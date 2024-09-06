Sure, there are plenty of buzzy hotels in the world who attract their share of A-list clientele. However, few can boast that they’ve consistently done so for 200 years. This is the case for Ireland’s gem, The Shelbourne. For two centuries the historic luxury property, nestled nicely in the heart of Dublin, has accommodated the creme de la creme from a range of industries and sectors: entertainment, royalty, politics. Indeed, the hotel’s Room 112 is now famed for being the location in which Irish revolutionary Michael Collins and a select committee met to draft the first Irish Constitution in 1992, which led to the launch of the Irish Free State. On the celebrity front, high-profile figures like John F. Kennedy, Elizabeth Taylor, Grace Kelly, Luciano Pavoratti, and Michelle Obama have all graced the five-star hotel’s perfectly manicured halls, solidifying its status as ‘The Grand Dame of Dublin.’

And while any milestone anniversary is worth celebrating, 200 years is truly a feat in the world of luxury hospitality. So, The Shelbourne is doing it right, hosting a year-long season of festivities. And there’s no better time to pay the iconic property — and Dublin — a visit than the fall, when the summer heat starts to ease and the autumnal foliage comes into view, making for an idyllic Irish landscape. Honestly, a visit to The Shelbourne is worth it at any time of year, but there’s something magical about those autumn and early winter days. Ahead, get the rundown on this historic property and its top attractions. Consider your Dublin itinerary planned.

The Rooms

Whether you stay in a room or a suite at The Shelbourne, you can expect some consistency: 300 thread count Egyptian cotton bedding, elegant marble bathrooms, luxury robes, and picturesque views of the bustling St. Stephens Green. However, the historic property upped the ante with its spacious Heritage suites, dedicating them to the famous guests that have walked its halls. For instance, there’s the coveted and elegant Princess Grace Suite, priced at a cool $8,892/per night, decorated with furnishings, memorabilia, and books dedicated to the life of the actor-turned-royal. (I stayed in the Peter O’ Toole Suite, dedicated to the late English actor who was rumored to have insisted on bathing in Champagne during his stay at The Shelbourne. I can report that no sparkling wine baths were offered or had during my visit.)

Drinks & Dining

While the hotel’s central location places it close proximity to some of the best dining experiences in Dublin, your culinary cup overfloweth within the property itself. Indeed, it boasts a robust six restaurants and lounges that cover a range of palettes, preferences, and, you know, vibes. For some laid-back luxury, The Saddle Room is a must. For dinner, enjoy some traditional elevated Irish fare, curated by Chef Garry Hughes. Exclusive experiences include Table Side Carving of black angus beef from Cork, a special dessert from the limited 200th-anniversary menu consisting of original recipes from the 1800s, and the special Heritage Cocktail, also created in celebration of the hotel’s milestone birthday.

In the afternoon, head to The Lord Mayor’s Lounge for traditional tea service and feast on fragrant tea, decadent sweets, and light sandwiches served on beautiful fine china. Come happy hour, you’ll want to hop into the Horseshoe Bar, named for its brass-trimmed curved bar, and enjoy a whiskey tasting or craft cocktail. Speaking of cocktails, The Shelbourne’s second — and uber-popular — lounge, 1824 is perfect for a pre-dinner drink or nightcap. While sipping, be sure to take in the fantastical mural wall panels flanking the bar, painted by artist Paul Slater and featuring characters from Irish fiction, film, and history, as well as guests from the hotel’s 200-year history.

The Spa & Salon

Even in the midst of bustling Dublin, one can find plenty of serenity. For Shelbourne guests, they needn’t look any further than the property’s spa. Complete with seven treatment rooms, a large opulent relaxation area, swimming pool, and thermal facilities, one may find themselves spending an entire day in the lower-level respite. The holistic treatment menu includes facial treatments, hot stone massages, body scrubs and wraps, sleep-enhancing services, and even an all-encompassing “balancing” ritual for those experiencing menopause. And if you want to kick the self-care up a notch, the adjacent salon has you covered: manicures, pedicures, hairstyling, makeup and applications, and eyebrow and face waxing. It’s truly a one-stop shop.

The Neighborhood

If you do find yourself venturing out of the hotel, you’ll be pleased to know you don’t have to go far to indulge in Dublin’s best. For history buffs, Trinity College is in very close proximity. Take a tour of the famous library, which includes the historic Book of Kells, or attend a live performance at the Burke Theatre, or hit up one of the many fine eateries on the grounds. Literary lovers will also enjoy a quick 10-minute jaunt to the Museum of Literature Ireland (MoLI), where you can dive into the country’s rich literary heritage and learn more about some of its most renowned storytellers. Other nearby cultural touchstones to add to your itinerary include St. Patrick’s Cathedral, EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum, the National Library of Ireland, and the National Gallery of Ireland.

If shopping and cultural immersion is on your to-do list, nearby Grafton Street will connect you to a vibrant mix of shops, encompassing fashion, music, beauty, food, cocktails, cafes, and so much more. Foodies will love a tour with Fab Food Trail, the walking experience helps you get an authentic taste of Dublin — literally. You’ll eat like a local, hitting insider hotspots like quirky tea room The Pepper Pot Cafe, local institution Sheridan’s Cheesemongers, or top notch oyster bar Klaw. Trust me, you won’t be disappointed.