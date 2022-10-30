75 Cool, Cheap Gifts On Amazon That Actually Look Expensive

If the prospect of hunting down presents for everyone on your list incites more dread than excitement, you’re certainly not alone. After all, gift-giving is something of an art, and it’s not always easy to master: You want a gift that’s unique, yet functional; novel, yet applicable to everyday life; and, importantly, of the highest quality, though ideally without entirely clearing your seasonal budget. So, consider this editor-curated list of cool, cheap gifts on Amazon that actually look expensive to be your cheat sheet.

A luxurious hand cream, a dainty, layer-able astrology-inspired necklace, that wavy mirror that’s all over Instagram — these gifts run the gamut in terms of category and style, so you’re sure to discover items to delight everyone in your circle, from your tough-to-please mother-in-law to your work wife. And since almost everything is eligible for super-fast Prime Shipping, you’ll be totally fine if you leave your shopping for the last minute. (It happens.)

Whether you’re gift-shopping for the holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, engagements, or just to to treat your loved ones (or yourself) to something special, you’re going to want to bookmark this page. Scroll on to shop 75 awesome gifts on Amazon that only look expensive, but in reality, all cost under $35.

1 The Trendy Bum Vase That’s All Over Instagram Amazon BASE ROOTS Butt Planter $15 See On Amazon That bum-shaped vase you’ve been seeing all over Instagram? Turns out, you can get an identical version for just $15 on Amazon. Perfect for flowers and plants, it’ll add a touch of whimsy to any space while still being elegant and stylish. Take your pick from three colors: pink, beige, and brown.

2 This Body Wash That Comes In 7 Luxe Scents (& An Equally Luxe Bottle) Amazon Saltair Body Wash $12 See On Amazon How chic is this Saltair body wash? Not only is it housed in an extremely aesthetically pleasing bottle, but it’s also sold in seven divine scents like ‘Santal Bloom,’ ‘Island Orchid,’ and ‘Lush Greens.’ The body wash is vegan and cruelty-free, leaves you smelling amazing, and somehow costs less than $15 for a generously sized bottle.

3 A Set Of 2 Cute Bubble Candles For The Aesthetic-Lover In Your Life Amazon ACITHGL Bubble Candle (Set of 2) $14 See On Amazon For the perfect gift under $15, look no further than these two bubble candles — it’s hard to imagine anyone who wouldn’t appreciate them. Light them and enjoy their aesthetic ambience, or keep them unlit and use them as decorative accents. Either way, they’ll look great in any home.

4 These Cozy & On-Trend Faux-Fur Slides Amazon FITORY Faux Fur Slide Sandals $30 See On Amazon These faux-fur slides are bound to be hailed as the “best gift ever” by anyone you give them to. Featuring fluffy faux fur throughout, and an on-trend, double-buckle design, they’re both super cozy and warm — but not too warm, as the open-sandal design allows your feet to breathe. And though they’re the ideal slippers, the thick cork insoles mean you can wear these to walk the dog or grab the mail, too.

5 A Watermelon-Scented Sugar Scrub That Comes In The Cutest Packaging Amazon JOON X MOON Sugar Scrub $10 See On Amazon Though these adorable sugar scrub cubes make the perfect gift, you’re going to want to pick up a bottle for yourself, too. Each cube has just the right amount of product for a single exfoliating session, and they’re packed with good-for-skin ingredients like shea butter and aloe. The watermelon-scented version is a particular favorite with Amazon shoppers, but they also come in a few other scents: coconut, lavender, blue raspberry, and champagne.

6 A Set Of Vintage-Style Glasses That Look So Much More Expensive Than They Are Amazon Godinger Highball Drinking Glasses (Set of 4) $25 See On Amazon Give the gift of gorgeous glassware — or keep these for yourself (we wouldn’t blame you). Sold in a set of four, these antique-inspired highball glasses are, according to Amazon shoppers, remarkably sturdy, heavy, and high-quality considering the price. Choose from four colors: green, blue, pink, or clear.

7 10 Travel-Size Bath Oils In A Ready-To-Gift Box Amazon Kneipp Herbal Bath Oils (Set of 10) $22 See On Amazon How amazing is this 10-piece gift set that allows you to sample each of Kneipp’s best-selling bath oils for less than $25? Kneipp is an iconic German brand known for their bath and body products, and this set includes 10 of their best-selling bath time oils like ‘Pure Bliss,’ ‘Dream Away,’ ‘Soft Skin,’ and ‘Pure Relaxation.’ It’s the perfect way to sample each before investing in one full-size bottle.

