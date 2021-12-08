“You spent too much!” is one of the best things you can hear from a gift recipient, when, in fact, you didn’t spend very much at all. The expression on your giftee’s face when you reveal that actually, you found that perfect item for much less than expected (“Can you believe it?”) is its own gift, too — as is the satisfaction of keeping the bargain you scored your own little secret. Either way, with these 60 awesome gifts that look expensive but are under $35 on Amazon, you’re sure to win over your most hard-to-impress friend or loved one.

Thanks to the sheer variety of options, and the diversity of the brands that sell their products on Amazon — from small, local businesses and artisans to established designers alike — the E-tailer makes it easy to stock up on thoughtful, clever gifts without spending very much at all. The fact that so many vendors pay attention to packing and shipping your order ready-made for gifting, only makes things easier. Plus, with Prime shipping, your special finds can arrive in just two days’ time, so you can find something that’s just right at the very last minute, because, let’s be honest, we’ve all been there.

Most of us encounter times when multiple gift-giving occasions seem to hit at once, or when the number of people to buy for seems outrageously high. But with these 60 awesome gifts that look expensive, you can find something for everyone on your list without compromising on quality (or your peace of mind). The best part is, no one has to know how little time, money and effort it took — unless, of course, you want them to.

1 A ‘90s-Chic Bag That Can Be Worn Two Different Ways Amazon DOREAMALOE Retro Classic Shoulder Bag $22 See On Amazon The baguette bag trend is still raging, and you can snap one up for just $22 on Amazon. A crocodile print gives this classic shoulder bag a hint of retro flare, while the dainty gold chain lets you (or your gift recipient) wear it as a crossbody. Also, don’t be fooled by its size — this little bag can hold more than you’d expect, like a plus-size iPhone. Available colors: 12

2 This Gel-Powder Blush That Comes In The Most Luxurious Packaging Amazon HAUS LABORATORIES by LADY GAGA: Tutti Gel-Powder All Over Rouge $32 See On Amazon Available in four shades inspired by upscale Italian cocktails — ‘Rossini,’ ‘Amarone,’ ‘Bellini,’ and ‘Spritz’ — this Tutti Gel-Powder All Over Rouge from Haus Laboratories (Lady Gaga’s beauty brand) adds a weightless pop of color to cheeks and lips. Vegan and cruelty free, this blendable, skin-smoothing blush comes in a sleek, white and gold mirrored compact, which adds to its luxe appeal. Available colors: 4

3 The Bum-Inspired Vase That’s All Over Instagram Amazon BASE ROOTS Butt Body Vase $15 See On Amazon Now here’s a gift that’s bound to be memorable. Inspired by the female form, this versatile bum vase makes an eye-grabbing accent piece, whether it’s holding small, indoor plants; pens and pencils; or makeup brushes. Boasting a near-perfect 4.9-star rating on Amazon, the ceramic vase looks just like a similar version that’s been seen all over Instagram, but it rings up at a much more affordable price. In addition to the pink pictured, it also comes in beige and brown colors.

4 A Handy Tray You Can Use For All Kinds of Purposes Amazon Home Redefined Modern Elegant Tray $25 See On Amazon This modern, elegant tray fulfills a wide range of household purposes, from serving to organizing to gussying up any vanity, kitchen counter, or ottoman. The gold-polished handles add a touch of elegance to whatever the tray might be holding, from cocktails to appetizers to a collection of perfume bottles. Available in 12 handsome colors, like marble, ivory, silver and black, this is a gift that can be easily be matched to the tastes of its recipient for repeat usage. Available colors: 12

5 This Luxe, Gold Wine Rack That Doubles As Decor Amazon Buruis Geometric Gold Wine Rack $29 See On Amazon Handcrafted from sturdy wrought iron, this geometric wine rack holds up to seven standard wine bottles, with two slots on top for oversized bottles like champagne. It’s perfect for the wine connoisseur(s) in your life who don’t just regard wine as a beverage, but as an important conversation piece. To that end, the rack’s free-standing display makes it easy to present a meticulously curated wine collection with pride.

6 A Refreshingly Light Moisturizer That Smells Like Roses Amazon Mamonde Rose Water Gel Cream $26 See On Amazon Infused with the antioxidant-rich extract from hand-picked, certified-organic damask roses — known for their soothing and hydrating properties — this Mamonde Rose Water Gel Cream is a gift to the senses. Not only is the moisturizer beautifully packaged, but its light, water-gel formula absorbs quickly into skin, and is gentle and lightweight enough to work for any skin type (choosing skin care products for other people can be hard, after all). The refreshing, floral scent is an instant mood-booster, too, as it its hydrating feel.

