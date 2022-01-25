Casper’s Keeping The Bedding-As-Clothing Trend Alive With Its Latest Collection

Slowly but surely, we are becoming one with our beds. Offhours’ duvet-inspired Homecoat is the perfect example of this, as are the countless comforter-like robes that quickly followed its launch. Thanks to the fact that millions of people now spend the majority of their time cooped up alone inside, cozy is becoming the number-one trend for dressing at home. And it’s obviously not changing anytime soon. In fact, some of the biggest names in the game are getting in on the movement. That even includes sleep brand Casper, which launched its Snoozewear collection on Jan. 25 with a line of “dreamy wearables” that let you take the comfort of your bed throughout your home.

The mattress maker clearly recognizes that bedding-as-clothing is the next big thing, because its latest product drop features three “lounge items for the ultimate at-home cozy seekers.” What does that mean for Casper, exactly? Its lineup is simple but impactful: It includes the Snoozewear Blanket Robe, Snoozewear Slippers, and Snoozewear Sleep Mask.

All, of course, are warm, puffy, cloud-like pieces, though each has a different goal in mind. For the $169 robe (which comes in three soothing colorways), it’s making you feel like you never left your bed by wrapping you in a blanket-like piece. For the $59 indigo-colored slippers, it’s giving you a foundation for all-day lounging with a soft foam insole and a microsuede outsole. And in the case of the $49 blue mask, it aims to block out light and noise while you sleep thanks to a wide comfort band and stretchy, breathable materials.

“To complement our full portfolio of obsessively engineered sleep products — including mattresses, pillows, bedding, and furniture — our foray into lounge apparel provides wearable comfort beyond the bedroom, further advancing Casper’s goal of reshaping the future of sleep,” Liz Boscacci, Casper's Director of Product Development, tells TZR. “Our goal is to continue to explore all avenues of sleep and develop new innovations to help awaken the potential of a well-rested world.”

The new Snoozewear products are available on Casper’s site and in-store now. Start browsing them, ahead.

