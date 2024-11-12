As soon as I’m on the other side of the Broadwick Soho’s flamboyant salmon pink door I don’t know where to look — and it’s not because I’m deliriously tired after flying overnight to London from New York. The cozy reception area has seafoam green walls trimmed with a tropical bird-printed wallpaper and pastel pink base boards, and is dimly lit by two grandiose Murano glass chandeliers. I glance to my left and notice the burlwood china cabinet proudly displaying ceramics and plates by Dame Laura Knight and paper flowers by emerging artist Emmeli Kimhi. This clever merging of the Soho neighborhood’s past with the present is an overarching theme that makes the Broadwick so special. I quickly realize this as I’m whisked to the corner office by the concierge wearing a leopard vest to confirm the details of my four-night stay. This crimson and blush floral wallpapered space is just as ornate, and features artwork from English icons Bridget Riley and Francis Bacon, just two pieces from the hotel’s expansive art collection.

I arrived aggressively early before check-in, but my room could be ready in less than an hour, so I posted up in The Nook, the cozy, guest-only lounge dressed with vintage furniture and Italian fabrics. Here, you can work on your laptop with a coffee or, in the evening, enjoy a nightcap. There’s also a fully-functional fireplace and record player with ‘70s disco vinyls for some background music.

INFO 1/2

Modeled after a townhouse, the attention to detail and elegant blending of Art Deco, Italian glamour, and eclectic bohemian decor styles is a common thread through the luxury hotel, from the moment you step into the entryway to all of its 57 rooms. It’s incredibly cool yet warm and welcoming, a dichotomy the space’s designer Martin Brudnizki has mastered. To sum it up: a stay here is an interior design lover’s dream — especially if your taste skews colorful and extravagant or vintage like mine.

Read on for a complete recap of what made my stay at the Broadwick Soho so memorable, and why I’m eager to go back.

The Rooms

INFO 1/3

My first impression upon arriving into my Luxury room was that it didn’t feel like I was in a hotel at all. It was like I had entered the home of the most stylish people I follow on Instagram – the ones whose posts of their vintage yet modern dwellings have become mainstays on my design inspiration mood boards. The ones who would have searched high and low at flea markets and estate sales to find just the right combination of pink velvet art deco furniture, ornate tapestry, and gilded lamps to fill the cornflower blue-painted room. The wooden armoire with a hand-painted garden mural and built-in side bar quite literally took my breath away and would be a piece that would make me stop scrolling on Chairish. The glass bowl of gummy bears and bottles of mineral water waiting for me on the table of the sitting area were a nice touch. After a seven-hour red eye flight, I could use a little sweet treat. Above all, I judge a hotel room on the bed. This one was not too soft, not too firm but just right. And the down duvet and Frette Italian-made bed linen really felt like I was sleeping on a cloud. What’s jet lag?!

The navy leopard print-wallpapered bathroom was just as opulent with a marble sink-top, walk-in shower stocked with sustainable Ortigia toiletries, and the highly-coveted Dyson blow dryer.

The Neighborhood

INFO 1/3

Situated in the center of London, Soho is arguably one of the city’s most exciting neighborhoods. You’re within walking distance to West End theaters, plus trendy restaurants and clubs. Its origin story of being a fashionable district for aristocracy and later, a bohemian enclave is still very much alive. Within a few blocks you’ll find a range of shops on Carnaby Street (including British favorite Rixo), plus the iconic department store Liberty London and high street favorites like & Other Stories on Regent Street. Of course, there’s also stylish locals and tourists flooding the streets.

The neighborhood is also a great home base for exploring various pockets of the city. With a handful of tube stations nearby, I easily made my way over to the Tate Modern on the Left Bank, Notting Hill’s famous Portebello Road, and the buzzy East London food scene in Shoreditch in roughly 30 minutes or so. If major landmarks are more your speed, Buckingham Palace, and the lush gardens of St. James Park Hyde Park are about a 20-minute walk away cutting through the posh neighborhood of Mayfair.

The Food

INFO 1/3

Whether you’ve planned a jam-packed sightseeing tour of historical sites or leisurely strolling through one of the city’s famous neighborhoods, I recommend starting the day off with breakfast at Bar Jackie. The daytime cafe and terrace (perfect for prime Soho people watching) offers an à la carte breakfast menu consisting of all the classics, including a traditional English plate, strong coffee (a must when you’re adjusting to the time change), cocktails, and aperitivo classics.

Once the sun sets, wind down or fuel up for a night out at Dear Jackie, an elegant, dimly-light Italian restaurant located below the bar via a lush navy blue staircase. The vibe is cozy yet sultry thanks to the red silk walls and whimsical Murano light fixtures. Dear Jackie’s menu is stacked with reimagined Italian classics, specifically pasta dishes, and has an extensive wine list. The evening I dine there I order a burrata caponata, which really served as a side to the stacks of freshly-sliced bread brought to the table, and a hearty bowl of orecchiette pasta with sweet plum tomatoes and toasted almonds. I cleared my plates, and my one regret of the night is that I didn’t save room for dessert.

The Rooftop Bar

INFO 1/3

On the rare occasion that sunshine is in the forecast, rooftop bars become a hot commodity in London. I never travel without a pair of sunglasses, and I needed them while I enjoyed one of Flute’s signature cocktails on the outdoor wraparound terrace perched high above the bolstering Soho streets. Alongside me in the late afternoon sun were groups of well-dressed hotel guests taking in the city skyline views and locals catching up post-work. Inside, maximalism is on the menu. The art deco-inspired decor is glamorous with a capital G — think zebra print upholstery, blush pink velvet bar stools, mirrored ceilings, cork walls, and a scalloped mirror bar. It also doubles as an event space, hosting intimate performances from emerging musicians and live DJs on weekend nights. A true sign of Flute’s IYKYK status? It was the venue of makeup artist Issamaya Ffrench and Cult Beauty’s Halloween party.