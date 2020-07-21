Harry Styles couldn’t have captured the essence of the warmest season of the year any better than in the opening lines of his hit single, “Watermelon Sugar.” The musician and Gucci ambassador sings, “Tastes like strawberries on a summer evenin’/And it sounds just like a song/I want more berries and that summer feeling/It’s so wonderful and warm.” The image of fresh fruit seems to embody that simple, carefree sense of summer — and now that the J.Crew x Edie Parker collaboration has officially launched, you can dive head-first into the trend for 2020.

Just in time for the heat of summer, J.Crew has teamed up with Edie Parker — the cheeky brand known for its acrylic clutches, home goods, and jewelry — to create a limited-edition capsule collection to amp up your summer wardrobe. And in a time where a low-key staycation might be the closest thing to a relaxing getaway, these pieces will be the final step to getting your head in the OOO zone.

The J.Crew x Edie Parker collection embraces the fruit print trend — which first gained traction in 2019 ­— with open arms. You’ll find warm-weather staples like colorful swimwear, tank tops, and dresses to brighten up your summer outfits. For those who like to add a statement to their ensembles, there are printed scarves, sandals, and of course, acrylic jewelry pieces to brighten up each look.

Update your swimwear collection with the $69.50 Strawberry Bandeau Top and the matching Retro High Leg Bottom, $49.50. You can even complete the look with the $148 Strawberry Dress as a cover-up for a coordinated outfit. If you prefer to take a more casual approach to your poolside style, wear the $128 Weekend Special Tank over your swimsuit with a pair of denim shorts. And just in case you need an added layering piece when the temperatures drop, add the $89.50 Banana Hoodie into your bag on your way out.

When the moment comes for those formal summer occasions — or you just want to dress up for the day — style the Citrus Dress, which costs $168 with a pair of simple sandals. Another chic and effortless option is to wear a neutral-hued dress with the Strawberry or Fruit Drop Earrings as the focus of your outfit.

Ready to start shopping? Scroll down to shop the J.Crew x Edie Parker collaboration below.