7 These Indoor-Outdoor Slippers Thousands of Amazon Users Adore Amazon Donpapa Memory Foam Fluffy Slippers $17 See On Amazon As soon as these memory foam slippers go on, it’ll be a while before they come off. Like, a long while. That’s not only due to the expensive-looking, faux-fur lining that keeps feet toasty warm, but also, the non-slip soles that makes it possible to wear them outside. If you’re somehow still on the fence about gifting these, look no further than the overwhelmingly positive reviews on Amazon — there are nearly 10,000 of them. Available sizes: Medium — X-Large

Available colors: 4

8 A Festive, Liquid Hand Wash From A Royal-Approved Brand Amazon Molton Brown Festive Frankincense & Allspice Fine Liquid Hand Wash $30 See On Amazon With notes of frankincense, pimento berry, and sandalwood, this limited-edition Festive Frankincense & Allspice hand soap from Molton Brown captures the very essence of winter with its scent. Plus, its warming aroma will leave you feeling a little cozier upon washing it off. Perfect for when you’re hosting cold-weather gatherings, or for any holiday-themed gift exchange.

9 This Attractive Jewelry Organizer That Keeps Necklaces Tangle-Free Amazon Umbra Trigem Hanging Jewelry Organizer $20 See On Amazon This three-tier, hanging jewelry organizer stores and displays earrings and necklaces of varying lengths, while the scratch-proof, padded base functions as a tray for bracelets, rings, and other small trinkets. Made of brass-plated metal wire, the jewelry tree presents beautifully; no one will believe you paid just $20 for it on Amazon. Its 19,000-plus fans especially appreciate how stylish and giftable it is — and that it effectively keeps necklaces tangle-free.

10 A Theft-Proof Wallet That Makes A Stellar Travel Companion Amazon Travelambo RFID Blocking Bifold Walllet $15 See On Amazon We’re all a little more vulnerable when we travel — and this RFID-blocking wallet has every jetsetter’s back. This sleek best-seller comes with RFID-blocking technology that keeps you safe from scanning and theft when you’re on the go, while the two-button design makes it compact enough to fold up. Believe it or not, this handmade leather wallet can hold up to 16 credit cards (as well as plane tickets and cash), and comes in an impressive rainbow of colors, from Burgundy to sunshine yellow. Available colors: 34

11 A Coffee Table Book That Sets The Tone For Living In Style Amazon Chanel: Collections and Creations $24 See On Amazon The best-selling Chanel: Collections and Creations, is just the thing to have sitting out on your coffee table for an elegant party or cocktail gathering. Guests can page through gorgeous designs and photographs from the Chanel archives starting in the 1920s, with previously unpublished material by Karl Lagerfeld and photography from icons throughout the ages. With a practically untouchable 4.9-star rating on Amazon, it’s a foolproof gift for any fashionable friend or family member.

12 This Thick Yoga Mat That Comes With A Handy Carrying Strap Amazon Gaiam Essentials Thick Yoga Mat $26 See On Amazon Gift the yogi (or aspiring yogi) in your life this high-quality yoga mat from Gaiam Essentials. The additional 2/5-inch foam padding helps make doing floor exercises more comfortable, and the handy carrying strap comes with secure hook-and-loop fasteners that allow you to tote the mat with ease. “It’s long and very soft,” one of the mat’s 25,000-plus fans on Amazon raved. “You can’t beat the price.” Available colors: 9

13 An Ultra-Soft Pajama Set At A Truly Amazing Price Amazon Amazon Essentials Cotton Modal Long Sleeve Shirt Full Length Pant Pajama Set $25 See On Amazon Elevate your sleepwear game with this cozy cotton/modal pajama set. The matching top and bottoms are made of a lightweight, jersey-knit fabric that feels like heaven against your skin and will no doubt send you — or your lucky gift recipient — on your way to catching all of the ZZZs you require. They’re so cute and comfy, though, you just might find yourself keeping them on long after you’re awake, too — and that’s OK. Plus, since they’re so lightweight, they make a perfect gift for hot sleepers. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

14 This Giftable Skin Care Trio For Brighter, Glowier Skin Amazon I DEW CARE Vitamin To-Glow Pack Skin Care Set $25 See On Amazon There’s never been a cuter way to get friends and loved ones to take their (topical) vitamins. This brightening, vitamin-packed trio from innovative K-beauty brand I DEW CARE comes with a full-size overnight lip mask and travel-size bottles of their moisturizing gel cream and cult-favorite brightening serum. Together, the products help give a variety of skin types a nourishing glow-up. There are also two other gift trios available if you prefer a system that aims to balance or energize, or if you’re shopping for multiple people (or hey, just yourself!) and decide you need all three.

