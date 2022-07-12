Finished Prime Day Shopping? Brooklinen’s Sale Keeps The Discounts Going

As you furiously attempt to navigate Amazon’s Prime Day event this week, don’t forget about all the other equally good markdowns happening across the web. Target just launched its Deal Days, Serena & Lily is hosting its Summer Tent Sale, and, perhaps most importantly, Brooklinen dropped its Surprise Sale with 15 percent off of its beloved products sitewide.

That’s right: On July 12 and 13, the cult-favorite bedding, bath, and decor brand is hosting a worthy alternative (or addition) to Prime Day with discounts on literally everything, only excluding Last Call items and Spaces partner products. That includes best-sellers like this duvet cover and the Pure Wool Throw Blanket, yes; however, it’s not just the classics that are on sale. During the event, you can also score the discount on brand-new and seasonal pieces, colorways, and prints, like the just-launched Checkerboard Towels and Robes and the Artist Series Beach Towel.

Just like Prime Day, though, this occasion won’t last long. So whether you’re sprucing up for summer or preparing for colder days ahead, there’s no time to waste on stocking up. Start shopping now on Brooklinen’s site, or narrow down your search with TZR’s picks, ahead.

