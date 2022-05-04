This Moody Hue In Jake Arnold’s Parachute Collection Is The Designer’s “New Neutral”

Earlier in 2022, Lance Thomas of Thomas Guy Interiors told TZR that brown decor was having a renaissance — at one point, he even proclaimed that “brown is the new gray.” There was plenty of evidence at the time to support this (including the countless designers that backed up Thomas’ claim), and there’s been plenty of evidence since. But perhaps nothing drives this point home more than Jake Arnold (who is principal of Studio Jake Arnold and a co-founder of The Expert) and his new collection for Parachute that launched on May 4. The line’s foundation is a palette of deep browns and rich burgundies — a move by the celebrity designer that reflects the continued demand of this moody hue.

“We're finding clients are gravitating toward darker, richer textures and color palettes year round,” says Arnold, who clearly feels similarly — he tells TZR that his “new neutral” is the deep brown in the collection. Enter: The designer’s selection of richly colored bedroom necessities, comprised of not only bedding, but drapes, pillow covers, loungewear, and even a bedskirt. It’s a comprehensive collection that, yes, centers on one of the year’s biggest color trends, but also gives customers a chance to add comfort and a certain thoughtfulness to every part of their sleeping space.

“When you're working on designing an entire home, bedding tends to become an afterthought,” Arnold shares. “When this opportunity came to us, we felt compelled to hone in on developing a collection that really embodied our polished, yet laid back aesthetic and approach to positioning the bedroom as a sanctuary.”

Of course, though, creating a sanctuary out of predominantly dark tones can be more challenging than it looks, even when you are armed with all the right essentials. With this collection, you could easily add in a piece like the brown linen bolster pillow with a leafy floral motif (which, FYI, is Arnold’s favorite from the line) for a touch of the trend. But incorporating larger items like the burgundy duvet or brown pinch pleat curtains? Well, you may want to take a little advice from the expert himself — and don’t worry, he has plenty.

First, the designer notes that balancing tones is key. “I love darker, moodier walls in the bedroom,” he explains. “If yours are, go further into the buff pinks and parchment tones for your overall bedding and go richer with added textured blankets and darker throw pillows.” And if your walls are light? That’s when you can lean into those moodier statement pieces. “Experiment with a darker palette on the bed — I love the burgundy bedding mixed with the linen stitch throw and our printed bolster.”

The Jake Arnold for Parachute collection retail from $89 to $749, and is available now exclusively on Parachutehome.com and in its stores. Below, find a few of TZR’s top picks from the launch.

