60 Cheap Amazon Finds Reviewers Absolutely Love

You likely head to Amazon to stock up on basics like paper towels and toothpaste — and indeed, it’s perfect for that. But the online retailer is a veritable treasure trove of affordable items you never knew you needed; and once you get your hands on them, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without them. That’s exactly the case with these cheap but amazing things on Amazon that reviewers swear by, including a few products that tens of thousands of shoppers have awarded a perfect, five-star rating. (How often do tens of thousands of people from across the globe agree on anything?)

Expect a good amount of variety on this list, like satin pillowcases that help preserve your blowout; a three-in-one tool that prepares avocados in one fell swoop; and several organizers that keep errant items tidy and clean. Cult-favorite products are well-represented here, as well, like a pack of exfoliating washcloths that are a bit under-the-radar Stateside, but are a household staple in Korea.

Whatever you’re in the market for, you’ll find something to love on this list. And as everything costs under $25, you can afford to get a bit more experimental than usual with that Add To Cart button.

1 This Featherlight Body Lotion That Smells Like Vacation Amazon NIVEA Breathable Nourishing Body Lotion $6 See On Amazon No marketing gimmicks here: This Nivea Breathable Body Lotion is truly breathable, thanks to its lightweight, fluid texture that quickly sinks into your skin without leaving behind a greasy residue. It’s a godsend for people who hate the feel of traditional body lotions, but want to reap all the moisturizing benefits (this one is enriched with shea butter, vitamin A, and vitamin E). The fruity, tropical scent is light and refreshing, not sickly-sweet, though it also comes in “Fresh Fusion,” which leans more floral.

2 An Acrylic Organizer That Keeps Your Brushes & Cosmetics Tidy Amazon Masirs Clear Cosmetic Storage Organizer $15 See On Amazon Equipped with four drawers and several compartments in varying sizes, this cosmetics organizer ensures that your makeup, brushes, hair accessories, and other miscellany stay neat and visible. The modish, acrylic construction is super durable, and neutral enough to suit any decor. You’ll never lose a bobby pin or dig around your makeup bag for an errant hair tie ever again.

3 This Magnetic Key Holder That Doubles As Whimsical Wall Decor Amazon TWONE White Cloud Magnetic Wall Key Holder $8 See On Amazon If you’ve been cursed with a set of keys that constantly goes missing (it’s the keys’ fault, of course), pick up this whimsical, cloud-shaped key holder. It’s outfitted with powerful magnets from which three sets of keys can hang. It’s also incredibly easy to mount, even if you’re not particularly gifted in the home-improvement department: Just peel off the sticker on the back and press the adhesive onto your wall, right beside your front door.

4 A Multipack Of Statement Earrings In Assorted Shapes & Materials Amazon FIFATA Minimalist Bohemian Statement Acrylic Earrings (9 Pieces) $20 Amazon You wouldn’t guess that even one pair of earrings in this set costs $20, let alone all nine pairs. The collection is stocked with a combination of acrylic and rattan pieces in various styles, from retro, emerald palm leaves to geometric, leopard-print hoops, as well as a leopard cuff bracelet. Among over 2,000 reviews, several Amazon reviewers confirmed that the quality far exceeds the price.

6 A Pair Of Chunky Slides That Go With Everything (Seriously) Amazon FUNKYMONKEY Double Buckle Comfort Slides $18 See On Amazon Though they’ve stuck around for several sartorial eras, buckled slides continue to feel fresh and modern during the warmer months (or the chillier months when worn with socks — a former faux pas that’s now very cool). At just $18, these slides are a low-commitment foray into the perennial trend. Their EVA construction has the added benefit of being totally waterproof, and the foam, contoured footbeds are supremely comfortable. The white version featured here is a cool, graphic choice, though you can choose from 33 other shades and patterns. Available sizes: 6 — 10

Available styles: 34

7 This Gallon-Sized Water Bottle That Helps You Reach Your Daily Hydration Goals Amazon Elvira Motivational Time Marker Water Bottle $22 See On Amazon Rather than wondering why and how gallon-sized water bottles have become the new “it” accessory among celebrities and influencers, just go ahead and pick one up for yourself. (It’s actually good for you!). Featuring motivational phrases and handy timestamps, this one is a rather delightful way to help you reach your daily hydration goals. Choose from a selection of sunny gradient shades, or translucent solids. Available colors: 11

