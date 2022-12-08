CALPAK’s Holiday Sale Is Just In Time To Prepare You For Your 2023 Travels

You may have thought you missed the opportunity to score luggage deals on Black Friday, or you’ve been waiting for the post-holiday sales to hit to get those discounts. But thanks to CALPAK’s Christmas Holiday Sale, that’s not actually the case this season. Until Jan. 2, the travel brand is hosting an event with up to 55 percent off select products — meaning if you’re in need of a re-up on any necessities, you don’t have to wait until the new year to save big.

Nope — the sale is in full swing now, with markdowns on basically everything needed to take on your 2023 travel plans with organization and style. Within the offerings are a range of accessories, such as chic backpacks, toiletry bags, and sunglass cases. However, you’ll also find plenty of big-ticket items as well, such as large luggage sets and carry-ons. And with such major discounts, prices are good — like really good. Seriously, how often do you find three ultra-chic suitcases marked down from $715 to $429, such as this set from the brand’s Trnk Collection?

You do have plenty of time to peruse CALPAK’s holiday sale. But honestly, with next year’s travels quickly approaching, there’s really no point in waiting. Here, start shopping some of TZR’s top picks.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Shop The Sale