The TikTok Food Accounts That Every Home Cook Should Be Following

If you’re stomach’s not rumbling yet, it will be soon.

By Anna Buckman
Hinterhaus Productions/DigitalVision/Getty Images
Bird's eye view of a woman taking a photo of her dinner with her smartphone. The plate is seen through the screen of the phone, while there is more food, cutlery, wine and bread on the table.

Best TikTok Food Account: @cookingwithshereen

The depth of former QVC recipe-developer Shereen Pavlide’s knowledge knows no bounds, so don’t be surprised if you’re watching a demonstration for shrimp scampi one minute and ramen from scratch the next.@cookingwithshereen

Best TikTok Food Account: @iamtabithabrown

Actor and vegan food inflluencer Tabitha Brown has made a name for herself (she has 4.7 million followers to date) thanks to her quick, easy recipes and fun, positive videos. Come for the chickpea scramble, stay for the inspiration and smiles.@iamtabithabrown

