I never knew this existed.. and it was the best discovery,” raves one reviewer. “I almost threw out all of my sweatpants because I couldn’t stand the look of the disgusting lint pill build up but thanks to this little tool, it’s saved a lot of clothes. Total game changer! Easy to use, great price and works awesome!”

Office

This discreet and minimalist cable management box hides cords nicely and cleverly masks as decor. It also features several slots for several types of power cords, outlets, etc. The box is a hit with some 2,100 five-star ratings: “I love these boxes they were the best purchase ever they look great and they do their job and they change the space so much,” reads one rave. “I’ve hated cables chaos and before I wasn’t able to even push my microwave to the back of the wall all the way because of all the cables behind it I think it looks great really organized and it’s practical. I accidentally bought two and I’m so happy about it.”

Walls or countertops an eyesore, but can’t afford a full-blown renovation? Fake it ‘til you make it with the latest craze in decor: peel and stick wallpaper. This affordable option features finishes like wood and marble to give your space a sleek finish, and comes highly recommended with a staggering 12,400 five-star ratings. “I bought this to add an accent wall in my spare bedroom,” reads one reviewer on Amazon. “It was so easy to install and the finished product looks great. This is such an easy and affordable way to change the look of any room. I'll definitely be ordering more for my next home project.”

Kitchen

The chic crochet fashion trend just made its way to your kitchen with this functional and stylish fruit hammock. The cool netted design works with a variety of aesthetics, and doubles as fruit storage. That’s what we call a win-win, and apparently consumers agree: “I have really minimal counter space so fruit usually takes way too much space....this helps in an attractive way,” reads one review. “They say if you see healthy food you'll eat it more often...so far that seems to be true.”

Composting is great for the environment, but it can also be a messy, smelly business. This chic, retro compost bin solves the problem in on fell swoop. The odorless container is designed for organic and food waste in your home, made with non-smell charcoal filter that blocks and naturally keeps odor at bay in your kitchen. “I am new to composting and find this very easy to use and to dump into the neighborhood compost bin,” states a fan on Amazon. “It's just the right size for the countertop, the carbon filter keeps it from smelling bad, and the handle makes it easy to carry and dump.”

Bathroom

Tired of storing your creams, ice globes, and serums in your regular fridge amongst the veggies and condiments? Enter a mini-fridge. The college dorm essential, once used to store beers and instant meals got the chicest makeover. Yes, these days mini fridges are more of a skin care essential, perfect for keeping your prized formulas and tools in great condition and ready to use. “This fridge is amazing to put your toners, serums, face masks, eye creams, and gel/water moisturizers,” writes a happy Amazon customer. “Applying cold eye creams helps de-puff the eyes. Any skin care product with vitamin C and retinol should be stored in a fridge to prevent oxidation, allowing them to last longer and work to its full potential. Anyone looking to boost their skin care routine should invest in a small fridge like this product.”

Perfect for towels, bathrobes, blankets, and pajamas, this device will heat up any item within minutes. “This is a great product,” reads one five-star review. “I will never be able to get out of a shower and not have a warm towel waiting! The towel warms to perfection, not too hot and keeps the heat long enough. I like using body oil in the shower and then immediately wrap my self in a warm towel. This keeps my skin soft for the entire day. So happy I bought this product! Also I can fit two large fluffy bath towels in the warmer.”

Your relaxing bathtime just got a bit more, um, relaxing. The patented suction technology and design of the SipCaddy allows it to attach to glass, mirror, and glazed tile and hold a range of beverages. Wine glasses, plastic bottles, solo cups — you name it, it’ll hold it while you unwind. And the more than 3,700 five-star ratings can attest to its handiness. “You need this in your life,” reads one Amazon review. “Once installed, it doesn't budge. The trick is it distributes the weight to pull directly away from the suction cup rather than pulling down. Fits wine glasses, 12oz cans or bottles, and also travel coffee mugs. When not holding drinks, it easily doubles as a shower hook for your poof, pumice or whatever you like to keep hanging nearby!”