8 An Astrology-Inspired Necklace That Looks Expensive — But Costs Just $13 Amazon PAVOI Gold Plated Astrology Necklace $13 See On Amazon PAVOI is one of Amazon’s best-kept secrets for jewelry that looks so much more expensive than it is — like these gold-plated necklaces featuring cubic zirconia-encrusted constellations. This would make a thoughtful birthday gift for the astrology lover in your life; though at just $13, you’ll probably want to pick one up for yourself, too. Or how about one for your sun sign, and one for your moon sign? These delicate necklaces layer beautifully together. Available colors: 3

9 This Exfoliating Mask That Korean Beauty Lovers Are Obsessed With Amazon SKIN FOOD Black Sugar Mask Wash Off $11 See On Amazon This cult-favorite SKIN FOOD mask is the rare product that exfoliates and moisturizes at once. That’s thanks to its hero ingredient: unrefined, vitamin-rich black sugar, which works to slough away dead cells on the surface of your skin, as well as nourishing shea butter and meadowfoam seed oil. Use this as a physical scrub, or leave it on for a few minutes as a mask. If you have very sensitive skin and find this too harsh for your face, you can use it to polish your skin below the neck, instead.

10 An Insulated Tumbler With A Shimmering, Holographic Coating Amazon CIVAGO Stainless Steel Coffee Mug $14 See On Amazon If you’re a hot coffee or tea drinker, insulated tumblers will always be a smart purchase — and with its holographic, shimmery coating and geometric handle, this one is a sleek-yet-playful choice. It’s made of food-grade stainless steel and constructed with double-walled insulation to keep your drinks piping hot (or your cold drinks icy), and a powdery, condensation-resistant coating makes it easy to grip. Choose one among 20 vibrant shades, or make like several Amazon reviewers and start a collection. Available colors: 20

11 The Miracle-Working Hair Treatment Our Editors Can’t Get Enough Of Amazon L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water $9 See On Amazon Both Amazon reviewers and our own editors are obsessed with this L’Oreal 8-Second Wonder Water (seriously, we can’t stop talking about it). This rinse-out treatment does exactly what it says on the bottle: Leaves your hair silky, smooth, and next-level shiny in just eight seconds. The consistency is almost as light as water, so it won’t weigh down fine hair; but it’s potent enough for thick and coarse hair, too. Not hard to see why the brand (purportedly) sells one bottle every second.

12 A 2-in-1 Zester & Grater That’s Earned Over 15,000 5-Star Ratings Amazon Deiss PRO Citrus Zester & Cheese Grater $11 See On Amazon Ideal for both homeware minimalists and avid chefs, this multitasking microplane is equipped to grate and zest — because, in reality, there’s no reason to buy separate tools for both tasks. You’ll reach for this tool to prepare so many ingredients, like lemons, chocolate, and garlic, and the bright orange handle (complete with a comfortable yet secure grip) makes it easy to spot in your drawer. “More zest, less effort,” as one among over 14,000 Amazon reviewers put it.

13 This $5 Bubble Bath Infused With Soothing Lavender & Epsom Salts Amazon Dr Teal's Foaming Bath with Pure Epsom Salt $5 See On Amazon Another legacy drugstore product, this Dr Teal’s Foaming Bath is a surprisingly luxurious way to soothe sore muscles, or simply relax before bed — Epsom salts take care of the former, lavender essential oil the latter. And unlike traditional Epsom salts, this bath product whips up into “gorgeous” bubbles, as one Amazon reviewer wrote, and it’ll leave your skin feeling silky-smooth. This generously sized bottle costs just $5.