8 This Winter-Scented Candle That’s Housed In A Beautiful Glass Vessel Amazon LA JOLIE MUSE Balsam Cedar Scented Candle $19 See On Amazon Considering that, these days, nobody seems to blink an eye at a $50 candle, these La Jolie Muse candles are a bonafide steal at around $20 a pop. Not only do they come in all of the best scents and have an amazing scent throw, but they’re housed in gorgeous glass vessels that can be repurposed once you’ve burned through the wax (they even come with a chic gold top, so you can use them to hold things like Q-tips or candy). ‘Balsam Cedar’ is a classic scent, but you can also choose from seven others, including ‘Vanilla Cake’ and ‘Apricot Rose.’

9 A Dainty Necklace In Your Choice Of Zodiac Sign Amazon PAVOI Zodiac Necklace $13 See On Amazon This zodiac necklace truly is the perfect gift. All you have to do is choose the astrological sign of the recipient and the gold type — it comes in white, yellow, or rose gold — and it’s guaranteed to make anyone happy. One Amazon reviewer commented, “This far exceeded my expectations. It comes with a beautiful presentation in a box and little drawstring pouch. The necklace itself looks so elegant and expensive. I purchased this as a gift and cannot wait to give it!”

10 An Elegant Glass Decanter For Whisky & Spirits Lovers Amazon Paksh Capitol Glass Decanter $18 See On Amazon Whether you’re shopping for a spirits lover or you’re searching for the perfect hostess gift — or maybe you’re simply looking to upgrade your bar cart — this glass decanter is perfect. Made of thick, durable glass, it can be used to hold all sorts of spirits: whisky, bourbon, brandy, wine... yet cleverly enough, some Amazon reviewers report using is as a chic mouthwash holder.

11 A Smooth, Luxurious Pillowcase Made Of 100% Mulberry Silk Amazon J JIMOO Mulberry Silk Pillowcase $18 See On Amazon Give the gift of beauty sleep — even if it’s to yourself — with this mulberry silk pillowcase. Unlike so many other satin pillowcases masquerading as silk on Amazon, this is the real deal — it’s so soft, you’ll never be able to sleep on anything else ever again (the hair and skin care benefits are just an added bonus). Choose from 20 colors and three sizes: standard, queen, and king.

12 6 Korean Sheet Masks Packaged In A Salad-Inspired Box Amazon TONYMOLY Superfood Masks (6-Pack) $16 See On Amazon How cute is this salad-inspired set of sheet masks? From iconic Korean beauty brand TonyMoly, the six masks each feature a different superfood as their key ingredient, like honey, coconut, green tea, and peach. The packaging is designed to resemble a salad container, adding to its overall aesthetic appeal.

13 A Modern Ceramic Vase That Looks Great With & Without Flowers Amazon RyddeligHome White Ceramic Vase $21 See On Amazon Whether you use this to hold flowers or as a simple decorative accent, this ceramic vase is bound to add a stylish touch to any space. On-trend and modern — yet timeless, all the same — it’s sold in three sizes and looks especially cool with some dried flowers.

14 These Super-Cozy Slippers That Look & Feel Way More Expensive Than They Are Amazon Donpapa Fluffy Memory Foam Slippers $25 See On Amazon Boasting over 12,000 five-star ratings (and thousands of rave reviews), these are some of the most popular slippers on Amazon. Cozy, fluffy, and oh-so warm, they feature a faux-fur lining and memory foam soles for added cushioning (plus, rubber non-slip soles mean you can wear them for quick trips outside).

15 A Set Of 3 Premium Teas In A Present-Perfect Box Amazon VAHDAM Tea Gift Set $20 See On Amazon Packaged in a pretty, expensive-looking gift box, this VAHDAM tea set includes three of the Indian brand’s most popular teas in looseleaf form: Sweet Himalayan Detox Green Tea, Saffron Premium Masala Chai, and Early Grey Spice Masala Chai. Perfect for the tea lover in your life (even if that’s you), these teas are both high-quality and beautifully presented, making the set a truly foolproof gift.

16 The Star-Shaped Pimple Patches That Come In A Refillable Container Amazon Starface Hydro-Stars Big Yellow Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches (8-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Pimple patches — but make them fun. That’s the idea behind Starface’s best-selling, star-shaped pimple patches that might actually make you look forward to your next blemish. These would be a great gift for any teenager, but they’re also handy to keep in your own beauty cabinet — they’re made of pure hydrocolloid to shrink and heal unwanted pimples overnight. Once you run out of your stars, you can buy refills to pop into the Airpod-like container.

17 The Bamboo-Topped Glasses That Influencers Are Obsessed With Amazon NETANY Bamboo Lid Drinking Glasses (Set of 4) $23 See On Amazon Influencers like Tinx and Molly Mae are obsessed with these glasses that come with bamboo lids. Sure, they look chic, but they’re also super handy for sipping iced coffee, bubble tea, and just about any other beverage in style. As a bonus, this set also comes with four glass straws and a brush to clean them with.

