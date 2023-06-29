With the highly anticipated live-action Barbie film just weeks away from premiering in theaters, the pink-clad icon — and her colorful lifestyle — are naturally on everyone’s radars. So, to feed the demand, Airbnb has partnered with the film to offer two free one-night stays at the palatial Malibu DreamHouse on July 21-22. This special opportunity marks the second time the flamingo-hued abode is up for grabs — but this time, Ken is running the show.

Yes, placing Barbie’s long-time love (played by none other than Ryan Gosling in the film) at the forefront as “host,” the exclusive experience will be chock-full of Ken’s favorite decor, accoutrements, and activities. Think a beach-appropriate wardrobe, a spin around Ken’s outdoor disco-themed dance floor, rollerblading along the coastline, and surfing in the Malibu waters. Oh, and don’t worry, swag is also included as Impala is providing skates and surfboards for guests to enjoy well after their nostalgic stay.

For reference, the privately owned home, located in west Malibu is not typically available for rentals. The initial Barbie-themed Airbnb listing was back in 2019, in celebration of the doll’s 60th anniversary, with stays listed at $60 per night.

(+) Courtesy of Airbnb (+) INFO 1/2

As part of next month’s promotion and in celebration of the upcoming film, Airbnb is also encouraging youth empowerment by making a one-time donation to nonprofit Save the Children, which provides learning resources and support to help young girls excel in school and achieve career success.

To get the chance to experience the magical “Kendom” in all its glory, requests for booking start on July 17 at 10:00 a.m. PT at airbnb.com/kendreamhouse. To be clear, the stay does not include travel, so guests must provide their own transportation to and from Malibu. Small price to pay for indulging your inner child, right?