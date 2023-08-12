While August is already a couple weeks in and fall may be looming, this summer heat is likely to continue well into September, which means long days spent lounging by the pool and hosting backyard parties with loved ones are still a regular occurrence and will be for some time. There’s no better way to show off one’s backyard oasis than with fresh, refined furniture to complete the look. Think modern outdoor luxury but with a twist: From wooden mesh lounge chairs to striped outdoor patio umbrellas, outdoor furniture adds a staycation element to your backyard without the need for expensive travel.

Embodying a sense of elegance and practicality, patio pieces deliver a sense of style and functionality to our gardens, terraces, and verandas, creating a great option for spending more time in the comfort of our homes. And, many of these outdoor offerings are timeless and functional in design, so you can enjoy them year-round and not just during the warm weather months (because we all know it’s always a great time to dine alfresco).

If you’re looking to revamp your outdoor oasis before the summer ends, ahead are all of the best stylish poolside furniture to help you live your best life.

Poolside Lounge Chairs

Lounge chairs are a comfy and cozy way to instantly elevate your outdoor space while giving your family and guests an opportunity to relax.

Poolside Umbrellas

Adding an umbrella to a table or chair station provides a luxury experience that transports you to your very own island resort.

Poolside Tables & Ottomans

Patio tables offer a functional way to host guests while adding a homely touch.

Outdoor Plants

Add some plush plants to liven up your poolside.