18 A Pretty Little Jewelry Box That Fits More Than You’d Think Amazon Benevolence LA Velvet Travel Jewelry Box $20 See On Amazon This small-but-mighty jewelry box fits a surprising amount of stuff — but it’s also compact enough to fit into your own go-to travel tote. Designed with an expensive-looking velvet exterior, it has slots for necklaces, rings, earrings, and bracelets, as well as a mirror inside. “I ordered this as a gift for an upcoming birthday but when I opened it, it was so exquisite and beautiful it brought tears to my eyes and I decided to keep it for myself,” commented one Amazon reviewer. “A lovely gift for the price [...]”

19 A Countertop Wine Rack In A Sleek, Modern Design Amazon FOMANSH Countertop Wine Rack $24 See On Amazon Sold in black, gold, and rose gold, this countertop wine rack would make a stylish addition to any kitchen or dining room. Choose between designs that hold six or seven bottles — both cost less than $25 on Amazon.

20 This Cool Candle That Doubles As A Piece Of Art Amazon DOMIVKA Sculpture Candle $25 See On Amazon This sculpture candle doubles as a work of art, so once you’ve burned through the wax, you can repurpose it as a catch-all bowl or succulent planter, for just a few ideas. The soy wax candle has a calming lavender scent, and burns for about 18 hours.

21 The Bento Box That’ll Actually Make You Excited For Your Lunchtime Salad Amazon Bentgo Salad Stackable Lunch Container $15 See On Amazon Everyone should own a Bentgo box, but it also makes a particularly spectacular gift for your the work friend you find yourself lunching with most often. The genius design comprises a lower bowl for your main course, a four-compartment tray for sides and snacks, and a removable sauce container with a leak-proof lid. What’s more, it also comes with an airtight lid to keep everything fresh, and a fork. Choose between eight colors.

22 A Set Of 6 Highball Glasses With A Gorgeous Iridescent Finish Amazon Vastto Iridescent Highball Drinking Glass (Set of 6) $22 See On Amazon Looking for the perfect housewarming present or hostess gift? These gorgeous iridescent glasses are a no-brainer. Sold in a set of six, they have a rainbow effect that changes depending on the light, and would make a gorgeous addition to any bar area or glass cabinet.

23 A Fancy Hand Lotion That Lasts For Ages Amazon OUAI Hand Lotion $32 See On Amazon Fancy hand cream always makes an incredible gift, and this one from the OUAI — with the brand’s signature Dean Street scent and housed in a big, 16-ounce bottle — is particularly perfect. It’ll take the overall vibe of any bathroom to the next level, and if you really want to splurge out, you can buy the matching hand wash. Best of all, when you’ve run out, you can simply buy a refill pouch, in keeping with the brand’s eco-conscious ethos.

24 A Lip Care Duo Featuring 2 Best-Selling Products Amazon NOONI Best Lip Duo Set $28 See On Amazon Eva Chen swears by this NOONI lip mask, and so do thousands of other Amazon reviewers. This gift set includes the brand’s best-selling lip mask and their other best-selling product, a subtly tinted lip oil. Both products are made with nourishing, natural botanicals and are safe for use on sensitive lips and skin. The whole thing comes packaged in a cute, compact box that’s ready to be wrapped or placed into a small gift bag.

25 This Clever Breakfast Sandwich Maker That’s Bound To Be A Hit Amazon Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker $30 See On Amazon While this breakfast sandwich maker would make a particularly good gift for a college student, it’s also a must-have for any well-stocked kitchen. It makes quick work of whipping up pro-level breakfast sandwiches, though you can use it for things like mini pizzas and paninis, too. And just in case you think it’s gimmicky, check out the 20,000-plus five-star Amazon ratings and reviews.

26 This Cool Windproof Lighter That Works Without A Flame (& Lasts Practically Forever) Amazon REIDEA Electronic Candle Lighter $14 See On Amazon An electric lighter may seem like a slightly niche gift, but one of TZR’s very own editors is obsessed with giving them out to friends — you’d be surprised by how much of a difference it’ll make in your (or someone else’s) life. It’s a rechargeable, flameless lighter, so it’ll never run out of gas or stop working, and you can use it in any weather, even heavy wind. This particular model boasts over 24,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and comes in five colors.

27 A Stylish Jewelry Tray That’ll Elevate Any Dresser Or Bedside Table Amazon BCLP-A Zebra Stripe Jewelry Tray $13 See On Amazon Catch-all trays always make a great gift — they’re the type of product that merges aesthetics with functionality, and a person can never have too many. This zebra-inspired tray comes in black or gold and can be used in a bedroom for jewelry, in an entryway for keys, or in the kitchen for candy. Despite costing less than $15, it looks super stylish and expensive.

