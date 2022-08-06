When one think of a pet bed, “minimal” and “chic” are usually not the first words that come to mind. In fact, the bright, wildly-patterned and whimsically-shaped beds that pop up during a quick Google search are the antithesis to a minimal home’s clean lines and neutral color palette. What’s more, pet beds tend to be a design afterthought, even if you’ve spent months carefully curating each piece in your home, and the process can quickly become overwhelming given the sheer amount of options there are out there.

Yet, according to Ryan White, founder and president of Ryan White Designs and co-founder of Vast Studio, it’s important that your pet furniture be apart of your overall design language. “As the saying goes, ‘People look like their dogs and dogs look like their people.’ The same is true for your pet’s bed,” he explains. “It should resemble your personal style and taste just as any other furnishings in your home would.”

A little direction can go a long way when embarking on your search. In the case of a minimal home, your pet’s bed could be that pop of color or pattern you’ve been wanting to incorporate, or you could choose a material that lends itself to the mood you’re looking to capture in a room. Luckily, more and more brands are coming out with simple yet elevated pet beds designed to match a chic, minimalist aesthetic, six of which White has personally approved, below.

Barney

White likes Barney for their on-trend Boucle Cover Bed. If you’re unfamiliar with boucle, it’s a textured fabric that looks almost cloud-like in appearance. Spun from a cream yarn sourced in Denmark, the Boucle Bed is the ultimate in understated pet bed luxury. Plus, it’s machine washable and it comes in several different sizes.

LAY LO

If you’re looking for a pet bed in a more classic design, White recommends LAY LO’s Black Plaid Dog Bed. The simple grid pattern lends itself well to a minimal aesthetic and the soft, yet durable polyester knit fabric was designed to be dig-proof. The cover can be purchased on its own allowing you complete control over the insert or with LAY LO’s signature orthopedic mattress.

The Foggy Dog

The Foggy Dog’s Ticking Stripe Dog Bed is a great choice if you tend to lean towards more of a bohemian vibe. While the brand offers two different mattress options to go with the cover, your best bet might be to purchase the bed’s cover separately and use one or two of your own pillows as an insert which the description touts as a nice option for the anxious pet. Plus, for every purchase, The Foggy Dog donates half a pound of dog food to shelters across the U.S.

Crate & Barrel

For the pet who has it all, check out The Linden Oatmeal Medium Dog Day Bed. This is “not your average dog bed,” as White says, and it’s easy to see why. Structured like a mid century modern day bed, it’s minimalism at its finest. The Linden’s functional, too, as the cushion covers are both water and odor resistant.

Tuft & Needle

Considering that Tuft & Needle is a mattress company for humans, if you’re in the market for a pet bed that’s as comfortable as it is stylish, then you should seriously consider this one. The foam base is similar to a regular Tuft and Needle mattress and the foam cushion housed inside of it is removable, which is super convenient if you do a lot of car travel with your furry friend. If you’re buying for a dog and are curious if this bed would work inside their crate, the top cushion was designed to fit inside most standard ones.

Dusen Dusen

Originally beginning as a womenswear brand, Dusen Dusen expanded into home goods in 2015. Inspired by “fine art, commercial and naïve design, as well as the brain's reaction to color, movement, and contrast,” Dusen Dusen’s graphic black and white checked pet bed would be a welcome addition to any home looking to add fun yet sophisticated accents. If your pet doesn’t mind sharing, it’s chic enough to double as a floor pillow, too.

UnHide

Home and lifestyle brand UnHide’s recently launched it’s super-fluffy pet line with the Floof Pet Bed. Made with the label’s signature Marshmallow faux fur material, this bed is essentially a cloud for your furry friend to sleep on all day and night. The neutral beige colorway works nicely with minimal decor and the soft, fuzzy finish adds a bit of texture and interest to a more simplistic space.