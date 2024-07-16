Take a seat, orange wine. There’s a new sommelier-approved beverage to sip all summer long and it’s a perfect pairing with all your favorite seasonal dishes. Just a few years ago the concept of chilled red wine was seen as practically sacrilegious, but nowadays you’ll find a glass or two on the menu at the hottest bars and restaurants.

So what changed? According to Monica Navarro, owner of Yucca Valley’s Wine & Rock Shop, the chilled red wine trend is part of a larger shift in the industry that was sparked with the rise of natural wine. “The trend aligns with a broader movement towards more relaxed and approachable wine experiences,” she explains. “People are moving away from rigid wine rules and are more open to experimenting.” Winemakers have embraced the change, churning out fun, funky options that make great alternatives for those who want to try something in the hot weather months. And Navarro says customers are happily hopping on board.

The question begs, what makes some reds more worthy of chilling than others? An old rule of thumb is that all red wine should be served at around 55 degrees — which means if you’ve been drinking it at room temp, try popping it in the fridge for a bit. Colder temperatures can bring out certain flavors while muting others, so while it always comes down to personal preferences, there are certain varietals more conducive to what’s considered the “chillable” style that’s trending currently. “Simple and lighter reds with less to lose by chilling are always good, but there are definitely wines that are bred for the cold,” shares Jeremy Allen, co-owner of LA’s Wine + Eggs. “Wines with two to three dimensions instead of six to seven, juicy raspberry fruits up front, and carbonic wines are a natural fit. And ABV on the lower side is always a plus.”

Navarro points to Pinot Noir and Gamay as good go-tos if you’re looking for a red wine to chill. “These varietals produce wines that are bright, light on tannins, juicy, and bursting with crunchy red fruit notes,” she says. “On the other hand, bigger red wines with higher tannin levels tend to be less desirable when served chilled. Chilling these wines can stifle their tannins, fruit notes, and aromatics, often resulting in a more austere profile that lacks the beauty they exhibit at room temperature.” Other popular varietals for chillable reds include Cabernet Franc, Savatiano, Dolcetto, Sangiovese, Frappato, and Lambrusco if you’re looking for something bubbly. As for what to pair them with this season, these lighter, more fruit-forward reds tend to be friendly with most BBQ type foods, like burgers, hot dogs, and grilled veggies. “Chilled reds are perfect for these casual, fun meals,” Navarro explains. “Their bright acidity and juicy fruit notes complement the savory flavors of hot dogs and tacos, while their light tannins keep things refreshing.” For Allen, pretty much anything you’d bring to a picnic is a safe bet. “Cucumber gazpacho (which already has cold grapes in there if you're a pro), chilled melon, cold fried chicken — things that are easy and don't already have a sharp edge,” he adds. “If it's not fun, you're doing it wrong.” Another popular pairing? Tomato-based dishes, which match chilled reds’ acidity. So next time you serve pizza or pasta this summer, don’t forget to put a bottle on ice. If you’re not quite sure just how chill your chilled reds should be, try Allen’s rule of thumb. “The ideal temperature is however long it takes to drive to the beach in a cooler full of ice,” he says. “But most people will be pulling from their refrigerator, which is too cold for the first glass.” Wine shops like his keep their chilled reds between 50 and 55 degrees, but if you don’t have a thermometer handy (and who does?) plan to leave your room temp bottle in the fridge for two and a half to three hours before serving. If you’re in a pinch, wet a dish towel and wrap it around the bottle, then pop into the freezer for about 30 minutes. Ready to pour yourself a cold one? Start with one of these 10 summer-approved chilled red wines for maximum refreshment. You — and your guests — are sure to become believers.

Las Jaras Wines 2022 Glou Glou $28 See On Las Jaras A blend of Zinfandel, Carignan, Petite Sirah, and Charbono varietals, this light, bright, berry-forward red is perfect for pairing with grilled meats as well as tomato-based pizzas and pastas.

Field Recordings Freddo 2023 $25 See On Field Recordings Partial carbonic fermentation gives this tart, fruity blend of Sangiovese and Valdiguie grapes a bit of fun funkiness. Try drinking it with hot dogs, burgers, and other fresh-off-the-grill favorites.

Everything Is Okay Everything Is Okay Lite Red 2023 $26 See On Primal Wine Al pastor tacos on the menu? Grab a bottle of this low intervention, ever-so-slightly fizzy glou glou wine made from organic grapes.

Good Boy Wine Heavy Pétting Pét-Nat $28 See On Good Boy Wine This fizzy, funky, naturally fermented wine isn’t your typical chilled red. Made with 100% Cabernet Franc grapes in the “méthode ancestrale”, it’s also technically a pét nat — which makes it a no-brainer for fans of bubbly wines. The winemaker suggests trying this figgy, stone fruit-y wine with spicy dishes, like Szechuan fried chicken.

Swick Wines 2022 Gamay Noir $29 See On Swick Wines Navarro is a big fan of this 100% Gamay Noir from Oregon’s Willamette Valley. Serve it alongside a charcuterie platter loaded with aged cheeses and cured meats.

Wavy Wines 2023 Super Californian $25 See On Wavy Wines Navarro says this juicy combo of Sangiovese, Zinfandel, and Merlot is a no-brainer to bring to neighborhood BBQs or beach picnics and drink with your grill-out staples.

Martha Stoumen Post Flirtation Red 2022 $29 See On Martha Stoumen Love a good California red? Navarro suggests this crowd-pleasing blend of Zinfandel, Carignan, Pinot Noir, and Petite Sirah grapes that’s light and juicy enough to go with a wide variety of summertime snacks.

Denny Bini Lambrusco dell'Emilia $21 See On wino(t) Leave your preconceived notions of Lambrusco at the door when you pour a glass of this tart, festive, and yes, dry red bubbly that’s made in Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region.

Subject to Change Wine Co. 2021 'Wine Pop' Sparkling Red Piquette Cans $18 See On Subject to Change Wine Co. For a packable, chillable, crushable red, you cannot beat this Piquette. It’s made from the byproduct of the winemaking process for ultimate sustainability as well as drinkability due to its refreshing fizz and low ABV.