The Comfy Outdoor Sectional Martha Stewart Loves Is Still In Stock

Considering Martha Stewart started a successful media company and brand, owns multiple homes, and has basically been dubbed an expert on all things lifestyle and home for the past few decades, it’s pretty certain you can trust that her recommendations for what to buy a house are sound (even if they are excessive at times). She knows what’s good, whether that involves the ingredients for a cake or an antique for the living room — so when she puts something in her home and waxes poetic about it, it basically means you can buy it immediately and rest assured that you’ll love it, too. And that’s precisely why Martha Stewart’s outdoor sectional, which she posted about in a June 19 Instagram photo, should be next on your shopping list.

The star debuted the understated piece in a picture taken on one of her properties, which showed her lounging in a matching velour sweatsuit (chic) with a hat thrown off to the side. “Now we have a comfortable place to sit in my new Pool House - a sectional from @liveouter,” she captioned the photo, pointing followers to a forthcoming post about the purchase on her blog.

If you’re in the market for some patio furniture, the sofa is obviously a worthy contender considering it has a stamp of approval from the lifestyle queen herself. And fortunately, the piece from up-and-coming outdoor furniture brand Outer is still in stock.

Though Stewart doesn’t mention the exact configuration she has in her pool house, there are currently several different iterations included in the Wicker Collection from which the businesswoman’s sectional hails. And not only does it come in different sizes and shapes, but the cushions come in a gray or cream hue, depending on your preference, and the modular chairs can be rearranged in case you get tired of your layout or need to switch things up for a party.

It’s not just Stewart’s exact piece that’s worth knowing about, however — the DTC brand that makes it should be on your radar as well. Outer is an emerging company that was co-founded by Terry Lin and Jiake Liu that aims to deliver high-quality materials without the massive markup. Its products feature simple, timeless designs, all while maintaining a focus on sustainability (as its site notes, “The Outer Sofa is currently made from 30 percent recycled materials and is 100 percent recyclable.”).

As of now, Outer offers a small range of outdoor furniture along and rugs that are available on its website — and yes, that includes versions of Stewart’s own selection. Shop a version of her sectional now, along with similar options, just ahead.

