Soft, luxurious, breathable, and lightweight — the best cooling sheets for hot sleepers are all of those things and more. That said, there are tons of different sets (made from all different materials) that achieve this end result. In order to find the best option for you, consider the feel and the weave over the thread count or weight, because contrary to popular belief, thread count isn’t the be-all-end-all of quality.

What To Consider When Shopping For The Best Cooling Sheets

Material: Material is arguably the most important factor when it comes to finding a lightweight, breathable sheet set — but there are a lot to choose from. Many top-selling cooling sheets are made from cotton, since it’s breathable and can have a crisp or silky texture. Bamboo or eucalyptus are two other natural options which are moisture-wicking, and both typically have a silky feel. Linen is another hot-sleeper favorite because it’s absorbent and temperature-regulating while also offering that relaxed aesthetic. Finally, if you’re looking for a bargain, microfiber is a synthetic material that mimics these natural materials and is usually very easy to machine wash.

Thread count and weight: There are two problems with judging your sheets based on this information. The first is that different materials have different terms and criteria when it comes to expressing quality. For example, a “high” thread count for cotton will be vastly different than a “high” thread count for bamboo, and some materials don’t use thread count at all. (Linen weight is measured in GSM, or grams per square meter, for example.) The second issue is that a high number isn’t always a marker of quality — especially if brands are using low-quality fabric or taking shortcuts during manufacturing, like doubling up on fabric layers. For that reason, I’ve chosen the below sheet sets based on material, weave, and reviewer feedback over material weight, but you can still find the thread count or weight information listed below each product.

From cult-favorite cotton sheets to luxe linen and bamboo options, these cooling sheets are all available on Amazon.

1. The Best Sateen Cotton Sheets On Amazon

Pros:

OEKO-TEX certified

Made from long-staple cotton

Can be exchanged or returned within a year

The Brooklinen Luxe set has been my go-to warm-weather sheet for several seasons now. The long-staple cotton is woven into a luxurious sateen finish, which is soft, yet lightweight and silky at the same time. This set is also OEKO-TEX certified, and the brand is known for its quality and customer service including easy returns or exchanges for a year.

According to a reviewer: “Great sheets, very soft and airy. Breathable cotton is great since we’re both hot sleepers. So far I’ve had about 2 months and washed a handful of times. Very happy with them!”

Material: 100% long-staple cotton | Weave: sateen | Thread count/weight: 480 thread count | Includes: 1 fitted sheet, 1 flat sheet, 2 pillowcases | Available color options: 4 | Other available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, king, California king

2. The Best Crisp Cotton Sheets

Pros:

100% long-staple cotton with a crisp percale

5,000-plus five-star reviews on Amazon

These Linen Home percale sheets have a 4.3-star overall rating after more than 7,500 reviewers on Amazon have weighed in. Why? The long-staple cotton is woven into a crisp percale finish to keep you cool at night. Despite the set’s lower price tag, it washes well and is resistant to pilling, shrinking, and fading — though the material does wrinkle somewhat easily.

According to a reviewer: “Good quality percale, these sheets feel a bit heavy and rough at first and they are wrinkly out of the dryer. But after a couple washes they feel smooth and cool and crisp and wonderful. [...] I've ordered several sets in different colors.”

Material: 100% long-staple cotton | Weave: percale | Thread count/weight: 200 thread count | Includes: 1 fitted sheet, 1 flat sheet, 2 pillowcases | Available color options: 12 | Other available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, king

3. The Best Bamboo Sheets

Pros:

OEKO-TEX bamboo viscose

Moisture-wicking

Bamboo is one of the most breathable, moisture-wicking, eco-friendly materials around — and these Bedsure cooling sheets are made from OEKO-TEX-certified viscose with a cool, silky feel. Needless to say, thousands of reviewers have raved about how soft and comfortable they are. Due to the material and twill weave, they have an almost shimmery appearance.

According to a reviewer: “Obsessed with these sheets!! I’ve gone through so many sheets trying to find some that don’t make you super hot when sleeping. I finally the one these are it!! These don’t hold in heat like some of those others and keep you cool all night long if you’re a hot sleeper like me! Will definitely be buying another set to keep on hand.”