14 The Fluffy Faux-Fur Sandals You’ll Never Want To Take Off Amazon Parlovable Faux Fur Slippers $19 See On Amazon There’s something wonderfully hedonistic about padding around your house in glamorous slippers — even better if they’re ever-so-slightly campy, as is the case with these extra-fluffy faux-fur slippers. The soles are outfitted in velvet-lined memory foam, which adds to the cloud-like feel; and the bottoms are made of sturdy, anti-slip rubber, so it’s perfectly reasonable to run outside for an errand or two in these. Available sizes: 5-6 — 9-10

Available colors: 4

15 A Super-Concentrated Serum That Balances, Refines, & Brightens Your Complexion Amazon Naturium Niacinamide Serum $16 See On Amazon This $16 niacinamide serum is an absolute steal, especially considering how expensive serums tend to be — and its intense concentration of actives. (For comparison’s sake, Glossier Super Pure contains 5% niacinamide, where this contains a whopping 12%.) The powerhouse combination of niacinamide and zinc works to balance sebum production, minimize the appearance of congested pores, and refine uneven skin tone, while a touch of hyaluronic acid offers plumpness and hydration. This is ideal for people with oily and acne-prone skin, but truly, every skin type (including sensitive skin) can benefit from this one.

16 A Kitschy, Pepper-Shaped Bowl For Salsa & Other Dips Amazon Prepworks by Progressive Salsa Bowl $8 See On Amazon How kitschy-cute is this pepper-shaped salsa bowl? Break it out at your next gathering or dinner party to serve salsa (of course), or other dips like hummus, pico de gallo, or black bean spread. It comes with a serving spoon, too, which works double duty as the “stem” of the pepper. Or, opt for the avocado-shaped bowl to serve guacamole. Either would make an adorable hostess gift. Available styles: 2

17 These Satin Pillowcases With Over 100,000 5-Star Amazon Ratings Amazon Bedsure Satin Pillowcase $10 See On Amazon The first thing you need to know about these satin pillowcases? They’ve earned over 100,000 five-star ratings on Amazon — a truly impressive feat. For just $10 a pop, they’re a much more affordable alternative to pure silk pillowcases, but if that small city’s worth of reviewers is to be believed, they reap the same benefits as a more premium material — namely, treating your skin and hair much more kindly than cotton. These can even help extend the life of your blowout, too. One Amazon reviewer reported: “My hair looked freshly blown dry the next morning. I'm not exaggerating, hair looked the exact same in morning as it did after I styled it the night before.” Choose from 24 calming shades, from sea foam green to creamy ivory. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 24

18 A Mini Waffle Maker That Comes In Lots Of Cute Colors & Shapes Amazon Dash Mini Waffle Maker $10 See On Amazon Another product with a truly shocking number of perfect Amazon ratings (over 120,000, to be more precise), this mini waffle maker is one of those devices you’ll reach for more than you’d initially expect. Other than waffles, you can use it to make paninis, hash browns, frittatas, French toast, or other creative meals and snacks. The plug-and-play model couldn’t be any easier to set up, and it’ll pop out fluffy, golden, perfectly cooked waffles in well under five minutes. Measuring just over 6 inches in length, this compact machine is easy to tuck away when not in use. If you’re feeling playful, opt for one of the waffle maker/panini press hybrids embossed with a pattern like bunnies or skulls. Available styes: 19

19 This Classic Drugstore Concealer With An Antimicrobial Blending Sponge Amazon Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer $7 See On Amazon This Maybelline concealer has long been a drugstore favorite, and it continues to be a foolproof choice. This multi-use product works to correct, conceal, and contour, and its now-iconic, cushion-tip applicator seamlessly blends out the product. The applicator is also antimicrobial, so you don’t have to worry about cleaning it after every use. Even “makeup snobs” like one Amazon reviewer swear by this stuff, and claim it works as well as, or better than, concealers from luxury brands. Available shades: 18

20 An Organizer That Keeps Your Makeup Palettes Clean & Visible Amazon iDesign Clarity Divided Makeup Palette Organizer $16 See On Amazon Here’s an organizational tool you probably never knew you needed: A makeup palette organizer. This features nine sections for slotting in your eyeshadow, bronzer, blush, and highlighter palettes, which keeps them visible, clean, and intact — a much more logical alternative to stashing them in your makeup bag. The BPA-free plastic construction is easy to wipe down with soap and water if you want to maintain its crystal-clear appearance.

21 These Exfoliating Washcloths That Are Super Popular In Korea Amazon FOUBA Asian Exfoliating Bath Washcloth (8-Pack) $7 See On Amazon A mainstay in Korean households, these exfoliating washcloths are one of the most effective ways to polish your way to gleaming, baby-soft skin. Constructed in a mitt-like shape, they’re a more convenient and less messy alternative to exfoliating scrubs, too. Be cautious to only use these on your body, though, as they’re a tad too harsh for your face.

