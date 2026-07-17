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A slice of heaven is the best way to describe COMO Parrot Cay, a five-star resort in Turks and Caicos. It’s one of those properties that feels straight out of a movie: the design is equal parts modern and beachy, the water is a shade of crystal-clear blue you’d be hard pressed to find in the United States, the food is some of the best I’ve ever tasted, and the staff is so friendly that we were on a first-name basis throughout our stay. Truly, spending a weekend at the resort earlier this summer was the closest I’ve ever come — and may ever come — to paradise.

After touching down in Providenciales from Los Angeles, we drove roughly 30 minutes to a dock, where I boarded a 25-minute boat ride to the resort, giddy with excitement about what awaited over the next 72 hours. Obviously, I knew it would be beautiful — it’s Turks and Caicos, after all. Still, COMO Parrot Cay immediately exceeded my expectations tenfold, even though I arrived running on zero sleep and barely able to keep my eyes open (red-eye flights are not my friend).

Two fellow editors and I had the privilege of staying in the hotel’s COMO Villa, a luxurious three-bedroom residence complete with two private balconies, an infinity pool, a fully equipped kitchen, and our own personal butler, the wonderful Thinley, who helped us navigate the property throughout the trip. The 1,000-acre island retreat also offers standard guest rooms, additional one- to three-bedroom villas, and sprawling private estates. Even celebrities have put down roots there, including model and actor Christie Brinkley, who owns the beachfront Lucky House. (Fashion designer Donna Karan also has a home on the island.)

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COMO Parrot Cay — which opened in 1998 — is part of COMO Hotels and Resorts, a family-owned luxury hospitality group with properties around the world. The brand’s 19 hotels and resorts span destinations including Australia, Bhutan, France, Indonesia, Italy, Thailand, and, of course, Turks and Caicos.

Ahead, discover everything you need to know about COMO Parrot Cay, from the accommodations and dining options to the activities on offer. Hopefully, you’ll get to experience the resort for yourself one day.

The Accommodations

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The accommodations at COMO Parrot Cay cater to every type of traveler, from solo vacationers to families. Altogether, the resort offers 24 terrace rooms, each featuring a large four-poster bed and Balinese furnishings, as well as 14 terrace rooms with private balconies. Accommodations also include four COMO suites, which feature a spacious living room with balcony access, one bedroom, and two bathrooms; six beachfront suites, complete with a large living room, private dining area, king-size bedroom with an en suite bathroom, separate guest bathroom, and expansive deck with a heated pool; and two beach houses, which offer a studio-style one-bedroom layout, a living room that opens onto a private sundeck, and a pool.

But that’s not all. For larger groups, COMO Parrot Cay offers a range of multi-bedroom accommodations, including family beach houses, two- and three-bedroom beach houses, and the COMO Villa, where we stayed. Depending on the spot, guests can experience features such as private pools, expansive sundecks, indoor-outdoor living spaces, fully equipped kitchens, and sweeping ocean views. Regardless of where you stay, expect some of the best sleep of your life, thanks to the ultra-comfortable beds and the island’s unmatched peace and quiet.

The Restaurants

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I'm not exaggerating when I say COMO Parrot Cay offers some of the best food I've ever had at a hotel — and I’ve stayed at quite a few. (My fellow editors echoed the same sentiment throughout the trip.) The property boasts three restaurants: the Terrace, Lotus, and Beach Club. Naturally, we made a point to visit each more than once.

Featuring both indoor and alfresco seating with ocean views, the Terrace specializes in modern Italian cuisine. Standout dishes include yellowfin tuna tartare, risotto ai funghi, pan seared salmon, and chicken marsala. The Lotus, meanwhile, serves light Caribbean fare during the day before transitioning to Asian-inspired dishes at night. My advice? Don't skip the pad thai — it was exceptional. Then there’s the Beach Club, the most laid-back of the three. Overlooking the beach, the restaurant serves snacks such as wood-fired pizza, dumplings, and corn fritters, alongside a menu of beach-inspired cocktails. It’s the perfect spot to watch the sunset, preferably with a refreshing drink in hand. Suffice it to say, I’d happily fly back to the resort for the food alone.

The Activities

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Though quiet and peaceful, boredom won’t strike at COMO Parrot Cay — at least not if you take advantage of the resort’s many amenities. For adventurous travelers, there are plenty of outdoor activities to try during your stay, including kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding through the mangrove forests, biking along the resort’s scenic trails, embarking on a private charter tour, and snorkeling. (Turks and Caicos is, after all, one of the Caribbean’s premier snorkeling destinations.)

Prefer a more relaxing getaway? Book a treatment at the spa, which has everything from deep-tissue massages and intensive healing facials to Shambhala skin detoxifying treatments and deep-sea mud therapy. For a bit of movement, sign up for a yoga or Pilates class led by expert instructors in open-air, oceanfront pavilions.