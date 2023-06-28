Alexander McQueen is dipping its toe into the home space, with the launch of three new candles that are as aesthetically pleasing as they are mood-setting. Encased in egg-shaped black lacquered glass and metal lids, at first glance, these accessories resemble conversation-starting artsy decor. But a closer look — and sniff — reveals rich and complex fragrances that align with the brand’s edgy and intense take on personal style.

According to the official press release, the three inaugural scents — Ghost Flower, Pagan Rose, and Savage Bloom — are inspired by the “juxtaposition between light and darkness, innovation and tradition, and strength and fragility central to the McQueen name.”

For instance, Ghost Flower marries floral and delicate notes such as freesia and peony with deeper earthier ingredients like patchouli and cashmeran. Pagan Rose “is based around the tension between fragile wild rose and earthy peat,” while the “powerful yet graceful” Savage Bloom balances notes of tuberose and heart of oud.

The candles’ aforementioned sculptural casings lend themselves to the storytelling aspect as well, with the matte black bases splashed with metal toppers, doubling down on the contrast between dark and light. They make for a unique and unexpected take on traditional candle packaging, which is unsurprising considering the label has been built upon these very principles since 1992.

Courtesy of Alexander McQueen

The candles, crafted in a combination of black mineral and rapeseed waxes, are priced at $395 and are now available on alexandermqueen.com and the Madison Avenue store in NYC. If you’re ready to step up your home scent game this season, this is a great way to start. Shop the brand’s latest launch below.