Soft, breathable, and so aesthetic, there is a lot to love about the best linen sheets on Amazon. And because this natural, flax-derived material is able to absorb 20% of its weight in liquid without feeling wet, it’s an especially great option for warm days and those who tend to sleep hot. As you shop, you’ll want to consider the fabric weight and if you want a 100% linen sheet, or reap the benefits of a blend of fibers.

When it comes to weight, linen brands usually report this in GSM, or grams per square meter. This typically runs between 140 to 180 GSM. 160 GSM is common and is considered a versatile, medium weight (think a dress shirt or blouse). For a more luxurious feel that’ll transition well to cooler temps, you might want a thicker sheet. Alternatively, there are also lighter-weight sheets, which might be just the thing to create a breezier bed.

Next, consider if you’d like a pure linen sheet or one that is blended with fibers like cotton. Linen-cotton blends are some of the most common and are (slightly) less prone to wrinkling and tend to be cheaper. However, while these blends will still be quite breathable, expect them to be less breathable and slightly warmer than linen alone.

Scroll on for the best linen sheets on Amazon — they’re all backed by enthusiastic reviewers who have tried and loved them.

1. The All-Around Best Set

Made from 100% French linen, these sheets feature that classic rustic aesthetic. The material is OEKO-TEX-certified with a thick GSM of roughly 175, so it’s a great option for year-round use if that’s what you prefer to sleep on. Add to that the dozen colors, wide range of sizes, and choice of flat sheet, and it’s easy to find a fit for your home. With a 4.5-star rating after more than 900 Amazon reviewers have weighed in, it’s an option that’s tried and approved by shoppers, too.

According to a reviewer: “I had been sleeping on high thread count cotton sheets but with a current heat wave in New Mexico, I swear that the linen sheets sleep cooler. The linen fabric has some texture but the linen fibers have a silky feel and are soft even without washing.”

2. A 100% Linen Duvet & Pillowcase Set

If you’re looking for a linen duvet cover, consider this set with two pillow cases. Made from 100% linen with roughly a 160 GSM, it’s medium weight, durable, and OEKO-TEX certified. Plus, since the set comes in nearly 20 colors and patterns including stripes, there’s an option that’ll suit just about any bed. Plus, it’s backed up more than 1,200 five-star ratings and reviews.

According to a reviewer: “I have purchased two duvet covers from this company. They are soft, they are def 100% linen, the quality is obvious. I love them.”

3. The Best Linen-Cotton Blend Sheets

Get four pieces (a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases) for less than $100, with these linen-and-cotton-blend sheets. Made with 55% linen and 45% cotton, they’re super soft and breathable. They feature a middle-weight 160 GSM, and the material is OEKO-TEX certified. And if you’re just looking for a single sheet, the listing has options for that, too. Choose from more than 10 colors.

According to a reviewer: “I love the blend of linen and cotton in this set. It helps the sheets be a little less wrinkled and contributes to the [softness]. I am always cold; my partner is always hot. These sheets help us both with temperature regulation. Plus they are a huge value for the price. Couldn’t be happier.”

4. The Best Thicker Sheets (& An Editor Fave)

With a high 180 GSM of 100% French linen, these sheets are breathable enough for summer and thick enough for the cooler months, too. That’s why they’ve been my go-to sheets since spring, and they’ve only gotten softer with each wash. Choose from four classic colors — each order comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases.

According to a reviewer: “These are perfect for hot sleepers! They are high quality and there is definitely a difference between these and other linen sheets. Totally worth the investment!”

5. A Cotton-Linen Blend Sheet Set With Ruffles

Transform your home into a dreamy cottage with these ruffled-edge sheets. Made from OEKO-TEX-certified 55% linen and 45% cotton, they have a medium-weight 160 GSM. The ruffles are on the two pillowcases and flat sheet, and there’s a fitted sheet as well. It comes in four colors and has earned a 4.5-star overall rating after more than 500 shoppers have weighed in.

According to a reviewer: “If you are into that sort of wrinkly linen vibe, that really soft feel - these are the sheets for you. They're really pretty too, with the ruffles on the pillowcases and at one end of the sheets.”

6. A 100% Linen Set From A Cult Brand

Tuft & Needle is known for its cozy mattresses, but its thick, 183 GSM 100% European flax linen sheets have been quickly gaining fans for their soft versatility. Each order comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases in your choice of five colors.

According to a reviewer: “The linen is so soft and comfortable and nicely woven. It's a little wrinkly but I expected that. The sheets are plenty big for our queen size bed.”