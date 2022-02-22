This Must-Have Clothing Organizer Does Double-Duty As Chic Decor

It seems like everyone is launching organization products these days. This January alone, The Home Edit teamed up with mega-retailer Walmart on a line of containers, while Target dropped an affordable storage brand. However, for all the new (and old) choices available, there’s often a major element missing in the design of the storage must-haves on the market: style. Sure, most of them aren’t ugly, per se. But when it comes to the category, chic organizational essentials that double as decor are certainly not the norm.

That’s not to say they don’t exist, however. On the contrary, there are plenty out there — it’s just that some extra digging is required to find the more style-minded pieces. And, of course, you need to know where to look. The chicest buys typically aren’t sitting in the most obvious places, such as your go-to resource for plastic bins; rather, they’re hiding in the inventory of your favorite design stores and kitchen retailers in the middle of regular decor.

Because uncovering those storage gems obviously requires some time, TZR has rounded up some of the best on the web to help you out in your organizational endeavors. Continue scrolling to shop our design-centric picks from the list ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.