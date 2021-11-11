There are never-ending sources from which you can shop for the holidays. But if you’re on the hunt this year for pieces that are unexpected, stylish, and truly unique, you can’t really beat the home decor gifts from Etsy. The digital marketplace not only has an enormous selection of vintage and handmade goods, it’s also filled with some of the most creative designs out there in everything from art to dinnerware.

Yes, it’s pretty much a one-stop-shop for gifts for the tastemakers and trendsetters in your life. That said, it’s known for being an overwhelming place, to say the least. And while you could spend some time getting to know the expert-approved secrets of finding Etsy’s best pieces, most people aren’t exactly drowning in free time during the holidays. That’s exactly why TZR has rounded up its very favorite pieces from the platform’s endless offerings — the coolest, funkiest, and downright genius creations that will make any gift giver look like a pro. Keep scrolling to find them all, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.