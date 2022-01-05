This New Target Line Will Actually Get You Excited About Organizing Your Home

It’s that time of year when many people decide to “Marie Kondo” their homes and start fresh. Target is well aware of that, clearly, because this January, it launched its first owned brand entirely dedicated to home organization. Called Brightroom, the new line includes more than 450 products for the bathroom, closet, kitchen, laundry, and more, all designed to make your home tidier in a stylish and accessible way.

“We know the new year brings opportunities for new beginnings, including an eagerness to organize our homes for the year ahead,” said Samara Tuchband, senior vice president of merchandising, home at Target, in a statement about the launch. “To help our guests do just that, we’re excited to introduce Brightroom, Target’s first dedicated storage and home organization owned brand. Brightroom is all about helping guests easily organize their homes with hundreds of well-designed and functional pieces — all at an incredible value.”

In classic Target fashion, the line really does deliver on all of the characteristics Tuchband touches upon. As you’d expect, the prices are on point — they start at $1 (!!!), and most items from Brightroom are under $25. (Which, let’s be real, is a rarity when it comes to this space.) As for well-designed? Everyone has their own opinion, but it’s hard to deny that these pieces, with their clean lines and range of trendy hues and bright neutrals, are pretty stylish as far as storage products go.

Most importantly, though, Brightroom keeps its promise in serving functionality. You can see just from the photos how useful and thoughtful each design is, from the pastel storage trays that keep drawers from getting cluttered to the stackable, dishwasher-safe food containers that make finding your pantry snacks a breeze. And as the brand notes, products in the collection are created to work seamlessly together (with helpful hints as to how included on the packaging), so that you can easily build onto your systems over time as your life and home change.

There’s never a bad moment to give your home some order, but thanks to Target’s new brand Brightroom, now might be a better time than ever. Start browsing some of the best products from the line below, and then head over to Target’s site to start shopping the full collection.

