Instagram’s Favorite Interior Designer Just Launched A Collection Of Moroccan Rugs

For some, a rug is not just a rug. At least, that seems to be true for interior designer and founder of EyeSwoon, Athena Calderone. “I would say that a rug contains and holds so much emotion, memories, comfort, and of course is the grounding element that beautiful design is built upon,” she wrote in a recent Instagram post. For the designer, though, it’s a stronger feeling than most — so much so, that she decided to embark on a new rug collaboration of her own. To the delight of adoring fans and rug enthusiasts, Calderone and Beni have teamed up to launch Broken Symmetry, a collection of 10 designs that were a labor of love between the brand and the Instagram sensation herself.

Dropped on Sept. 22, the pieces are a direct reflection of the collaboration’s name — by Calderone’s own description, they are “perfectly imperfect.” Thanks to Agnes Martin, Ethan Cook, and Luis Barragán, who served as inspiration behind the Moroccan rugs, the designs feature an exploration of lines, geometric figures, and asymmetry on a sun-faded color palette.

And a labor of love, it was. “Over a year in the making, this collection is a celebration of the beauty of imperfection, of the handmade, of the natural,” wrote Beni in an announcement of the launch on social media. Calderone echoed this in her her own caption. “I cannot begin to express how much I loved this process — from early conception and research of art and architecture, to distilling the broken and imperfect geometric patterns, selecting and pairing the sun-faded hues that would identify the collection,” she wrote.

According to Vogue, the imperfection of the rugs that Calderone so frequently references also honors the incredibly skilled work of the female weavers Beni employs, who hand make each one. Every piece features small inconsistencies that are welcomed, which Beni co-founder Robert Wright tells the publication “makes the process so beautiful, so magical.”

“Today I experience such an immense feeling of pride as these rugs enter the world and continue on their journey — from the all female team of weavers in Marrakech and into the homes of others,” Calderone continued in her post. “A rug is not only such a significant statement piece in our most intimate space, it is also the common ground upon which we stand.”

The rugs’ prices start at $602, and all are available online at Beni’s site now. Continue on to start shopping TZR’s favorites.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.