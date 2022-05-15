There’s something so comforting and peaceful about walking into a room lit by the warm glow of a candle, and the best flameless candles are not only long-lasting but actually look as good as the real thing. They also come in lots of styles — from tiny tealights to tall tapers — to match your preferred aesthetic. Plus, most flameless candles also come with a remote so you can control them without having to leave your favorite spot on the couch.

What To Consider When Shopping For Flameless Candles

The best flameless candles are made from real wax so they look and feel realistic, and some even have faux melted edges to enhance the effect. For even more ambiance, consider options with flickering flames and/or moving wicks. And just because it’s not melting wax, doesn’t mean your candle can’t also add fragrance to your space.

In addition, flameless candles can also boast technical features that allow them to be controlled with a handy remote or automatic timer. While most options run on AA batteries, there are also USB-rechargeable options. And when you want to take that relaxing bath, consider a set of waterproof candles — these also add charm to a balcony or patio even if the forecast calls for sprinkles.

These home decor accents come in all shapes and sizes, including pillar, votive, tapered, and the ever-popular tealight, so scroll on for the best flameless candles to enjoy now.

1. These Best-Selling Flameless Candles In Glass Jars

Nestled in sleek glass jars, these flameless candles will look perfectly polished in any room. The set includes three wax candles of varying heights with flickering flames and realistic-looking black wicks. They feature warm white LED lights and come with a handy remote, with a convenient timer function. Choose from five different glass colors: gold, clear, gray, green, and red.

Height: 4 inches, 5 inches, 6 inches (one each) | Diameter: 3 inches | Power: Two AA batteries (not included) | Battery life: Approximately 350 hours | Timer: Four or eight hours | Remote: Yes | Colors: 5

2. The Essential Flickering Tealights

Few candles are more versatile than these flameless tealight candles, whether you’re setting the tone for some much-needed self-care or recreating a scene from Practical Magic. This set boasts a warm white flickering light with sunken flames that make it look like the candles have been burning for hours. Though these candles are made from plastic, the faux melted wax edges add a realistic touch — so much, in fact, that one Amazon reviewer actually tested this tealight against seven other flameless candles and noted it had the “best brightness and color of a real tea light.” This one doesn’t come with a remote, but each candle is controlled with a simple on/off switch.

Height: 1.25 inches | Diameter: 1.4 inches | Power: CR2032 batteries (pre-installed and replaceable) | Battery life: Approximately 150 hours | Timer: No | Remote: No | Colors: 6

3. A Set Of Pillar Candles With 20,000+ Reviews

These flameless pillar candles are a crowd favorite, boasting more than 15,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. The set includes nine candles in various sizes ranging from 4 to 9 inches and a 10-key remote that can adjust both the brightness and flickering effect. A convenient timer can be set so the candles will automatically turn on and off at the same time each day, too.

The ivory candles are made of real wax, and they’re also available in a two-pack or a set of nine with more prominent wicks.

Height: 4-inches, 5 inches, 6 inches, 7 inches, 8 inches, 9 inches (two each) | Diameter: 2.2 inches | Power: Two AA batteries (not included) | Battery life: Approximately 150 hours | Timer: Two, four, six, or eight hours | Remote: Yes | Colors: 2

4. These Spiral Tapers For A Vintage Touch

The shiny wax and spiral design of these flameless tapers pair beautifully with antique candlesticks to create a warm, cozy ambiance in any room. The set comes with a remote to control the brightness and timer functions, and batteries are included so you can use these candles right out of the box. In addition to this spiral design, they also come in a classic shape embossed with subtle stripes.

Height: 9.84 inches | Diameter: 0.78 inches | Power: Two AAA batteries (included) | Battery life: Approximately 200 hours | Timer: Four or eight hours | Remote: Yes | Colors and styles: 2

5. These Candles With Dancing Flames & A Near-Perfect Amazon Rating

Boasting a 4.8-star overall rating after more than 1,700 reviews, these ivory flameless pillar candles are a favorite with Amazon shoppers. In fact, one reviewer wrote, “As someone who's spent an absurd amount of time trying to find the right candles, these met every requirement I spent so long searching for.” The wax candles have realistic, moving faux flames with a warm white glow, and the 10-key remote lets you adjust the brightness and turn the flame effect on and off.