28 The Artistic Decanter That Every Wine Lover (Or Hostess) Needs Amazon HiCoup Red Wine Decanter $28 See On Amazon This wine decanter will make a serious statement at any dinner party — and it also doubles as a gorgeous decorative piece. Not only does it look impressive, but it will also make any bottle of wine taste 10 times better. Somehow, this hand-blown, crystal glass decanter costs less than $30 on Amazon, making it an incredible value.

29 3 Travel-Size Face Masks With Fun, Food-Inspired Themes Amazon I DEW CARE Mini Scoops Travel Sized Skin Care Trio $18 See On Amazon The three face masks in this adorably packaged gift set have fun food themes — Cake My Day, Matcha Mood, and Berry Groovy — and each one address a different skin concern (Cake My Day is great for hydration; Matcha Mood has soothing benefits; and Berry Groovy mildly exfoliates). Not only does the set make a great gift, but it also allows you to try out he brand’s best-selling masks for cheaper before committing to a full-size jar.

30 A Cold Brew Maker For The Caffeine Fanatic In Your Life Amazon Bean Envy Cold Brew Coffee Maker $15 See On Amazon This cold brew coffee maker is a must for any kitchen, but it would also make a great gift for the caffeine obsessive in your life. It’s super easy to use, keeps your coffee fresh for days, and comes in four sizes — all of which can be snagged for less than $30 on Amazon.

31 These Candle Holders That Would Look Great In Any Space Amazon Melt Candle Company Metal Candle Holders (Set of 3) $20 See On Amazon These candle holders are a risk-free buy for any space because they’ll fit in with any type of decor — modern, traditional, Scandi, farmhouse, you name it. Included are three iron candle holders in assorted sizes, and you can use them to hold both real and LED candles alike.

32 A Heart-Shaped Waffle Maker For Less Than $15 Amazon DASH Mini Waffle Maker Machine $12 See On Amazon Give the gift of delicious homemade waffles (even if it’s to your own household) with this adorable mini waffle maker. The heart-shaped version is a particularly cute choice, but it also comes in pumpkin and traditional circular shapes. A consistent number-one best-seller on Amazon, it’s been awarded over 175,000 (!!!) perfect five-star ratings thus far.

33 A Pretty Tray For Trinkets With Your Choice Of Initial Amazon Simple Shine Initial Jewelry Tray $16 See On Amazon This simple initial tray would look so pretty on any table. Endlessly practical, it can be used as a ring dish, to hold keys, or simply as a decorative accent on a coffee table. Just pick the initial of your choice — each design features a classic, white ceramic base with a gold letter.

34 A Phone Case & Wallet That You Can Hold Like A Purse Amazon UnnFiko Wallet Case $14 See On Amazon This iPhone case also functions as a wallet and as a handbag you can carry two ways (across your shoulder or in your hand — it comes with both a top handle and a long chain strap). Made of sturdy silicone, it’s sold in 10 colors and comes in multiple sizes to hold all different iPhone models, from the iPhone 6 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

35 A Sushi-Making Kit With All The Essentials Amazon Soeos Beginner Sushi Making Kit (10 Pieces) $20 See On Amazon Have you always wanted to learn how to make your own sushi? This 10-piece kit contains everything you’ll need to get the job done: two mats, a rice paddle, a rice spreader, five sets of chopsticks, and a pouch to store everything in. “I bought this as a white elephant gift and it was a hit,” commented one Amazon reviewer, while another person wrote, “Everything about this set is great - each piece is of better quality than expected for this low price. Would also make a wonderful gift.”

36 8 Makeup Sponges Housed In An Egg Carton-Like Box Amazon QD O-SHEN Makeup Sponge Set (8-Pack) $11 See On Amazon For just about $11, this makeup blender set comes with eight makeup sponges and an egg carton-like container to store them in. A perfect stocking stuffer or small gift for any makeup lovers in your life, each color sponge has a unique shape and can be used to apply all sorts of makeup, from creams to powders. Don’t forget to pick one up for yourself while you’re at it.

37 A Simple, But Pretty Board For Cheese & Charcuterie Amazon Thirteen Chefs Villa Acacia Wooden Cutting Board $12 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with this sleek wooden serving board for less than $15. Perfect for cheese, bread, and charcuterie, it’s a must for any kitchen, and would make an ideal hostess or housewarming gift. “The quality is beautiful, I will be gifting more of these!” wrote one Amazon shopper. “I am an artist and these are perfect for any personalization.” Another person wrote, “Gorgeous, high quality breadboard that made for a timeless gift at the wedding shower!”

