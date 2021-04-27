Brooklinen’s Celebrating Its Birthday With 20% Off Nearly Everything (Best-Selling Sheets Included)

When bedding brand Brooklinen started in 2014, it was supposed to be a place where people could go to find simple, accessible sheets. Anyone familiar with it knows that it became much more. Seven years later, the company is now a powerhouse in the home category, and stocks everything from bath towels to loungewear and even decor — all with affordable prices and many thousands of rave reviews. Unsurprisingly, the DTC brand chooses to celebrate that constant growth and evolution each year — and 2021 is no different. In fact, Brooklinen’s Seventh Birthday Sale just kicked off in honor of just how far the label has come.

The markdown event runs from April 27 through May 5, and features 20 percent off sitewide with the exclusion of its Spaces category. So yes, you’ll be able to buy all your favorite essentials on markdown, including Brooklinen’s best-selling sheet styles, along with plush towels and robes. All you have to do is add them to cart — the site automatically adds the necessary code BDAY, so there’s no extra work needed to score the deals.

Along with the classic Brooklinen must-haves, this rare sale also includes some products you might not be aware the brand has, making it the perfect time to explore its wide range of offerings. Already have more sheets than you know what to do with? Snag a patchwork quilt instead to refresh your room for spring — the Anchal style features a cool, modern look and is on sale for $279.20 in the queen size (regularly $349).

Or, re-up your loungewear collection with its line of comfy wardrobe staples — you can snag pieces like the Morgan Tank for only $22.40, or the Sterling Sweatshirt for $52. The brand even offers various home accessories, so add a little comfort to your space as well as your closet with items such as the AM to PM Candle Set (now $47.20) or the Mulberry Silk Eyemask, which is marked down to $23.20.

Unsurprisingly, some of the brand’s stock is already dwindling, so if you have your eye on anything included in this sale, it’s probably best to act now. Continue scrolling to start your shopping, or head over to Brooklinen’s site to see all the deals — because discounts this good don’t come often.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.