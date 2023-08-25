As fall comes into view, so is your seasonal home decor pivot. Out goes the candy-colored gingham prints and linen sheets, in comes the rich velvet throw pillows, faux fur blankets, and rich earthy decor. Considering September is just days away, you don’t have much time to get your living space in autumn mode before Labor Day. That said, many of your favorite home brands and retailers have already showed their cards, launching their upcoming fall home collections for the colder months ahead.

So, if you’re ready to bid adieu to your summer-specific accent items — or maybe you simply want a head start on refreshing for the new year — the latest offerings hitting shelves will help you do just that. And that doesn’t mean you need to go full fall, with acorn and leaf themes or red, orange, and brown color palettes (although it’s worth noting MacKenzie-Childs’ new collection honors traditional seasonal motifs in the chicest way). No, you can lean into the season shift with cozy yet modern swaps that’ll make your living space look like a comforting and sophisticated sanctuary.

Maybe that means investing in an earthy-toned rug or a soft, textured camel-colored couch. Whatever the move, now’s the time to do it, as fall soireés and football Sunday gatherings are looming. Ahead, TZR has gathered six of the best fall home collections that are already ripe for the taking.

CB2

This season, CB2 is sticking to what it knows: quality home decor. Manifesting as rich-colored velvet sofas and modern lighting styles, the new drop “embodies CB2’s philosophy that luxurious pieces should be accessible and approachable for all.”

Lulu & Georgia

Lulu & Georgia are thinking outside a orange-focused fall color palette by leaning into warm neutrals and the occasional pop of soft pink. The brand’s latest collection reads very sophisticated, and feels especially suited for minimalist aesthetic.

H&M Home

H&M recently made headlines when it announced the launch of furniture and lamps in the US. If you haven’t run out to scoop up one of these affordable new gems, now is your chance.

Misette

Launching September 1, Misette’s new fall and winter collection is inspired by both “the mesmerizing intricacy of Moroccan tiles and the warm, rich colors of a vintage ski chalet.” Think hunter green glass candle holders, bright embroidered napkins, and colorful placemats.

MacKenzie-Childs

Leave it to MacKenzie-Childs to create signature fall decor that reads more elevated than it does cheesy. The brand recently launched its fall collection, which includes a colorful and joyful wreath, gourd center pieces, and sweet acorn decor accents.

Arhaus

Arhuas, which focuses on artisan-created home essentials, is introducing brand new furniture items like Amira Sofa and Cormac Dining Table this season. All designed to tap into “warmth and bring elevated comfort,” these options boast rich, neutral tones that’ll work for any aesthetic.