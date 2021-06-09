The Viral TikTok Food Trend That’s Sure To Impress At Your Next Dinner Party

Cookbooks are always a rich resource for culinary inspiration, but when you’re looking for a quick and easy fix, there’s no place like social media to offer some fresh ideas on what to make for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. And lately, TikTok food trends have totally taken over the feed (pun intended) and most of them are simple enough to try at home ASAP — and keep in your arsenal next time you’re lacking ideas for delicious and inventive dishes.

If you’ve managed to avoid seeing a DIY video featuring that viral feta pasta or protein coffee, where have you been? Don’t worry, it’s easy to catch up, especially since Wren Kitchens already did the research to find out which 10 were most viewed and searched. Most of the most popular food trends on TikTok have become buzzworthy for a few reasons: They’re unbelievably easy (and quick) to recreate (even for the most novice home chefs), they have a wow factor, or they offer some alleged health and wellness benefits.

Ready to dive into “food TikTok”? A great place to start is by trying one of the following trends. From keto-friendly snacks to bacon made from carrots (yes, you read that right), these 10 will likely have you reinvigorated to get back in the kitchen, try something new, and perhaps even invite a few friends over to impress with your newfound skills.

Feta Pasta

It’s always good to have a super-flavorful, insanely easy pasta recipe in your back pocket, and this is one of those. It’s practically a one-dish-wonder that you make by roasting cherry tomatoes and a block of feta (garlic and red pepper flakes optional) at the same time until they’re both caramelized and softened enough to mush together with some fresh basil to make a creamy, cheesy sauce you can simply add to your cooked pasta, then mix and serve.

Chlorophyll Water

Adding a few drops of chlorophyll to your water is nothing new, but after TikTok users claimed the wellness drink could improve acne and even body odor, it started popping up everywhere. While this is all anecdotal, chlorophyll, which is made from green plants like algae, is packed with nutrients and antioxidants, and adding it to your water may at least inspire you to hydrate more frequently.

Pickled Garlic

Fermented foods and garlic have been said to offer health benefits like improved digestion and boosted immunity, and that could be why this spicy pickled garlic tutorial has taken off. To make it, user @lalaleluu starts with a jar of pre-pickled garlic cloves (minus the liquid), then adds Sriracha, chili flakes, and dried thyme. Shake and serve as a garnish or, as the creator does, eat by the spoonful.

Wrap Hack

What users seem to love about this tortilla hack is just how versatile it is. By simply segmenting and folding your wrap of choice in a strategic way (see below), the options are seriously endless.

Pesto Eggs

This dish is as simple as the name implies: Eggs cooked in pesto. Since pesto is made with a good amount of oil, it will keep your eggs from sticking to the pan while adding a ton of extra flavor. Serve on avocado toast, in a breakfast sandwich, or simply on their own for a tasty start to your morning.

Keto Fried Pickles

Low-carb lovers, this one’s for you. Create a crispy snack by sandwiching pickles in shredded cheese in a waffle maker (make sure it’s non-stick or sprayed with oil), then cook until the cheese is golden brown and serve with your condiment of choice or enjoy as is.

Homemade Boba

If you thought you could never create a fancy boba drink at home from scratch, TikTok creator @emilyfigueroa might change your mind. Her homemade boba tutorials have gone viral and inspired tons of other users to try versions of their own.

Protein Coffee

TikTok features a ton of variations of this protein drink-plus-coffee concoction, so you can find one that’s plant-based, iced, hot, decaffeinated, extra strong, or whatever way you like to get your fix.

Edible Flowers

As you can see on TikTok, edible flowers can be sprinkled into salads or used to garnish your dessert for an impressive aesthetic effect. For next-level used, check out @cottageloaves, a bread-focused account that uses flowers to create stunning works of carb art. Replicating one of these eye-catching loaves would make you the star of any dinner party.

Carrot Bacon

Bacon that’s crispy, smokey, and plant-based? That’s what TikTok influencer and vegan chef Tabitha Brown created when she coated carrot shavings with liquid smoke, maple syrup, and spices, then air fried to crunchy perfection.