38 A 3-Pack Of Pure Silk Scrunchies For An Elevated Alternative To Elastic Hair Bands Amazon Celestial Silk Mulberry Silk Scrunchies (3-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Made of 100% mulberry silk, this three-pack of large silk scrunchies add a hint of style and luxury to a basic ponytail or bun; and that smooth, frictionless material won’t pull or dent hair, as an added bonus. Choose from 37 pretty color combinations, like the ivory, pale pink, and slate gray trio pictured here.

39 These Sleek Insulated Tumblers That Are Perfect For Taking Your Tea Or Coffee On The Go Amazon Simple Modern Insulated Tumbler Cup $24 See On Amazon With their slim, sleek design and 37 eye-catching finishes — from chic matte black to a pretty, mermaid-esque holographic — these insulated tumblers are a thoughtful gift for the coffee or tea lover in your life — or for anyone who’s aspiring to drink more water. The double-walled insulation maintains the liquid’s temperature for up to eight hours, including both hot and cold drinks, and the included straw and flip lid are totally leakproof. Available in six sizes, ranging from 12 to 32 ounces, these dishwasher-safe tumblers have earned a near-perfect 4.8-star rating on Amazon.

40 A Ceramic Essential Oil Diffuser That Doubles As A Vase Amazon Vasysvi Ceramic Essential Oil Diffuser $29 See On Amazon Between the graceful, nature-inspired teardrop-shaped design and ceramic and faux-wood construction, this is one of the most aesthetically pleasing essential oil diffusers you’re bound to find. Add a few drops of your favorite essential oil or a bespoke blend to lend a spa-like atmosphere to your space; or, when it’s not functioning as a diffuser, you can fill it with a few flower stems to use it as a chic vase. At under $40, this is one beautiful piece with several functions.

41 This Set Of Rustic-Chic Olive Wood Utensils For Cooking & Serving Amazon Thirteen Chefs Tramanto Olive Wood Utensil Set (5 Pieces) $17 See On Amazon These rustic-chic utensils are a failsafe gift for the home cook or hostess in your life. Crafted of genuine olive wood, this set of five includes three spatulas and two spoons, all of which can be used for both preparing and serving dishes, and they’re conveniently packaged in a wrapping-ready gift box. At about $17, you’ll be tempted to pick up a set for yourself, too.

42 This Phone Stand With The Prettiest Marble Design Amazon i-Blason Cell Phone Stand $16 See On Amazon Fashion meets function at its finest, this phone stand boasts the prettiest Art Deco-inspired marble finish, while the flexible, adjustable design can be oriented several ways so you can view your phone at any angle you wish. When not in use, it folds up into a neat little rectangle that you can slip into your purse or pocket. It’s ideal for any situation that requires hands-free use of your phone, whether consulting a recipe while you cook, FaceTiming on the go, or following navigation while you drive.

43 A 3-Tiered Jewelry Organizer With A Simple, Minimalist Design Amazon Umbra Trigem Hanging Jewelry Organizer $25 See On Amazon A beautiful way to display and organize jewelry, this freestanding jewelry tree features three brass T-shaped trees on which you can hang your necklaces, bracelets, hoop earrings, and the like. The rectangular base doubles as a catch-all tray for smaller pieces, like stud earrings and rings. With an impressive 4.8-star overall rating and a simple, minimalist design that’ll blend seamlessly into any interior aesthetic, this is an expensive-looking gift that anyone would love.

44 A Pair Of Sumptuously Soft Socks You’ll Want To Gift In Multiples Amazon BAREFOOT DREAMS COZYCHIC Heathered Socks $15 See On Amazon Let’s be honest — as adults, we love being gifted socks, especially if they’re as supremely soft as these cult-favorite Barefoot Dreams socks. Made of the brand’s signature CozyChic fabric, these cushy, high-quality socks will keep your feet toasty all through the cozy season. Pop them on in place of slippers when you’re padding around the house; when you need to step out for errands, throw on a pair of clogs and a chunky sweater for an effortless, Scandi-chic daytime look. If you’re a really good friend, you’ll gift these in multiples.

45 A Rose Quartz Gua Sha That’s Essential To An Elevated Self-Care Routine Amazon DEAYOKA Rose Quartz Gua Sha Tool $9 See On Amazon Give the gift of smooth, glowing skin courtesy of this heart-shaped rose quartz gua sha. The tool has been used for centuries in Chinese and Ayurvedic medicinal practices for encouraging lymphatic drainage and blood circulation, resulting in a visibly rejuvenated complexion (and seriously defined cheekbones). Plus, that self-administered facial massage is a wonderful addition to your or your loved one’s self-care routine.

46 A 7-Piece Yoga Set Including Everything You Need For A Deep, Full Practice Amazon BalanceFrom GoYoga Set (7-Pieces) $33 See On Amazon Whether your giftee is an aspiring yogi or a seasoned pro, they’ll surely appreciate this seven-piece yoga set. It includes every prop they’d need for a fulfilling practice, from two foam blocks to a soft, ultra-absorbent microfiber towel — crucial for a rigorous power flow. You can even choose between two mat thicknesses — either half-inch or quarter-inch — pending their preferred support level. At well under $35, the value for money is truly unbeatable.