15 The Perfect Gift For Pour-Over Coffee Lovers Amazon Bodum Melior Gooseneck Electric Water Kettle $28 See On Amazon This electric gooseneck kettle is perfect for the pour-over coffee lover in your life — even if that person is yourself. Made of durable stainless steel with natural cork accents, the kettle comes in two matte finishes — black or silver — and is designed to give you the most precise pour possible. With mostly five-star reviews on Amazon, the kettle’s a hit among customers for how easy it is to use, and how expensive it looks.

16 A Forest-Scented Candle In The Most Beautiful Glass Jar Amazon La Jolíe Muse Balsam Fir & Cedarwood Scented Candle $31 See On Amazon With notes of balsam fir, pepper, and patchouli, this candle is meant to evoke a freshly-cut Christmas tree. Its ornately-patterned, green glass jar, which can be repurposed after burning through the candle, also makes it look like a piece of expensive decor. It’s just the thing to bring to your next office gift exchange, and it also makes a great hostess gift.

17 This Ultra-Plush Throw Blanket To Keep You Cozy On Cold Nights Amazon Eddie Bauer Ultra-Plush Collection Throw Blanket $21 See On Amazon Made of soft cotton flannel on one side and fluffy popcorn fleece on the other, this cozy Eddie Bauer throw is a foolproof gift for practically anyone. Drape it over your couch or at the foot of your bed, or snuggle up with it whenever you’re craving a little extra warmth on chilly days and nights. Available in 21 winter-inspired patterns, this throw serves cabin-chic vibes at a price so affordable, you just might need one for every person on your gift list. Available colors: 21

18 A Quilted Crossbody Bag That Looks So Much More Expensive Than It Is Amazon Lola Mae Quilted Crossbody Bag $21 See On Amazon How can you go wrong with a purse that serves three different looks for just $21? If the coveted 4.7-star Amazon rating of this quilted, faux-leather purse is any indication, you can’t. Use it as a crossbody, shoulder bag, or clutch, and be amazed at how much its roomy interior and dual pockets can fit. With so many uses, the versatile bag makes for a practically fail-proof gift — and at a price you can feel absolutely thrilled about. Available colors: 13

19 This Stylish, Portable Bottle For Filtered Water On The Go Amazon Brita Stainless Steel Water Filter Bottle $35 See On Amazon Did you know that Brita makes filters that are small enough to fit into a straw? Believe it and rejoice, because that means you or whomever you’re shopping for can take filtered water from the trusted brand with you wherever you go. This 32-ounce, stainless steel bottle features a leak-proof lid and comes with a replaceable straw filter that reduces your intake of chlorine and other unnecessary chemicals for water that’s better tasting and ultimately, better for you. The stainless steel construction will keep your water cold for hours, too. Available colors: 10

20 These On-Trend, Lace-Up Combat Boots You Can Snag For A Steal Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Lace Up Combat Boot $39 See On Amazon The ‘90s have come stomping back, and the resurgence of combat boots right along with them. You can stay on top of the trend by dropping less than $40 on these lace-up combat boots — and no one will believe you scored them on Amazon. With mostly five-star reviews, these ankle-high rubber boots are a favorite among 3,000-plus Amazon customers for their style, comfort, and versatility — not to mention that they come in such a broad range of sizes. “I love that [they had a] 13, and that the fit was true to size,” one happy customer reported. Available sizes: 5—13

21 A Dainty, Gold-Plated Ring With A Hint Of Sparkle Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Open Twist Eternity Band $14 See On Amazon It’s astounding to think that this gorgeous eternity band, made of premium zirconia with 14-karat gold plating, costs less than $15 on Amazon. Available in yellow, rose, and white gold, the ring features a minimalist, wrap-around design with front-facing gem stones that glitter when they catch the light. Between its radiant finish and thoughtful packaging, this elegant piece of jewelry makes for a gift that’s sure to be cherished for years to come.

