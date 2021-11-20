The season of elaborate table settings is officially here. And while tablecloths, plates, and seasonal centerpieces are likely at top of mind, one mustn’t overlook the power of a chic glassware set. Timeless and stunning drinking glasses will serve you well (pun intended), even beyond the holiday entertaining season, which is why one should go about selecting their go-to set with care and consideration.

First and foremost, consider your personal aesthetic and vibe. Are you a minimalist with an eye for sleek, neutral decor? Then, perhaps glass tumblers in an interesting rounded or square shape are the way to add interest to your table without overpowering the look. Vintage lovers can opt for more elaborate glasses with intricate detailing like rippled surfaces or retro saucer shapes. And if you fall more in the maximalist lane, candy-colored or embellished glasses could be the way to go.

It’s also important to think about the types of drinks you’re serving at your specific event. Are you offering fancy martinis? Whiskey-infused concoctions? Strictly fine wine? Your glassware should reflect your beverage menu as well as the overall tablescape.

With winter holidays right around the corner, there’s no time to waste when it comes to stocking up on entertaining essentials. Luckily, there’s no shortage of chic glassware out there to complete the holiday tablescape of your dreams. From vibrant martini glasses to sculptural tumblers, ahead, some worthy options to get you started on your journey.

