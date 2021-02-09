As the pandemic continues on, one thing is becoming more and more certain: You need a sanctuary in your home. Now that we're doing every activity under the sun in our houses, it's increasingly important to designate a space that can serve as an escape from work, noise, and prying roommates. More often than not, that's the bedroom. And if that's the case for you, it's time to give it a refresh for the new year. TZR's favorite place to look for inspo? The most stylish women we know — aka French girls and their bedroom decor.

Yes, you might be accustomed to heading to your favorite Parisians' accounts for outfit inspo. But don't get it twisted: French women have just as much understated style in their homes as they do in their clothing. That becomes even more obvious the longer you scroll through their Instagrams; they're full of funky pieces, one-of-a-kind treasures, and expertly curated furniture collections. In their own bedroom escapes, that's even more true.

And while you may not be able to live in their old, beautifully detailed apartments, it is possible to get a similar look in your own space with a few pieces they currently love. So if it's time for a refresh in your own bedroom, continue on for French girl-approved decor you can start shopping immediately.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

French Girl-Approved Bedroom Decor: Plants Galore

Whether it's an array of plants or bunches of dried flowers, one thing's for sure: No French-girl bedroom is complete without a touch of nature. Take notes from Fanny Flory, whose bedroom is arguably one of the most recognizable in Paris, and place a few around your bed. That way, their lively vibes will be the first thing you see when you wake up.

French Girl-Approved Bedroom Decor: Wallpaper

Not all French women are minimalists at home; in fact, you'll often find bright pops of color and playful touches that contrast with their beautiful old spaces. A great way to recreate that look? With wallpaper like Franny's of @frannfyne. It's a trendy addition that will liven up any bedroom, and gives maximalists a fun way to mix prints.

French Girl-Approved Bedroom Decor: Vintage Mirrors

Like plants, vintage (or vintage-inspired) mirrors are a staple in the bedrooms of French women. Often stacked on top of intricate mantles, they provide an old-world boudoir touch that looks beautiful no matter your style. (Plus, they're great for making a space look bigger — a trick we could all use right now.)

French Girl-Approved Bedroom Decor: A Fluffy White Duvet

Take a look at all the most Instagrammed bedrooms in France, and you'll notice they have one thing in common: fluffy white bedding. Unsurprisingly, they love an undone look in the bedroom, so many French women stick to minimalist linens, regardless of their style. If you really want to copy them, skip pulling the sheets taut, too — a rumpled bed is *très* French.

French Girl-Approved Bedroom Decor: Books As Decoration

Along with a collection of unique vases and dried flowers, there's often another decor item you'll find haphazardly stacked around French bedrooms: books, and lots of them. So if you're hiding yours away on a boring bookshelf, stop doing that and start copying Paris-based stylist Vanessa Perroud, who proudly displays hers in every nook and cranny available.

French Girl-Approved Bedroom Decor: A Cozy Rug

It's probably not far off to assume many of those old French apartments are a little drafty, so you'll often see a warm rug placed in the middle of a bedroom to give it a major cozy factor. And clearly, the shaggier, the better.