22 A Set Of Soft, Luxurious Pillowcases That Help Keep Hair Healthy Amazon Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin Queen (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Satin pillowcases evoke luxury, and this best-selling duo, made of satiny polyester, is no exception. With over 150,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the pillow cases not only feel incredible, but are designed to literally give you your beauty sleep, since they help reduce tangles, knots, and friction in your hair (they’re also gentler on your skin). You can snag a two-pack set in one of 23 ethereal colors, like light blue, baby pink, ivory, and more. And the set costs just $12 — awesome. Available colors: 23

23 The Perfect Gift For Makeup Obsessives Amazon Sorbus Cosmetic Makeup and Jewelry Storage Case Display $26 See On Amazon Here’s a gift that’s perfect for either the most together person on your gift list, or the person who could use a little extra help staying organized. In both scenarios, to paraphrase one of its 20,000-plus fans on Amazon, this makeup (or jewelry) storage case is a life-changer. Made of clear, durable plastic, it frees up room on the vanity or bathroom counter by stacking loose cosmetics and accessories in sleek, small drawers and slot compartments. With a sterling 4.8-star Amazon rating, the attractive standing case comes in seven clear colors and two different sizes. Available colors: 7

24 This Sophisticated Decanter For The Whiskey Or Scotch Lover In Your Life Amazon Lefonte Whiskey Decanter $23 See On Amazon Made of lead-free crystal with a gorgeous, raised leaf pattern, this whiskey decanter holds up to 750 milliliters of whiskey, scotch, vodka, whiskey, or wine, and makes a stunning conversation piece while serving. Users on Amazon love it for its craftsmanship and how giftable it is. “I bought this as a gift for my boyfriend,” one wrote. “It looks more expensive than what it is.”

25 A Warm, Fluffy Bathrobe Made Of Super-Soft Velour Amazon HEARTNICE Fleece Robes $32 See On Amazon Ahhh, this luxe-feeling, velour robe is so comfy, you and your giftee(s) might find yourselves coming up with excuses to wear it more often: after a shower or bath, before bed, as lounge wear, a house coat... and it’s ideal for any of those things. Just ask its nearly 10,000 fans on Amazon. “It’s thick, super soft, and looks expensive,” one reviewer wrote. “It’s a beautiful color and it feels amazing,” raved another. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

26 This Refreshing Cleansing Oil From A Luxury French Brand Amazon Caudalie Vinoclean Makeup Removing Cleansing Oil $28 See On Amazon Massage a quarter-sized amount of Caudalie’s Vinoclean makeup remover into your skin, lather with water, rinse, and voilà: your makeup will not only have vanished, but your face will be left feeling soothed and hydrated — without any residual greasiness. 100% vegan and made of sweet almond, grape seed, sunflower, and castor oils, this makeup remover makes an especially thoughtful present for the skin care lover in your life.

27 A Shimmering Necklace Adorned With The Constellation Of Your Choice Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Astrology Constellation Horoscope Zodiac Necklace $13 See On Amazon These 14-karat gold-plated constellation necklaces are so affordable, you might wind up gifting them to everyone on your list. Available in rose-, white-, or yellow-gold plating, the dainty necklaces are a hit among Amazon shoppers for their quality and giftability. “It came well-packaged with a nice box and gift bag,” one reviewer explained. “It would be perfect as a present.”

28 This Foaming Bubble Bath With A Warm, Cozy Fragrance Amazon Deep Steep Vanilla Coconut Bubble Bath $12 See On Amazon Made with coconut oil, shea butter, argan oil, and aloe vera, Deep Steep’s vanilla coconut bubble bath works to gently soothe, nourish, and moisturize dry or sensitive skin. Pour it in at bath time and deeply inhale its warm, calming fragrance — with notes of vanilla, rose, fig, mango, papaya, and more. For just $12, this nourishing foam is the perfect gift for your most hardworking loved ones and the bath lovers in your life.

29 A Bamboo Serving Tray With A Built-In Knife Set Amazon ROYAMY Bamboo Cheese Board Set $33 See On Amazon No matter the occasion, this bamboo cheese board is bound to impress. The intricate serving tray boasts an enviable 4.7-star rating on Amazon, and comes replete with two ceramic olive bowls, a knife holder, and a range of serving utensils Introduce the tray to the frequent party throwers in your life and plan to run into it at future get-togethers for years to come.