Height: Two x 4-inch, two x 5-inch, one x 6-inch, one x 7-inch, one x 8-inch | Diameter: 3 inches | Power: Two AA batteries (not included) | Battery life: Approximately 300 hours | Timer: Two, four, six, or eight hours | Remote: Yes | Colors: 1

6. Some Waterproof Candles For The Bath & Outdoors

Add instant ambiance to your bath or outdoor space with these waterproof pillar candles. The frosted plastic candles have a water-resistant interior, and the heat-resistant exterior can withstand being out in the sun — though you might want to avoid leaving the candles out in lots of direct rain. They feature a realistic moving wick, and the included remote lets you adjust the brightness, choose between four light modes, and set a timer.

Height: 4 inches, 5 inches, 6 inches | Diameter: 3.25 inches | Power: Two AA batteries (not included) | Battery life: Approximately 500 hours | Timer: Two, four, six, or eight hours | Remote: Yes | Colors: 1

7. A Set Of Tealights With The Look Of Real Dripping Wax

These flameless tealight candles look like they have actual melted wax dripping down the sides, and also feature warm-white flickering lights for an incredibly realistic effect. While the candles don’t come with a remote, each one has a built-in six-hour timer that runs on a 24-hour cycle, so you can turn them on once and forget about them.

Height: 1.4 inches | Diameter: 1.7 inches | Power: CR2032 batteries (pre-installed and replaceable) | Battery life: Approximately 150 hours | Timer: Built-in cycle timer (six hours on, 18 hours off) | Remote: No | Colors: 1

8. A Set Of Rechargeable Flameless Candles

If you’d rather not bother with batteries, these rechargeable pillar candles come with a convenient USB cable that charges all three at the same time in less than two hours. In addition to the charging cable, this three-piece wax candle set also includes a remote that can control the desired candle brightness, timer setting, and moving flame option.

Height: 4 inches, 5 inches, 6 inches | Diameter: 3 inches | Power: USB-rechargeable | Battery life: Approximately 24 hours, according to a reviewer | Timer: Two, four, six, or eight hours | Remote: Yes | Colors and styles: 2

9. These Taper Candles With Moving Wicks

If you love the look of candlesticks but don’t want to deal with real flames, this set of warm white taper candles will be perfect. Made from white wax, each candle features a dancing flame, and they have rubber bottoms so they’ll fit snugly into your candlesticks. With two remotes, you’ll be able to control the brightness, timer, flicker, and power of these candles from multiple rooms. They’re also available in a two-piece set.

Height: 9.5 inches | Diameter: 0.78 inches | Power: Two AA batteries (not included) | Battery life: n/a | Timer: Two, four, six, or eight hours | Remote: Yes | Colors: 1

10. A Cool, Color-Changing Flameless Candle

This fun flameless candle can be set to consistently light up in one color or cycle through 12 different hues. It also boasts a warm-white flickering flame, patterned wax material, and an 18-key remote that can adjust the brightness, light mode, and timer. The candle is backed by a 4.6-star overall rating from Amazon reviewers — in fact, several fans report loving their candle so much, that they’re planning on purchasing more for themselves and as gifts.

Height: 5 inches | Diameter: 3.2 inches | Power: Two AA batteries (not included) | Battery life: Approximately 200 hours | Timer: Four or eight hours | Remote: Yes | Colors: 12 per candle

11. A Scented Flameless Candle That Smells Of Lavender & Vanilla

Who says a candle needs to burn in order to produce a pleasant fragrance? This lavender and vanilla-scented candle offers the aromatic benefits of a traditional candle without the fire. The pressed eucalyptus leaf design also adds an earthy accent to your decor. According to the brand, the mildly scented candle will hold its fragrance for up to six months. And while this candle doesn’t come with a remote, you can purchase the brand’s universal remote separately.

Height: 6 inches | Diameter: 3.5 inches | Power: Four AA batteries (not included) | Battery life: Approximately 200 hours | Timer: Five hours | Remote: Sold separately | Colors: 1