There’s A Candle For Every Mood In Brooklinen’s New Home Fragrance Collection

While Brooklinen may have started out primarily as a bedding brand, it’s expanded its focus over time. Nowadays, the company wants to make the home in general a more comfortable place — not just the bedroom. And that’s kind of the idea behind Brooklinen’s new Home Fragrance Collection as well. Launched on Sept. 20, the just-dropped line isn’t just about creating a relaxing nighttime routine. Rather, it features products designed to improve every part of your day, from waking up to falling back into bed.

If you’re already a proud owner of one of the Brooklinen candles that originally launched in 2016, you may be wondering why the brand decided on a revamp in the first place. The answer? It might come back to, well, you. “We knew that our customers craved an elevated, expanded offering in Home Fragrance and we always want to meet our customers where they are,” Deanna Wu, VP of Merchandising at Brooklinen, tells TZR in an email. “After two years of thoughtful development, we landed on an assortment that feels right for the brand and for our customer.”

That assortment includes the following: eight different candles (at $35 apiece), as well as two diffusers (for $49 each) and two rooms sprays (for $35 each). You can also purchase a candle and diffuser set for $79, plus sets of four votives for $59. As for how they’re elevated? The products feature frosted glass and minimalist, pastel-hued packaging so that they’ll look good on any surface. In addition, they use essential oils “and their aromatherapy benefits to optimize mood and well-being throughout the day,” says Wu.

(+) Courtesy of Brooklinen (+) Courtesy of Brooklinen INFO 1/2

To create the scents, Wu explains that the company worked with a world-class fragrance house that paired Brooklinen “with several New York-based perfumers.” The goal, she continues, was to create olfactory experiences that were “luxurious and complex, yet not too precious for everyday use.” And that’s primarily because Brooklinen wanted the fresh offerings to help its customers in their daily lives. “We have scents to help lift and energize as our customers start their days, others to achieve their flow state if they happen to be working at home, and finally those to help our customers restore and ramp-down after a busy day,” she shares.

Fortunately, I got the chance to test out the launches firsthand to see if they lived up to these promises. And personally, I think they delivered. I received many of the new products a few days before they dropped, and I’ve enjoyed every one I’ve had the opportunity to experience so far.

Courtesy of Brooklinen

As far as the candles go, the vessels are pretty and understated. And, I love the occasion-specific scents; they really do fit their intended spaces and moments. A few of my favorites include Happy Hour, which is ultra uplifting with its citrus, rosemary, and eucalyptus notes, as well as Bright Idea, which brings me clarity and stress relief during tired afternoons with its geranium and cardamom scents. The best part is that they have a strong throw (i.e. their smell travels well through the space), so I can actually detect them when they’re burning in the room. Surprisingly, (because I’m not usually a spray person), I’m a huge fan of the Bright Idea Room Spray as well. You don’t need much for major impact, and it simply smells fresh and clean, rather than sickly sweet or fake like many others do.

Brooklinen’s new Home Fragrance Collection is available now on the brand’s site. Below, shop a few of my preferred scents.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.