30 These On-Trend Slides Sold In Every Color Imaginable Amazon FUNKYMONKEY Comfort Slides Double Buckle Adjustable EVA Flat Sandals $18 See On Amazon Say hello to your new favorite warm-weather companion. These best-selling, double-buckle slides are a winning combination of on-trend and comfy. Thoroughly padded and designed to mold to the shape of your feet, the EVA-foam sandals come in a variety of tropical colors that are sure to turn heads and rake in compliments. They’re super lightweight, water-proof, and go with anything too, making them the perfect gift for a soon-to-be-vacationing friend or loved one. Available colors: 38

31 A Whipped Body Butter With A Delicious, Pistachio Scent Amazon Pistaché Skincare Pistachio Body Butter $28 See On Amazon If getting someone in your life hooked on a skin care routine seems like a tall order, look no further than Pistaché Skincare’s Pistachio Body Butter. This whipped, decadent, light-green body butter is derived from seaweed and absorbs quickly, leaving dry skin feeling hydrated and smooth. It even smells like pistachios, too.

32 This Set of 4 High-Quality Makeup Brushes For Just $15 Amazon Real Techniques Flawless Base Brush Set $15 See On Amazon This set of four brushes has your every makeup move covered, be it contouring, detailing, or buffing. Each brush comes with UltraPlush synthetic bristles specifically designed to achieve its intended application result, and a matching orange cup so you or your giftee can keep them organized and out of the way on your makeup stand. Fans of the best-selling set especially love how soft and easy the brushes are to clean. “Aside from how well they work,” one Amazon reviewer explained, “I like that the brush bristles are cruelty free, soft, easy to clean, and don't shed.”

33 A Stretchy Head Wrap That Can Be Tied So Many Different Ways Amazon The Wrap Life Ribbed Stretch Head Wrap $26 See On Amazon Available in six colors developed from the Pantone Skin Guide, these ribbed stretch head wraps are designed to complement a wide range of skin tones. Each wrap’s compact weave pattern contains just the right amount of stretch, making it easy to style countless ways (you can find tutorials from the brand, here). “I love being able to support a Black business,” one thrilled customer on Amazon raved. “I ordered more as Christmas gifts for friends.” Available colors: 5

34 This Essential Oil Diffuser That Looks Like An Objet d’Art Amazon Earnest Living Essential Oil Diffuser White Ceramic Diffuser $29 See On Amazon Add a few drops of your favorite essential oil to this lovely ceramic diffuser and immerse yourself in the vibes it generates. Equipped with a seven-color, mood-setting nightlight and four timers tailored to your everyday activities — cleaning, exercising, meditation, and sleep — the versatile diffuser will add an air of relaxation to your (or someone else’s) busy life. You’ll love it (and the price) so much, it won’t be long before you’re adding more to your cart to introduce all of your friends.

35 A Cozy Turtleneck Poncho In A Range Of Plaid Prints Amazon HITOP Dress Ponchos $28 See On Amazon This turtleneck poncho is one-size-fits-all, which makes it a stylish gift for multiple people on your shopping list. Available in five shades of plaid — navy, red, beige, black, and the versatile light brown pictured — it’s perfect for a variety of occasions and can easily be thrown over any outfit for extra warmth and panache. Hard to believe it’s just under $30. Available colors: 6

36 This Best-Selling Cold Brew Maker That Couldn’t Be Easier To Use Amazon Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker $25 See On Amazon This best-selling cold brew coffee maker serves up to four cups of coffee and boasts a fine-mesh filter that keeps your brew smooth and free of grounds. Its durable, Tritan plastic pitcher can withstand warmer temperatures, too, making it a thoughtful gift for both the iced and hot coffee drinkers in your life. The coffee maker’s 45,000-plus fans on Amazon especially love how much value you get for just $25. As one reviewer put it, “Lightweight, great filter, and you can’t beat the price!”

37 A Colorful Set Of Nesting Bowls For Your Favorite Foodie Amazon COOK WITH COLOR Plastic Mixing Bowls with Lids $23 See On Amazon Who couldn’t use this versatile collection of plastic mixing bowls? For under $25, the 12-piece set aids with a variety of culinary purposes, from measuring to stirring to sifting to whisking. Available in 10 color schemes — like this pretty blue one pictured — with tight-fitting lids conducive to transporting and storage, these bowls are sure to please a wide range of people on your gift list, from cooking novices to top chefs. Available colors: 10

38 This Oversized Tote Bag That Comes In Astonishing Array Of Colors Amazon Dreubea Soft Faux Leather Tote $14 See On Amazon A chic, faux-leather tote that holds an extensive amount of stuff — like books, cosmetics, and travel essentials — for under $15? Jackpot. This best-selling bag comes in over 100 colors, like this versatile camel pictured, with a magnetic closure design and adorable tassel strap. Lightweight, comfy, and perfect for traveling and commuting, this bag’s just bursting with reasons to win over your lucky giftee. Available colors: 100+