22 A Breezy, Versatile Dress You’ll Reach For All Year Long Amazon Daily Ritual Sleeveless V-Neck Midi Dress $21 See On Amazon With its breathable jersey construction and airy, double side-slits, this dress from Daily Ritual is practically made for scorching-hot temperatures, though its simple, timeless silhouette works just as well for chillier months when paired with booties and a cardigan or jacket (it’s also comfy enough for lounging around the house). At just $21, you’ll want to pick up this highly rated dress in several colors. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large; 1X

Available colors: 11

23 This Huge, 2-Pound Jar Of Organic Chia Seeds For Under $9 Amazon BetterBody Foods Organic Chia Seeds $9 See On Amazon Amazon is an amazing resource for buying dry goods in bulk, like this 2-pound jug of USDA-organic chia seeds that costs just $9 — an incredible value for such a high-quality product, and which will last you the foreseeable future. A rich source of protein, fiber, and omega-3, chia seeds are both a beneficial and versatile addition to your diet: Toss them into smoothies, sprinkle them over salads, or soak them in water or milk to make delicious chia pudding, among tons more creative uses.

24 A Hanging Toiletry Bag That Makes Traveling So Much Easier Amazon Mossio Hanging Toiletry Bag $17 See On Amazon This hanging toiletry bag is designed for a seamless travel experience. It’s made of water-resistant nylon and features several mesh and zippered compartments of varying sizes, which provide just enough space for essentials like a toothbrush, toothpaste, and travel-sized hair and skin care products. The hanger is “a huge bonus,” as one Amazon reviewer wrote, since you can “just hang the whole bag on the towel rack and leave everything inside, instead of unpacking [your] items all over the counter.” Available styles: 15

25 These Turkish Hand Towels That Will Look So Chic In Your Bathroom Or Kitchen Amazon Smyrna Original Turkish Hand Towels $17 See On Amazon Made of authentic Anatolian yarn, these Turkish hand towels will make a chic addition to your bathroom, powder room, or kitchen. They’re super soft and more absorbent than you may think, so they feel luxurious on your hands and face (or your hand wash-only kitchen tools). “This is one of my favorite investments so far! Such quality craftsmanship I can’t believe a set is only $15,” wrote one pleased Amazon reviewer. Available colors: 13

26 A Pair Of Versatile Bike Shorts With Over 30,000 5-Star Amazon Ratings Amazon BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts $21 See On Amazon Whether you wear them for a workout or post-gym with sneakers, a blazer, and a button-down shirt (or pretty much anything else), you’ll get a ton of use out of these high-waisted bike shorts. They’re outfitted with a side pocket designed to fit your phone — also handy for running or gym sessions, or if you’re stepping out with a teeny-tiny bag. Choose from either an 8-inch or 5-inch inseam. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 31

27 This Cute Little Jewelry Box That’s Perfect For Travel Amazon JIDUO Duomiila Small Jewelry Box $13 See On Amazon This travel jewelry box is a convenient way to keep your jewelry organized, easily accessible, and tangle-free — and it’ll make a sweet addition to your bedside table or vanity when you’re using it off the road, too. The box is made of faux leather with a plush, suede-like interior to protect your jewelry, and two sturdy zippers to keep your belongings secure. One happy Amazon reviewer wrote: “I've been carrying my jewelry in small bags and pouches up until I found this. I love the divided spaces and you don't have to worry about necklaces/bracelets getting tangled. Nice, discreet and firm - won't bend in your bag!” Available colors: 8

28 A Pack Of 96 Miracle-Working Pimple Patches Amazon Rael Acne Miracle Patch $16 See On Amazon If you haven’t yet experienced the wonders of pimple patches, start with these from Rael — just $16 gets you 96 patches in two sizes. These hydrocolloid patches help flatten pimples overnight, crucially, protect spots from germs and oils (including those on your fingers) to speed up the healing process. The ultra-thin edges disappear into your skin, so you can sport them discreetly in public or on Zoom calls, too.