47 This Minimalist Bamboo Box For Organizing Tea Bags, Sugar Packets, & So Much More Amazon Estilo Tea Box Organizer $20 See On Amazon Though this is billed as a tea box — and it’s certainly perfect for corralling stray tea bags — it’ll please anyone with a penchant for organizing small items around the house, from sugar packets to spare change to cotton balls. The minimalist bamboo box is equipped with 10 square-sized wells, and the lid is transparent, so you can easily see what’s inside.

48 A Large Woven Tote That Looks Designer — But Costs Under $25 Amazon Hibala Woven Large Tote Bag $24 See On Amazon Emblazoned with an iconic green-and-red stripe, this large woven tote costs a tiny fraction of a designer bag — but the quality is excellent, according to over 1,000 Amazon shoppers who bestowed it with a perfect five-star rating. Woven from natural jute fibers, this large-capacity tote is ideal for the beach or pool, but the timeless, neutral design really works for any season or locale.

49 This Set Of Packing Cubes That Any Frequent Traveler Will Love Amazon Shacke Pak Packing Cubes (Set of 5) $22 See On Amazon These packing cubes are a game-changer for jet-setters (particularly those who insist on carry-on only). This order comes with four packing cubes in various sizes — all made of a water-resistant material and double-stitched for durability — to maximize suitcase space, as well as a convenient laundry bag. With a near-perfect 4.8-star rating overall, this packing cube set comes highly recommended by thousands of veteran travelers.

50 An Infinitely Customizable Neon Sign At An Unbelievable Price Amazon HDJSIGN Custom Neon Sign $30 See On Amazon Considering that custom neon signs can go for hundreds of dollars, if not thousands, the $30 price tag for this one is the definition of a steal. Infinitely customizable, this order allows you to choose the text, font, color, size, and shape of your sign, and it’ll come with everything you need to mount and light it, including a dimmer. We can’t imagine anyone who wouldn’t be floored by this thoughtful, show-stopping gift.

51 This Double-Sided Plush Throw That Makes Your Home Feel Like A Cozy Lodge Amazon Eddie Bauer Ultra-Plush Collection Throw Blanket $16 See On Amazon Few home decor items make a space feel as warm and inviting quite like a throw blanket; and with its Scandi-inspired Fair Isle design, this one from Eddie Bauer feels especially seasonally appropriate. The reversible blanket features divinely soft cotton flannel on one side an ultra-plush faux shearling on the other, so you get double the coziness for one, unbeatable price. Go ahead and pop one in your cart for yourself, too.

52 A Set Of 8 Cotton & Linen Woven Coasters With A Beachy-Chic Vibe Amazon Mckanti Woven Coaster Set with Holder (8 Pieces) $10 See On Amazon If your recipient’s interior aesthetic leans more “Hamptons beach house” than “Aspen ski resort,” gift them this set of eight coasters. Woven of soft, absorbent cotton and linen, these coasters come in four textural, neutral colors and patterns that call to mind seashells and beach grasses. They come with a low-profile holder, so they look just a polished in storage as they do spread out on a coffee table.

53 This Chic, 500-Piece Puzzle That’s Perfect For Photography (& Dog) Lovers Amazon Galison Gray Malin The Dogs at the Beverly Hills Hotel 500 Piece Double-Sided Puzzle $17 See On Amazon Puzzles, but make it chic. Taken from fine art photographer Gray Malin’s iconic “Dogs at the Beverly Hills Hotel” series, this 500-piece puzzle provides both a moderately challenging activity and an art piece in one. “I would totally recommend this if you are looking for a chic and fun puzzle,” one shopper commented, while another praised the “great quality” and “vibrant colors.”

54 The Perfect Everyday Tote From BAGGU Amazon BAGGU Duck Bag Canvas Tote $34 See On Amazon No matter their personal style or lifestyle, everyone needs a BAGGU tote. The perfect everyday bag, these totes are equipped with two sets of straps (one longer, adjustable strap, and two shorter, top-handle straps), and are roomy enough to fit everything you need for the day — but the durable, low-profile canvas construction doesn’t add any cumbersome weight. Available in a range of 12 sophisticated neutrals and patterns (including trendy cow and checkerboard prints), you’ll have trouble choosing just one.

55 A Set Of Marble Salt & Pepper Shakers That Look Beautiful On Display Amazon Fox Run White and Black Marble Salt and Pepper Shaker Set $24 See On Amazon When it comes to home decor, often it’s the smallest details that make the biggest impact — like these marble salt and pepper shakers that’ll elevate a table, or make your home-cooking experience feel a bit more special. Since they’re made of pure marble, every shaker has their own unique design. One Amazon reviewer praised their “heavy and elegant” look and feel, and another simply wrote, “Beautiful. Functional. Classic.”