39 An Adorable Mask & Hand Cream Set That Smells Like Roses Amazon TONYMOLY I'm Mask And Hand Cream Set $14 See On Amazon You can always count on K-Beauty brand TONYMOLY to take a standard gift item — like hand cream, for instance — and make it fun. This I’m Rose mask and hand cream set is absolutely no exception. For just $14, the rose-scented duo comes with four products your gift recipient will actually want to use: two sheet masks, hand cream, and an overnight face mask. It also comes in a few other themed versions, like honey and lavender.

40 This Mini Waffle Maker For A Heart-Shaped (And Heart-Warming) Breakfast Amazon Dash Mini Waffle Maker Machine for Individuals $15 See On Amazon For just $15, you can make breakfast a friend or loved one’s favorite time of day with this irresistible mini waffle maker. With a 4-inch, dual-sided nonstick cooking surface, this best-seller (it has 160,000 positive ratings on Amazon and counting) whips up waffles in the shape of a heart — other festive editions can make snowflake- and pumpkin-shaped ones — and other quick eats like hash browns, cookies, and pizza. Yum. Available colors: 20

41 A Collection of 6 Wooden Spoons For All Your Cooking Needs Amazon NAYAHOSE Wooden Cooking Utensil Set $30 See On Amazon Here’s a set of wooden spoons so versatile, they’ll complement any kitchen environment. Portable, scratch-proof, and easy to use, each of these six spoons is designed to give its user an easier grip and aid in completing a variety of culinary tasks more precisely. With a quality 4.7-star rating on Amazon, these beautifully crafted utensils are a hit among customers for how easy they are to use and maintain. “So easy to clean,” one pleased reviewer wrote, who also complimented the set’s “expensive feel and look.”

42 These Stylish Winter Gloves Made Of Leather & Cashmere Amazon Alepo Genuine Sheepskin Leather Gloves $26 See On Amazon Finding a pair of winter gloves as well-crafted as these, made of genuine sheepskin leather and fully lined with Italian cashmere, for less than $30 is such a feat. Just imagine the look on your lucky gift recipient’s face when you reveal you scored them on Amazon. Available in five elegant colors that go with pretty much anything, these gloves can be worn while operating a smart phone and are beloved by Amazon users for their softness and warmth. “The leather is beautifully soft yet seems durable,” one happy customer explained. Available sizes: S—XXL

43 The Iconic French Moisturizer With A Cult-Like Following Amazon Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré $21 See On Amazon If you’re that person who takes immense pleasure in introducing your friends to effective and innovative skin care products, don’t sleep on the cult-favorite Lait-Crème Concentré from Embryolisse. This nourishing French face cream is a perfect everyday (or every night) moisturizer, and it wears nicely as a primer underneath makeup, too. It’s basic in the best way and gentle, so it’s a safe bet for any skin type.

44 A Clever iPhone Wallet Case You Can Wear As A Purse Amazon ZVE Crossbody Chain iPhone Wallet $30 See On Amazon If you want a gift that delivers, you can’t go wrong with one that functions as an iPhone holder, wallet, and crossbody purse — especially when it only costs $30. Available in nine striking colors like rose gold, light purple, and the midnight green pictured, this crossbody iPhone wallet is designed to hold an iPhone 11, cash, and up to eight credit cards, and comes with an anti-loss lanyard and removable chain strap. “Everyone should have a case like this,” one of the versatile crossbody’s 1,000-plus fans on Amazon raved, “for vacation, concerts, or quick shopping trips.” Available colors: 9

45 This Stunning Set Of Flame-Free Candles Amazon YFYTRE Led Flameless Candles $32 See On Amazon These battery-powered, LED candles make an ideal gift for someone who can’t burn candles at home, has young kids or pets, or simply doesn’t want the hassle of lighting a fire indoors. In fact, this three-piece set is so lovely and convenient, you might end up converting your lucky gift recipient to a fire-free candle system for good. Available in four warm, wintery colors, the candles come with a 10-key remote control and timer settings for optimal control. Fans on Amazon — there are currently over 2,000 — especially love how pretty and realistic they appear. As one thrilled customer on Amazon said, “It was love at first light.” Available colors: 5

46 A Set Of 3 Fancy Toothpastes For The Traveller In Your Life Amazon Marvis Marvis Toothpaste Set $15 See On Amazon This Marvis toothpaste set is just the thing for that person on your list who’s always on the go. The trio includes 1.3-ounce travel sizes of the Italian heritage brand’s ‘Classic Strong Mint,’ ‘Whitening Mint,’ and ‘Cinnamon Mint’ toothpaste flavors, leaving mouths feeling tingly and refreshed. The taste is so refreshing, in fact, one of the gift set’s 1,000-plus fans on Amazon dubbed it the “toothpaste for people who hate toothpaste.” It’s also a nice gift for the person who likes to embrace luxury in every aspect of their life.

