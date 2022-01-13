ERDEM Finally Added New Throw Blankets To Its Ultra-Luxe Lineup

The past few years have seen an explosion of fashion designers venturing into the homewares space. Erdem Moralioglu, founder and creative director of label ERDEM, is one of them. The brand expanded into decor in November 2020, and bolstered its beloved ready-to-wear offerings with a selection of blankets that were part of its Pre-Fall 2021 collection. And now, it’s expanding that as well with a new season of ERDEM blankets in its Fall/Winter 2021 collection that are equally as stylish and luxe.

Though similar to previous iterations (such as the green Modotti Garden Throw Blanket), the fresh pieces in ERDEM’s homewares lineup feature slight updates and new additions — i.e. just enough to entice you to indulge in a few more for your collection.

Most notably? This time around, the brand has reimagined the Ottoline Chine floral print from ERDEM collections in navy blue and red, along with burgundy, green and gray variations. In addition, there’s a patchwork-style floral jacquard design in navy and camel colorways.

That said, there are many details in the newest blankets that, thankfully, haven’t much changed. For one, the woven jacquard throws are made from a blend of wool and cashmere, giving them their ultra-soft touch, and crafted in Scotland. Each throw also still features a floral print — a signature of the designer’s eponymous line.

While its only homewares are throw blankets for now, ERDEM notes that it expects to expand upon the collection in future seasons. Clearly, the designer has found a new passion. “Interiors has always been something I’ve been intrigued by, whether it’s wallpaper or porcelain or a beautiful blanket,” Moralioglu told Gotham in 2021. “Whether it’s something you throw over your bed or the sofa, it’s not so much about it going with something, but rather it being an object to keep, treasure and pass on.”

Shop the this season’s blankets from ERDEM for $1,470 each, ahead.

