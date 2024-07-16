(Entertaining)
FYI, it pairs perfectly with pizza.
Take a seat, orange wine. There’s a new sommelier-approved beverage to sip all summer long and it’s a perfect pairing with all your favorite seasonal dishes. Just a few years ago the concept of chilled red wine was seen as practically sacrilegious, but nowadays you’ll find a glass or two on the menu at the hottest bars and restaurants.
So what changed? According to Monica Navarro, owner of Yucca Valley’s Wine & Rock Shop, the chilled red wine trend is part of a larger shift in the industry that was sparked with the rise of natural wine. “The trend aligns with a broader movement towards more relaxed and approachable wine experiences,” she explains. “People are moving away from rigid wine rules and are more open to experimenting.” Winemakers have embraced the change, churning out fun, funky options that make great alternatives for those who want to try something in the hot weather months. And Navarro says customers are happily hopping on board.
The question begs, what makes some reds more worthy of chilling than others? An old rule of thumb is that all red wine should be served at around 55 degrees — which means if you’ve been drinking it at room temp, try popping it in the fridge for a bit. Colder temperatures can bring out certain flavors while muting others, so while it always comes down to personal preferences, there are certain varietals more conducive to what’s considered the “chillable” style that’s trending currently. “Simple and lighter reds with less to lose by chilling are always good, but there are definitely wines that are bred for the cold,” shares Jeremy Allen, co-owner of LA’s Wine + Eggs. “Wines with two to three dimensions instead of six to seven, juicy raspberry fruits up front, and carbonic wines are a natural fit. And ABV on the lower side is always a plus.”