56 The Instagram-Approved Wavy Mirror For The Gen Zer In Your Life Amazon Simmer Stone Tabletop Vanity Mirror $23 See On Amazon Wavy mirrors are still trending on Instagram, and at under $25, this one offers a cute and inexpensive way to get in on the fad. It’s also relatively small (it measures 15.7 inches high by 9.8 inches wide), so it’s low-commitment from a design perspective, too — it’s just the right size for a desk or vanity.

57 A Set Of 4 Moscow Mule Mugs That Keep Cocktails Crisp & Frosty Amazon K Kitcherish Moscow Mule Mugs (Set of 4) $29 See On Amazon Made of stainless steel with a gleaming, hammered copper coating, this set of four Moscow mule mugs are a must for enjoying the cool, crisp drink. That said, they make for stylish vessels for any number of drinks and cocktails, from iced tea to margaritas — the double-walled insulation keeps beverages cold and fizzy for hours.

58 These Luxe French Soaps Inspired By The 12 Zodiac Signs Amazon Pre de Provence Zodiac Soap $10 See On Amazon Another thoughtful gift for your token astrology friend, these smooth, quad-milled French soaps come packaged in tins with zodiac-inspired illustrations by artist Leslie Cober-Gentry. Each scent is similarly inspired by their respective sign, like warm and spicy for Leo, and fruity floral for Taurus. Plus, the tins can be reused to store little things, like earrings and rings.

59 An Elegant Glass Teapot That Comes With 2 Blooming Flower Teas Amazon Teabloom Glass Teapot with Removable Loose Tea Infuser $25 See On Amazon Tea lovers will adore this beautifully designed glass teapot, and they’ll surely appreciate the accessories it comes with — including a removable infuser for loose tea, and two packets of flower teas that bloom in hot water. Made of microwave-, stovetop-, and dishwasher-safe borosilicate glass, this teapot is just as functional as it is elegant — all the trappings of the perfect gift.

60 This Backlit Vanity Mirror That Mimics Natural Light Amazon Beautyworks Backlit Makeup Vanity Mirror $25 See On Amazon Perfect for any makeup lover, this backlit vanity is equipped with three magnification levels, and the LED lights are made to mimic natural light for precise makeup application. It’s also lightweight, foldable, and can be charged either with a USB cable or AAA batteries, so it’s portable (and giftable), to boot.

61 A Utilitarian-Chic Insulated Cooler Bag That’s Perfect For On-The-Go Lunches & Picnics Amazon Carhartt Deluxe Dual Compartment Insulated Lunch Cooler Bag $25 See On Amazon The grown-up version of a paper bag lunch, this Carhartt cooler bag has two insulated compartments that keep food cold and fresh, and the exterior is made of the durable, water-repellent material the classic workwear brand is known for. The long strap can be worn over the shoulder, too — and with its low-profile, utilitarian vibe, it’ll just look like a cool accessory. This would make a great gift for picnickers, too.

62 This Waterproof Speaker That’ll Provide The Soundtrack To All Your Outdoor Adventures Amazon Kunodi Outdoor Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker $18 See On Amazon Lightweight, portable, Bluetooth-enabled, and boasting an IPX6 waterproof rating, this waterproof speaker is perfect for toting along with you to the beach or pool, on a hike or bike ride, or on a picnic with friends — with a 12-hour battery life, it’ll power through your entire day. In addition to an attached carabiner, it also has a suction cup on the back that secures to tiles, so you can even listen to it in the shower. Any adventurer would adore this gift — and they wouldn’t believe it costs just $15.

63 A Trendy Mushroom Table Lamp That Looks So Much More Expensive Than It Is Amazon COOSA Mushroom Bedside Table Lamp $27 See On Amazon Inspired by designs that cost 10 times the price, this mushroom table lamp makes for a playful, retro-chic, yet au courant accent piece for a nightstand or side table. Made of hand-blown glass, it comes in eight groovy, wavy colors, like the golden marbled shade pictured above. The order even comes with a warm lightbulb, so your lucky loved one can put it to use ASAP.

64 This 4-Pack Of Y2K-Inspired Sunglasses That Give Model Off Duty Energy Amazon Tskestvy Rectangle Sunglasses (4 Pairs) $17 See On Amazon It’d be easy to envision Bella Hadid or Kendall Jenner in these rectangular, Y2K-inspired sunglasses — though we’d doubt their sunnies cost a little under $5 apiece, as these do. Available in four different color combinations, each with four sunglasses per order, reviewers swear by the durability, comfort, quality, and “retro looking” flair, despite that minuscule price tag.