29 This Adorable Cat-Eared Headband That’s So Comfortable & Soft Amazon ETUDE HOUSE My Beauty Tool Lovely Etti Hair Band $6 See On Amazon If you’re going to pull back your hair to wash your face or apply masks, you might as well do it with this adorable cat-eared headband from Etude House. It’s divinely soft and plush, and the elastic band is just loose enough that it won’t tug or dent your hair. This is such a simple purchase, but it’s guaranteed to bring you so much joy.

30 5 Chic Mesh Grocery Bags For Less Than $20 Amazon Hotshine Reusable Cotton Mesh Tote (5-Pack) $17 See On Amazon These cotton mesh bags are ideal for grocery shopping, but they look effortlessly cool for everyday use, too. They’re sturdy and a bit stretchy, so they can carry more items and weight than you may think. For reference, one Amazon customer wrote: “I’ve stuffed a 2L of Sprite, eggs, 3 peppers, a package of mushrooms, a bag of spinach, 2 doggie ice cream packages and one roll of paper towel in one!” Just $17 gets you five bags in either a multicolored collection, or in all beige. Available multipacks: 2

31 This Multitasking Sarong That Comes In Over 30 Cute Styles Amazon Ekouaer Short Sarongs Beach Wrap $10 See On Amazon Pack this whisper-thin sarong on your next tropical vacation, or go ahead and wear it to feel a little flirty around the house. This self-tying sarong can work overtime as a top, shawl, or scarf, too, and its silky-soft material feels so much more luxurious than its $10 price tag would suggest. Even though it looks super-short on the model, Amazon reviewers confirm that it’s suitable “for all sizes.” Available sizes: S — 3X-Large

Available styles: 37

32 A 6-Pack Of Plug-In Night Lights That Turn On Automatically Amazon Vont LED Night Light Plug-in (6-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Pop these plug-in night lights along your hallways, in your kitchen, or in your bathroom to gently illuminate your space. These auto-sensor lights switch on when it gets dark out, so you don’t need to manually turn them on; and the energy-efficient LED lights have a lifespan of about 10,000 hours, according to the brand. The rounded rectangular design looks soft yet modern, too, and they lay almost flush against the wall, so they’re relatively discreet. Choose from either white or warm white light.

33 This Soothing Ice Roller That Helps Reduce Puffiness, Ease Headaches, & More Amazon ESARORA Ice Roller $11 See On Amazon Use this ice roller to reduce redness or swelling, for headache or migraine relief, or simply to pamper yourself with a facial massage. This also works beautifully for rolling over sheet masks, and can help soothe the stuffy feeling associated with allergies and sinus pain, too. $11 very well spent. Available colors: 8

34 A Pair Of Expensive-Looking Sunglasses With Over 25,000 5-Star Amazon Ratings Amazon SUNGAIT Vintage Round Sunglasses $15 See On Amazon From the look alone, you wouldn’t guess these SUNGAIT sunglasses cost just $15 — hence why they’ve earned well over 25,000 perfect Amazon ratings, with tons of enthusiastic reviewers comparing them favorably to name-brand sunnies. These feature sturdy yet elegant arms, comfortable nose pieces, and non-polarized, UV-coated frames that are truly mirrored, so your eyes remain completely hidden from view. The tortoiseshell frames and brown lenses featured here are classic, though you can choose from several other styles, too, like bold, ice-blue or tangerine lenses. Note that some styles feature polarized lenses that reduce glare, which might be a better choice for driving. Available styles: 20

35 This Gentle Exfoliating Tool That Sheds Flaky Skin From Your Lips Amazon YOUKOOL Lip Brush Tool (2-Pack) $6 See On Amazon These silicone lip brushes are a gentler and more hygienic alternative to lip scrubs when used with just water, though you can also pair them with your favorite scrub for more intensive polishing. These double-sided wands feature two textures — the finer side is better for sloughing away dead skin, while the larger side feels amazing as a lip massager when used with a lip oil. These have earned a loyal following on Amazon, too: One person wrote that it’s their “favorite beauty tool at the moment,” and another reported that it “actually helps my lips plump up more than using a plumping gloss.”

