This Celebrity-Loved Designer Is Launching Her First Furniture Collection

You may not be able to hire Beyoncé’s interior designer Brigette Romanek, but you can now buy furniture she’s designed. On Sept. 9, the celebrity designer (who also counts stars such as Misty Copeland, Demi Moore, and Gwyneth Paltrow as clients) launched her first-ever furniture collection with Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams, complete with seven pieces that embody her signature “liveable luxe” style.

The partnership also marks new territory for Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams as its first designer collection, though the furniture brand has been around since 1989. But while it may seem an unexpected endeavor for both parties, for Romanek, it was an immediate fit: the AD100 designer actually fell in love with the brand after a single visit to its North Carolina factory.

Thus, the furniture collaboration was born. Inspired by Romanek’s life in her L.A. home (which includes her husband, two daughters and two dogs, to boot), the designer created each piece to be both functional and cozy, with a touch of “modern whimsy.” It’s a combination that reflects Romanek’s ideology perfectly. “My ultimate goal is to please my clients in a way that surprises and delights,” reads a quote from the designer on the collaboration’s page.

Courtesy Of Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams / Photo by William Waldron

For this launch, that played out in a series of statement pieces meant to be shown off and lived on. The line kicks off with the Lucy Collection, which features Art Deco-inspired curves and tube-like cushioning on pieces like sofas and chairs. Then, there’s the L.A. Collection — a sleeker roundup of seating with a wood plinth base and over-scaled cushioning. And finally, the Dell Collection, which is made up of a fabric swivel chair and a leather version, both of which are a play on the classic barrel chair.

Romanek’s collection arrives at a busy time for Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams: The brand recently expanded into a full-fledged lifestyle label, releasing a home fragrance line, eco-conscious European bed linens, and its debut outdoor furniture line earlier this year. Needless to say, it’s a good time to shop its website — especially since that’s where you’ll find this most recent launch. Head over there now to see the full Brigette Romanek collection, or scroll ahead for a preview.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.