47 This Lovely Box Of Hand Soaps Made In Provence Amazon Pre de Provence Luxury Box of Guest Gift Soap (Set of 9) $25 See On Amazon This $25 assortment of artisanal French soaps — in scents that range from rose petal to sage to white gardenia to milk — are designed to produce a luxurious, creamy texture when wet, leaving skin feeling super soft and moisturized. Aromatic, beautifully packaged, and crafted by hardworking soap makers in Provence, France, these box sets exude a kind of vintage European charm that’s sure to captivate even the most sophisticated person on your gift list. Available colors: 11

48 A Quilted Belt Bag That’s Both Stylish & Practical Amazon Geestock Waterproof PU Leather Belt Bag $20 See On Amazon Fanny packs aren’t going anywhere — in fact, they’re finally getting the stylish treatment they deserve. Case in point: This quilted, waterproof belt bag that looks and feels like leather. Available in nine striking hues like this wine color pictured, the belt bag fits a phone, wallet, keys, and other small, miscellaneous items; it also comes with a detachable waist strap so the wearer can opt to carry the bag as a clutch. “This isn’t an old-fashioned fanny pack,” one person on Amazon raved. “I can wear it to dressier events and sling it over my shoulder when I don't want to have it on my waist!” Available colors: 6

49 This Attractive Set Of Seasoning Containers For Your Favorite Chef Amazon FANTESTICRYAN Condiment Container Seasoning Box Set $22 See On Amazon Made of clear, durable glass with attractive bamboo accents, this set of three seasoning containers is bound to improve any kitchen setup — even kitchens that don’t need improving. Each of these three canisters comes with a convenient, long-handle spoon and holds up to 10 ounces — or 300 milliliters — of pepper, chili, sauces, sugar, and more. Fans on Amazon especially appreciate that they’re easy to use and easy to clean. “This is really handy to have next to the stove for easy seasoning while you're cooking,” one person wrote. “It looks cute, too.”

50 A Thermal Coffee Mug That Will Revolutionize Long Commutes Amazon CIVAGO 12oz Stainless Steel Coffee Mug Cup $13 See On Amazon For the person in your life who has a long commute, or is crazy about both coffee and the outdoors — even when the temps fall far below frigid — this stainless steel coffee mug is an absolute must. With its easy grip, sweat-proof design and durable matte surface, this thermal cup holds up to 12 ounces of coffee or tea comes in array of modern colors, from shimmering pink to a mermaid-esque purple. The tumbler’s double-wall vacuum insulation is designed to preserve the temperature of the drinks it’s holding for hours, no matter how hot or cold (that includes lemonade and beer!). With a 4.7-star rating on Amazon and over 10,000 positive ratings on Amazon, this coffee mug makes for a practically fail-proof gift. Available colors: 19

51 This Exfoliating Body Scrub Made Of Pure Dead Sea Salt Amazon ASUTRA Dead Sea Salt Body Scrub Exfoliator $25 See On Amazon For just $25, this 16-ounce jar is jam-packed with skin care benefits. Blended with coconut, rose, and sandalwood oils, Astura’s Dead Sea Salt Body Scrub Exfoliator in ‘Sensual Rose’ reportedly contains over 20 healing minerals found in sea salt. The scrub is designed to soften, smooth, and create an aromatic experience so rich, you’ll definitely want to check out the other scents, too — like ‘Cooling Cucumber’ and ‘Invigorating Eucalyptus’ — and share them with your favorite skin care fanatics.

52 A Quality, Rose-Gold Curling Wand For Just $20 Amazon Conair Conair Double Ceramic Curling Wand $20 See On Amazon Conair’s wildly affordable Double Ceramic Curling Wand will revolutionize any hair routine. With over 30 heat settings, the wand instantly heats up to 400 degrees and creates enviable beach waves with its tapered, canonical barrel that wraps — not clamps onto — hair for less breakage. “Only had to use half the heat and it worked really well and really quickly,” one five-star review on Amazon read. Another said, “for the price and size, this is amazing.”