36 An Easy-To-Use Spiralizer That Costs Just $10 Amazon Fullstar 4-in-1 Vegetable Spiralizer $10 See On Amazon Spiralizers seem like they’d be an expensive kitchen tool, but this incredibly popular one costs just $10 on Amazon. It’s equipped to make four spiral sizes with just the press of a button (while a finger guard protects your fingers from the blade), and its four-part construction is easy to disassemble for cleaning. You can also use the jar and airtight, twist-on lid to store your zoodles.

37 This 14-Piece Makeup Brush Collection With Gleaming Rose-Gold Hardware Amazon BS-MALL Makeup Brushes (14 Pieces) $9 See On Amazon Stock your makeup brush collection from scratch, or supplement your existing collection, with this wildly popular 14-piece brush set. It contains both foundational brushes — like a flat-top kabuki brush, a fluffy blush and bronzer brush, and several eyeshadow brushes — as well as more specialized tools, like a combination spoolie and brow (or liner) brush. These feel soft and silky to the touch, but they’re stiff enough to pick up and deposit product without fuss. Choose from the rose-gold hardware pictured here or six other shades, including bold neon green. Available styles: 7

38 A $14 Peeling Gel For Soft, Glowy Skin Amazon Dr.G Brightening Peeling Gel $14 See On Amazon This cult-favorite Dr. G Brightening Peeling Gel has earned a growing, fiercely loyal following on Amazon. It’s an intensive exfoliator — literally, your dead skin will peel off in little balls (gross, but satisfying) — but it works even for sensitive and dry skin, as it’s powered by gentle-yet-effective PHAs. You only need to use this once a week for glowing, baby-soft skin.

39 These Sturdy Stackable Shelves That Maximize Your Storage Space Amazon SimpleHouseware Expandable Stackable Kitchen Cabinet $15 See On Amazon These stackable shelves are brilliant for organizing everything from spices to dry goods to kitchenware — or even small collectibles you’d like to display — and they’re essential for maximizing your storage space. They’re easy to assemble (“installation was a breeze,” wrote one Amazon reviewer) and come with all necessary parts, and almost every reviewer raves about how sturdy and sleek they are. “Possibly the best shelves I’ve ever had,” wrote one person.

40 This 8-Pound Bag Of Epsom Salts For Just $6 Amazon Solimo Epsom Salt Soak $6 See On Amazon This huge, 8-pound bag of Epsom salts may very well last you for years, depending on how often you use them, and it costs just $6 — so the price-per-use is practically negligible. Pour these salts as-is into your bath to relax and soothe sore, tired muscles, or pair them with your favorite bath oil or bubbles for a more luxurious experience.

41 A Minimalist Jewelry Stand With An Average 4.8-Star Rating On Amazon Amazon Umbra Trigem Hanging Jewelry Organizer $20 See On Amazon This jewelry organizer doubles as a piece of minimalist decor, but of course it’s highly functional, too: Its tiered, T-shaped stands serve as hangers for your necklaces, bracelets, and hoops, while the crisp white base can hold rings and smaller earrings. This essential piece has earned an average 4.8-star rating on Amazon, where customers praise its sturdiness and expensive look. Available colors: 4

42 This Cult-Favorite Cuticle Oil Made With Nourishing Milk & Honey Amazon Cuccio Natural Milk & Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil $9 See On Amazon Pamper your nails and cuticles with this Cuccio revitalizing oil, which has garnered over 50,000 stellar ratings on Amazon. A blend of luxuriously nourishing ingredients like vitamin E, safflower oil, and the titular milk and honey work to heal cracked and peeled nails and deeply moisturize nail beds, resulting in smoother, stronger nails. Customers also love that this fast-drying formula leaves behind no greasy residue. Plus, this golden globe will look positively glamorous on your nightstand.

43 A Color-Changing Essential Oil Diffuser At A Can’t-Beat Price Amazon InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser $16 See On Amazon This small-but-mighty essential oil diffuser fits in the palm of your hand, but it’s equipped to release a fine, fragrant mist for up to eight hours intermittently, or up to four hours continuously. The LED light can also shift among eight colors — the perfect all-in-one device for meditating or relaxing. “This diffuser is amazing. Easy to control color/water output, small and compact, easy to clean, and outright beautiful,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. Available styles: 5

44 These Multicolored Light Bulbs You Can Control With Your Voice Amazon LUMIMAN Smart WiFi Light Bulb (2-Pack) $16 See On Amazon These color-changing light bulbs are another easy and inexpensive way to set a relaxing, romantic, or festive vibe in your space. These smart bulbs are compatible with Amazon Alexa, so you can turn them on, off, or adjust their colors or brightness level with the sound of your voice; or, download the compatible app onto your phone and control the light remotely.