Material: 100% bamboo viscose | Weave: twill | Thread count/weight: 250 thread count | Includes: 1 fitted sheet, 1 flat sheet, 2 pillowcases | Available color options: 13 | Other available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, king, California king

4. The Best Linen Sheets

Pros:

100% French flax

170 GSM linen can be used year-round

Get softer with every wash

Naturally moisture absorbing

Because it’s made from naturally absorbent, temperature-regulating flax, linen is one of the best materials for hot sleepers, but it’s usually pretty pricy. Cue this linen sheet set, which is made from 100% French flax (and is free of common, potentially harmful chemicals as per its OEKO-TEX certification). Its 170-GSM weight is heavy enough to remain durable, but lightweight enough to be used year-round.

According to a reviewer: “can't say enough good things. The price point to value is perfect. I visited a friend who had much more expensive linen sheets and had to get some of my own, but I didn't want to spend 500+ on sheets. These are so great. They feel good, they fit right on your mattress, just wonderful.”

Material: 100% French flax | Weave: linen | Thread count/weight: 170 GSM | Includes: 1 fitted sheet, 1 flat sheet, 2 pillowcases | Available color options: 14 | Other available sizes: twin, full, king

5. These Cotton Sheets With Odor-Resisting Silver Ions

Pros:

Antibacterial and odor-resistant due to silver ions

Thermoregulating and sweat-wicking

These Miracle Made luxe bed sheets are made from cotton with a silky sateen weave, but what sets them apart is the infusion of silver ions into the fabric, which is naturally antibacterial and odor-resistant. They’re also resistant to dust and microbes, and some reviewers report that it can help with acne, too. It’s an especially popular choice with those who tend to get sweaty at night.

According to a reviewer: “These are some of the best sheets ever! I have night sweats and they help a lot to keep me cool, and they are extremely comfortable! I sleep soooo much better at night now, and smell fresh all the time!”

Material: 100% Supima cotton | Weave: sateen |Thread count/weight: 500 thread count | Includes: 1 fitted sheet, 1 flat sheet, 2 pillowcases | Available color options: 3 | Other available sizes: twin, full, king, California king

6. The Best Eucalyptus Sheets

Pros:

Cooling and silky soft sensitive skin

Extra-deep pockets and a 360-degree elastic band

Eucalyptus made into Lyocell is soft, cooling, moisture-wicking, and breathable. Since eucalyptus trees quickly regenerate from stumps, it’s also one of the most eco-friendly options. This eucalyptus sheet set from Sheets & Giggles is also a great option for sensitive skin, and the 360-degree elastic band on the extra-deep fitted sheet ensures a secure fit.

According to a reviewer: “Cool, comfy, eco-friendly ... and punny too. Love 'em. Open the box and you're met with several amusing puns (excellent job marketing dept), as you'd expect given the name. But more importantly, the sheets live up to expectations. Soft, cool and look great.”

Material: 100% lyocell from eucalyptus | Weave: sateen | Thread count/weight: n/a | Includes: 1 fitted sheet, 1 flat sheet, 2 pillowcases | Available color options: 11 | Other available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, king, California king, split king

7. The Fan-Favorite Microfiber Sheets

Pros:

More than 300,000 reviews on Amazon

Microfiber is soft, breathable, and extremely easy to maintain

Available in tons of colors and patterns

With an incredible 300,000-plus reviews and a 4.5-star overall rating, these Mellanni bed sheets are one of the most popular Amazon listings of all time. They’re made from a polyester-based microfiber, but this synthetic alternative remains soft and breathable while being easy to machine wash and maintain. As a result, most sets cost under $30 — and they’re resistant to fading, wrinkles, stains, and shrinking to boot.

According to a reviewer: “I was skeptical since I only used 100% cotton all my life, but these sheets are very nice, soft, and kept me COOL through the night. I usually wake up because I get hot, but not with these sheets. And the low price is a plus! Highly recommend it!”

Material: polyester | Weave: microfiber | Thread count/weight: 1800 thread count | Includes: 1 fitted sheet, 1 flat sheet, 2 pillowcases | Available color options: 43 | Other available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, RV/short queen, king, California king (extra deep pockets available)