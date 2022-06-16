Everything You Need For The Perfect Pool Party Is On Sale At Crate & Barrel

For busy folks (aka pretty much everyone), it’s difficult to think ahead when it comes to refreshing your space for each season. Sure, it would be nice to be able to stock up on all your patio and pool party needs before summer hits and prices inevitably rise. But for most of us, that kind of forethought just isn’t in the cards. While you could wait until warm weather has ended to score some deals, that’s often not an option when a party’s upon you and you’re in immediate need of entertaining essentials. That’s where Crate & Barrel’s 2022 outdoor sale comes in. Happening now (and presumably for a very limited time), it features up to 50 percent off select furniture, dinnerware, planters, and more.

It’s the perfect moment for a markdown event of this kind, given that prices on outdoor pieces are currently at an all-time high and temperatures are soaring. Pool parties, backyard barbecues, and porch hangouts are in full swing, which means you’re probably in major stock-up mode for entertaining essentials. Fortunately, this sale has those in spades — grilling tools, patio furniture, melamine plates, fire pits, decor, and so much more. And did we mention the steep discounts? Seriously, many of these markdowns can’t be beat.

There’s no word on how long this outdoor savings event will last, so waiting to score these deals is definitely not recommended — especially since summer has officially (OK, almost) arrived. Here, find a few of TZR’s must-haves, and head to Crate & Barrel’s site to shop the entire selection.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Shop The Sale