45 An Eclectic Anklet Studded With Dainty Elephant Charms Amazon Barzel 18K Gold Plated Elephant Anklet $13 See On Amazon Anklets are one of the more overlooked pieces of jewelry, but slipping one on makes you feel instantly elegant. With its anchor chains, 18-karat gold plating, and three elephant charms, this one strikes the perfect balance between delicate and edgy. Let this shine on its own, or layer it with any other of the brand’s equally gorgeous anklets (like this multi-stone baguette anklet, another popular pick) for an eclectic look.

46 This Waffle-Knit Robe You’ll Practically Live In Amazon Amazon Essentials Waffle Mid-Length Robe $22 See On Amazon The contrast piping and spacious pockets on this bathrobe harken back to classic, menswear-inspired pajamas, but the drapey, machine-washable, waffle-knit construction feels modern and wearable. It’s absorbent, too, so you can slip it on as soon as you’ve stepped out of the shower and moisturized. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available shades: 5

47 A 3-Pack Of Wildly Popular, Ultra-Slim Facial Razors Amazon Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up (3-Pack) $5 See On Amazon Use these slim, ultra-precise razors to scrape away unwanted facial hair, shape your brows, or for dermaplaning (aka, sloughing away dead skin and peach fuzz for smoother skin). Fine micro blades help prevent pulling, tugging, or nicks, and a precision cover allows for detailed work when grooming your brows. These come with a protective cap, so you can throw them in your bag, or otherwise keep them hygienic when you tuck them away.

48 This Camisole/Sports Bra Hybrid You’ll Wear Under Everything Amazon Lemedy Padded Sports Bra $22 See On Amazon There’s no reason to spend upwards of $60 on a premium sports bra when you can get a perfectly good (or great) one for closer to $20, like this one, which has over 20,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. This cropped tank/sports bra hybrid comes with built-in pads that offer light support, so it’s ideal for low-impact workouts like yoga, Pilates, or walking, though the pads are removable if you prefer less support, or if you want to wear a separate bra beneath. Wear it as a comfy, stretchy camisole when you’re not working out, too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19

49 A Soy Wax Candle In An Assortment Of Garden-Fresh Scents Amazon Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Scented Soy Aromatherapy Candle $8 See On Amazon If you can’t get enough of your Mrs. Meyer’s hand soap, pick up one of the brand’s soy candles in a fragrance to match — whether you’re staunchly in the camp of lemon verbena, lavender, or their five other scents (personally, I’m team basil). They’re made of renewable materials, like vegetable and soy wax, and come housed in a recyclable glass jar. When its 25-hour burn time is up, you can clean and reuse the jar to hold your makeup brushes, pens, hair ties, or other small items. Available scents: 7

50 These Bakeware Organizers That Double As Drying Racks Amazon SimpleHouseware Kitchen Cabinet Pantry and Bakeware Organizer (2-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Declutter your kitchen sink, countertops, and cabinets with these bakeware organizers. These are designed to house sheet pans, cutting board, pans, and lids, but they work well as drying racks, too. They’re made of durable, rust-resistant stainless steel, and their rubber feet ensure they don’t slip on slick surfaces. These have three slots, but several Amazon reviewers reported that they fit a lot more than you’d expect. Available styles: 2

51 A $17 Eye Cream Packed With Peptides & Hyaluronic Acid Amazon Belei Triple-Peptide Eye Cream $17 See On Amazon Eye creams are another notoriously expensive skin care product, but this $17 one from Belei performs as well as its much-pricier counterparts. It’s powered by a peptide blend that helps firm and smooth your under-eyes, while hyaluronic acid and aloe impart a burst of hydration without a hint of greasiness. There’s also caffeine in here to help energize and refresh your skin. It’s free of synthetic fragrance, so it’s a gentle choice for people with sensitive skin and eyes.