53 This Elegant Set Of Wine Glasses With An Iridescent Finish Amazon BEEADOYA Wine Glasses Set of 4 $31 See On Amazon Beautifully packaged and beautifully made, this set of stemless wine glasses is sure to impress. Designed with a rainbow-like, iridescent finish, it’s hard to believe you can score them all for just $31 on Amazon. Boasting a 4.8-star overall rating, the set epitomizes giftability; a quick scroll through the reviews reveals plenty of satisfied gift givers. Maybe you’ll soon be one of them.

54 A Lightweight Night Shirt That’s Perfect For Hot Sleepers Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Piped Nightshirt $24 See On Amazon This soft piped night shirt from Amazon Essentials comes in a range of sizes and colors, so for just $24 a pop, so you can snap one up for multiple lucky people on your list. Suitable for both sleeping and lounging, this luxe-feeling nightshirt boasts mostly five-star reviews on Amazon; customers appreciate how soft and comfy it feels, and it’s obviously a great gift for hot sleepers. “Great fit, and even better texture,” one reviewer raved. Another wrote, “It’s soft and lightweight and super comfortable to lounge and sleep in!” Available colors: 11

55 This Cast Iron Skillet That Any Home Chef Will Love Amazon Lodge Pre-Seasoned 6-1/2-Inch Skillet $13 See On Amazon A Lodge cast iron skillet for just $13? You read that right. With its pre-seasoned, non-stick surface, sturdy hanging handle, and matching lips for pouring, this 6.5-inch skillet covers the most essential culinary tasks — be it frying, searing, baking, or sautéing — whether in front of the stove or out by a campfire. It’s exceptionally heat retentive too, withstanding extreme temperatures to keep your food hot for as long as possible. With an outstanding 4.7-star Amazon rating and over 100,000 positive reviews, this skillet’s such a steal, you’ll just have to pick up extras for friends.

56 A Decadent Rose Face Mask Made With Naturally Derived Ingredients Amazon Andalou Naturals Rosewater Mask $12 See On Amazon Made with alpine rose stem cells formulated for sensitive skin, this revitalizing rosewater mask from Andalou Naturals’ 1000 Roses line is designed to give even the most delicate skin a gentle boost of nourishment and hydration. The popular mask also boasts a perfect value-for-money score on Amazon, so it might be worthwhile to give one of the other six masks available a shot — like the CannaCell Glow Mask or Kombucha Enzyme Exfoliating Mask — or stock up on them all for gift-giving purposes.

57 This Soft, Silk Sleep Mask That Comes In 28 Cute Designs Amazon Alaska Bear Natural Silk Sleep Mask $10 See On Amazon Crafted from 100% mulberry silk, these uniquely pattered Alaska Bear sleep masks are designed to give you or your special gift recipient (or both!) a relaxing and uninterrupted 40 winks. The mask’s soft, adjustable strap has a barely-there feel, and its total blackout coverage purportedly promotes melatonin production — the body’s natural response to darkness — so the wearer awakes rejuvenated. Between its unbeatable price ($10!) and 4.7-star rating on Amazon, look no further for a more affordable, luxe-feeling gift. Available colors: 28

58 A Chic Pashmina That’s Big Enough To Double As A Travel Blanket Amazon MaaMgic Large Soft Cashmere Feel Pashmina Shawl $17 See On Amazon This ultra-cozy, oversized scarf looks and feels like cashmere, and if it weren’t for the price ($17!), you’d never believe it isn’t. Available in a rich palette of colors from royal blue to champagne, this versatile wrap can also be worn as a shawl, turban, hijab, or blanket. The scarf’s 5,000-plus fans on Amazon especially appreciate how soft and giftable it is. “When I gave them to my bridesmaids as part of their gifts,” one customer enthused, “they could not stop running their fingers over them and saying how amazing they felt.” Available colors: 17

59 A Set Of 6 Ceramic Coasters In A Minimalist, Marble Print Amazon LIFVER Drink Coasters with Holder $16 See On Amazon This best-selling gift set includes six ceramic coasters with an expensive-looking marble surface pattern and a sturdy metal holder. The minimalist color scheme will fit in with any style of home decor, making them a practically foolproof hostess gift. Who would believe that it’s going for just $16 on Amazon? With mostly five-star ratings — over 6,000 and counting — the coasters keep winning points for how sturdy, effective, and giftable they are.