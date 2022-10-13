Amber Lewis’ First-Ever Holiday Decor Collab Just Dropped At Etsy

When shopping for the holidays, it’s pretty common to visit multiple stores and sites and find many of the same products at each. And even if you do discover something that looks unique, you can be pretty sure thousands of people will be decorating with the exact same thing. It’s that experience that served as part of the impetus for Amber Lewis’ new Creator Collab with Etsy. Launched Oct. 13, the designer behind Amber Interiors wanted to create an alternative to mass-produced decorations. Thus, her first holiday decor partnership was born.

The collection includes a lineup of seasonal decor and gifting essentials, all of which were co-designed by Lewis in collaboration with 15 Etsy sellers around the world. For inspiration, she looked to her own childhood as well as her love of vintage and found objects to create pieces that are timeless and elevated, and will last well after their purchase date.

“Artisans operating small businesses just get quality craftsmanship,” said Lewis in a press release. “Creating timeless pieces with the participating Etsy sellers who are experts in their chosen materials like leather work, stained glass, soft knits and more, helped create a collection that will set the scene for many seasons to come.”

With Lewis’ signature neutral-heavy, laidback Cali-cool style thrown in, it’s not hard to imagine that to be the case. The designs are infused with earth tones and feature classic materials like marble, all meant to work with many interior styles. And, of course, serve as beautiful gifts for everyone on your list.

“All of these pieces are completely versatile and meant to add to your existing collection in a fresh and exciting way,” continued Lewis. “My hope is that these items become heirloom pieces, passed down and used for generations.”

From reusable, checker-print furoshiki gift wrap to the sweetest of hand-knit garlands, these aren’t holiday designs you’ll be finding at your closest big-box store. Throughout the experience, Lewis made sure to honor “each seller’s design process” — and the result was cozy, luxurious, and unique pieces that will likely only get better with age. Shop them now on Etsy’s site, or find a curation ahead.