52 These Fan-Favorite Earrings Studded In Glittering Zirconia Stones Amazon PAVOI Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings $14 See On Amazon Another shockingly inexpensive entry from PAVOI, these huggie earrings are plated in 14-karat gold and studded with gleaming, cubic zirconia stones — though, honestly, you wouldn’t know they weren’t real diamonds. These delicate earrings are versatile enough for daily wear, but elegant enough for evenings and events; and as they’re made of hypoallergenic, non-irritating stainless steel, you never have to take them off (if you won’t want to). Available colors: 3

53 A Retro-Cool Serving Tray That Collapses For Easy Storage Amazon Masirs 3-Tier Collapsible Party Tray $11 See On Amazon This three-tiered serving tray feels like a throwback to cocktail parties of eras past — very “hostess with the mostest” — but its minimalist design is refreshingly modern. And truly, displaying hors d'oeuvres or tea cakes on a tiered tray makes a gathering feel that much more special. The whole contraption can collapse into a single level, so you can simply slot it back into a cupboard when the party’s over. The plastic trays are easy to wipe clean, too.

54 These Cropped Jersey Leggings That Are “Perfect In Every Way” Amazon Just My Size Plus-Size Stretch Jersey Legging $9 See On Amazon A pair of ultra-soft jersey leggings for just $9? Yes, please. These get high marks on Amazon for their pajama-soft feel, excellent fit, and fabric that feels light and breathable, but not flimsy. Some customers reported that they shrink a bit in the wash, but otherwise they wear surprisingly well. Plus, the elastic waistband doesn’t pinch or roll. “Perfection! Perfect in every way: fit, fiber, fabulous look,” wrote one shopper. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

Available colors: 2

55 A 10-Pack Of Reusable Cellulose Sponges That’ll Last You A Full Year Amazon Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths (10-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Made of biodegradable cellulose and cotton, these Swedish dishcloths are a fabulous, eco-friendly alternative to paper towels; and with the grit and absorbency of a sponge, they’re equipped to clean, scrub, wipe, and dry all your surfaces and cookware. These reusable sponges are both machine washable and dishwasher-safe, so this pack of 10 should last you an entire year. Available multipacks: 6

56 A Shampoo Brush That Gives You The Most Divine Scalp Massages Amazon Maxsoft Hair Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush $8 See On Amazon Approximate the divine, vaguely sedating sensation of a professional shampoo/scalp massage with this handy little tool, which comes outfitted with soft yet sturdy silicone bristles and an ergonomic, no-slip grip. The silicone material also protects your hair from pulling or knotting. Use this out of the shower as a head massager, or to help lather up your shampoo when you’re washing your hair. Available colors: 3

57 This 4-Part Organizer That Tidies Up Your Lingerie Drawer Amazon Simple Houseware Underwear Organizer $15 See On Amazon If your lingerie drawer constantly look like a small bomb went off inside of it, this underwear organizer will make your life so much easier. Every order comes with four organizers, all outfitted with separate compartments to slot in your bras, underwear, socks, et cetera — so even your smallest, thinnest of underthings will remain within sight and reach. Available colors: 7

58 An All-In-One Tool That Quickly Prepares Avocados Amazon OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer $10 See On Amazon If you, too, believe that no meal is complete without a fanning of avocado, add this avocado slicer to your cart. Equipped with a splitter, pitter, and slicer, this all-in-one tool is designed to prepare your avocado in one fell swoop. The slicer is sharp enough to cut through a ripe avocado but not enough to cut your finger, so you can even charge children with the task (monitored, of course). Over 18,000 Amazon reviewers agree that this small but game-changing tool is worth the purchase.

59 This Cult-Classic Detangling Brush That Customers Call “Life Changing” Amazon TANGLE TEEZER The Original Detangling Hairbrush $12 See On Amazon A true cult classic, the Tangle Teezer brush is a go-to for painlessly unraveling knots, including through thick, coarse, and curly hair. That’s courtesy of the bristles’ Memory Flex technology that glides through hair without pulling, and an ergonomic grip that fits snugly in your hand. One of several thousand Amazon reviewers reported: “This product is life changing. I have extremely thick and long hair, it used to take me 30+ minutes to brush the knots out! With this brush, it takes 6 minutes maximum! Brushing is completely painless, no more yanking my head around. You can brush straight from scalp to ends without making your eyes water or pulling out wads of hair!” Available shades: 13