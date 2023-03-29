An established fashion brand since 1978, Banana Republic is now making moves to conquer the lifestyle space, starting with launch of BR Home. The new textile collection, featuring bedding, rugs, pillow, and decor, aims to expand the label’s home offering (which technically started in fall 2022, with the introduction of ART, Curated by Banana Republic, a collection of exclusive works from artists and photographers).

“Our expanded Home collection is central to our vision to be the premier lifestyle brand that positions BR as an experiential and cultural cornerstone in our customers’ lives,” says Sandra Stangl, president and CEO of Banana Republic in an official press release. “Banana Republic is a destination for discovery, adventure, and imagination.”

The inaugural spring collection consists of sleek and stylish essentials made from high-quality, natural fabrics, and superior fabrics. While bedding and linens follow a more classic aesthetic — think lightweight linen, cashmere, and cotton essentials set in cool neutrals — select rug and throw styles take a more artisanal approach. BR Home’s rugs are hand-knotted and hand-woven, featuring intricate patterns and colorways and sourced from craftsmen based from New Zealand to the Atlas Mountains of Morocco.

“Discovery and self-expression are an integral part of our customers’ lives at home, work, and away,” says Aaron Rose, head of commerce and experience for Banana Republic in the official release. “We know our customers care deeply about great style, design, and quality in all aspects of their lives, and we are excited for BR Home to be a central part of their personal lifestyle.”

Indeed the new collection appeals to a variety of aesthetics, although modern minimalists will likely gravitate towards the simplistic design and color palettes and subtle artisanal touches. It also meets a range of budgets as well, with items starting as low as $40 and reaching upwards of $7,550.

Shop Banana Republic’s latest home offerings below and be on the lookout for additions to this growing category.