65 A Bamboo Bath Tray That Takes An At-Home Spa Day To The Next Level Amazon Bambüsi Bamboo Bathtub Tray Caddy $34 See On Amazon Any spa lover would be thrilled to be gifted this bamboo bath tray. The expandable design is guaranteed to fit any size bath, and it comes equipped with several wells to keep everything they need for a proper soak safe and dry (including a slot for a wine glass — crucial). Silicone grips on the ends keeps the tray secure to the edges of the bathtub, so they won’t need to worry about their iPad or book tumbling into the water.

66 This Pearl Bucket Bag That Packs A Major Style Punch — For A Tiny Price Amazon YUSHINY Beaded Handbag $26 See On Amazon This adorable beaded handbag combines two major trends — pearlcore and the bucket bag silhouette — all for less than $30. It has a short top handle and a longer, removable strap for plenty of styling options, and it’s lined with a cream satin drawstring pouch to keep valuables safe and protected. This would also make an amazing gift for a bride-to-be, by the way.

67 A Plush Leopard-Print Blanket That’s Made For Cuddling Up In Amazon DOOWELL Leopard Throw Blanket $31 See On Amazon Who wouldn’t be thrilled to wrap themselves up in this cozy throw blanket? It’s made of the softest, plushest material, and the dual-sided, tasteful leopard print adds just enough interest to an interior without overwhelming the color palette. It comes in five leopard colors, all in equally neutral tones.

68 This Set Of 4 Cozy Fair Isle Socks Amazon JOYCA & Co Winter Crew Socks (4 Pairs) $9 See On Amazon ‘Tis the season for Fair Isle print, and this set of four socks are the perfect, inexpensive way to wear it. Made of the warmest wool blend, they’re a no-brainer gift for anyone who considers coziness a way of life — and at under $10 for all four pairs, they’re a no-brainer from a cost perspective, too.

69 A Ceremonial Matcha Tea Set With 9 Exquisite Tools Amazon Artcome Japanese Matcha Tea Set $30 See On Amazon Any matcha devotee will know the tea is best enjoyed when made traditionally, though not everyone is inclined to purchase all the tools themselves — which makes this matcha tea set all the more thoughtful. The nine-piece set includes all the tools required to make ceremonial-grade matcha (minus the actual matcha powder), and they’re all particularly beautiful, right down to the pure bamboo whisk and the lacquered duck-shaped spoon rest. The box itself is so beautiful, you won’t even need to wrap it. It’s shocking that this set only costs about $30.

70 This Dainty Initial Ring That’ll Complement Any Jewelry Collection Amazon Lucky Feather Initial Ring $18 See On Amazon Whether worn alone or stacked with other rings, this 14-karat gold-dipped initial ring is simple yet special enough to complement anyone’s jewelry collection. It’s also adjustable, so you don’t even have to worry about picking the right ring size for your recipient, and it comes in an adorable, gifting-ready pink box.

71 A Set Of 6 Giftable Shower Steamers That Release Healing, Aromatherapeutic Scents Amazon Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers (6-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Like the shower equivalent of a bath bomb, these shower steamers release an aromatherapeutic scent when they meet the steam of a hot shower, creating an immersive, spa-like experience. This gift-ready box comes with six steamers in a variety of essential oil blends, from energizing grapefruit to soothing menthol and eucalyptus, all for well under $15.

72 This RITUALS Bath & Body Gift Set That’s Fragranced With Cherry Blossom & Rice Milk Amazon RITUALS Sakura Renewing Gift Set $28 See On Amazon This chic gift set from luxury bath and body brand RITUALS includes four products — a shower gel, body scrub, body lotion, and hand soap — from their Sakura line, inspired by Japanese cherry blossoms and gently scented with skin-softening rice milk. The box itself makes for a beautiful presentation, so you don’t even need to wrap it.

73 A Genius Electric Wine Opener That Smoothly Uncorks Bottles In Seconds Flat Amazon Secura Electric Wine Opener $20 See On Amazon This electric wine opener will be a game-changer for wine drinkers — rather than fuss with a foil cutter and corkscrew, you just need to fit the opening over the lip of the bottle, press a button, and voila: A smoothly uncorked bottle. The charger is included, and a single charge can uncork up to 30 bottles.

74 These Blue Light-Blocking Glasses In A Classic Wellington Shape Amazon Noel Oscar Blue Light Blocking Glasses $12 See On Amazon These blue light-blocking glasses will be very much appreciated by anyone who looks at a screen all day (so, virtually everyone you know). Not only do they block 90% of blue light, thereby protecting eyes from strain and fatigue, but the classic Wellington frames look good on everyone. Choose from three wearable colors: black, matte black, or clear.