While giving gifts is often one of life’s most rewarding experiences, shopping for gifts can often be downright frustrating. Finding the perfect present for everyone on your list often takes weeks of searching, and if you’re not careful about sticking to a budget, you can easily spend enough to put a dent in your wallet for months. To help your holiday shopping go as smoothly as possible this year, it’s worth checking out these 60 cheap things with amazing Amazon reviews that make great gifts — after all, unnecessary stress is the last thing anyone needs right now.

Obviously, this category is pretty broad, and you’ll certainly find plenty of variety in this roundup. Still, of the thousands of highly rated, affordable products on Amazon, these picks in particular stood out to our editors because they’re impressive, useful, and fun all at once — essentially, everything most of us look for in a gift. Whether you’re shopping for your niece who loves Korean beauty, your yogi BFF, or your brother-in-law who’s an avid home cook, you’re sure to find lots of inspiration here.

Ready to get your shopping done in a single afternoon? Then read on to see the best gifts on Amazon for everyone on your list.

1 A Cute Little Skin Care Set Any K-Beauty Enthusiast Will Love Amazon TONYMOLY I'm Rose Mask And Hand Cream Set $14 See On Amazon There's a good reason many Korean beauty enthusiasts call TONYMOLY sheet masks their all-time favorites — they deliver serious results without a serious investment. This gift set comes with two masks, along with one tube of the brand's popular hand cream and one tube of their creamy overnight mask, all packaged together in cute little box. Aside from rose, the set also comes in a honey theme.

2 A RFID-Blocking Wallet With More Than 5,000 Five-Star Reviews Amazon Travelambo Bifold Wallet $15 See On Amazon Equally perfect for traveling and everyday use, this best-selling, RFID-blocking wallet will not only protect your sensitive information from would-be identity thieves, but is also well-made and easy to keep clean — plus, it comes in a ton of cute colors. Featuring 18 card slots, an ID slot, and two large zippered slots, it has enough room to fit an iPhone and has a snap closure to keep everything secure. Available colors: 29

3 A Dainty Constellation Necklace That Shows Off Your Star Sign Amazon PAVOI 14k Gold Constellation Necklace $13 See On Amazon The ideal gift for your astrology-obsessed BFF, this dainty gold-plated necklace uses sparkling cubic zirconias to depict the unique constellation associated with each sign. Reviewers say it's impressively high-quality and expensive-looking, and the fact that it's customizable makes it feel so much more special. Just select your sign from the drop-down menu, choose from 14-karat white, yellow, or rose gold plating, and you're good to go.

4 A Luxe Pashmina Scarf That Reviewers Swear Feels Just Like Real Cashmere Amazon MaaMgic Large Cashmere Scarf $14 See On Amazon People couldn't be more impressed with this pashmina scarf, giving it a stellar overall rating of 4.7 stars on Amazon thus far. Not that it's hard to see the appeal: Soft and lightweight, the scarf is generously sized, comes in rich, vibrant colors, and feels "even softer than cashmere," according to more than one reviewer. Available colors: 21

5 This Aerator Spout That Makes Cheap Wine Taste Expensive Amazon Vintorio Wine Aerator $16 See On Amazon Any wine lover will appreciate this ingenious aerator spout — simply attach the spout to your wine bottle before pouring to substantially improve the taste of each glass. The spout basically works the same way a traditional glass or crystal decanter would, exposing the wine to an optimal amount of oxygen to bring out its full spectrum of flavors and aromas. Unlike a decanter, though, this works instantly, is super easy to clean, and is far more difficult to break. Plus, the spout also makes pouring easier and minimizes splashes.

6 A Three-In-One Facial Brush That's Ridiculously Adorable Amazon ETUDE HOUSE My Beauty Tool Exfoliating Brush $6 See On Amazon Okay, how adorable is this silicone face brush? But beyond the fact that it'll make you smile every time you see it on your bathroom shelf, the three-in-one silicone tool is also seriously effective at gently exfoliating and giving your face a more thorough clean.

7 A Facial Roller & Gua Sha Set For Soothing, DIY Face Massages Amazon RoselynBoutique Jade Facial Roller $14 See On Amazon This set includes two gorgeous, handcrafted tools — a jade roller and a gua sha stone — both of which use gentle pressure to ease tension, reduce inflammation, and generally soothe your skin. Reviewers are impressed both by the tools' quality and the impressive results they bring, giving the set a 4.6-star rating and more than 4,000 glowing reviews on Amazon thus far.

8 An Efficient Way To Store Jewelry That Looks Modern & Glam Amazon Umbra Trigem Hanging Jewelry Organizer $24 See On Amazon A gorgeous brass finish and minimalist design make this popular jewelry stand every bit as attractive as it is practical. The rack's three T-shaped tiers have space for dozens of necklaces, bracelets, and earrings, and the powder-covered metal base can also double as a small tray for rings, studs, and other small items.

9 This Bamboo Tumbler & Infuser Set For The Tea Lover In Your Life Amazon LeafLife Bamboo Tumbler Thermos with Tea Infuser & Strainer $30 See On Amazon If your giftee (or you) firmly believe in tea over coffee, they’ll appreciate this tumbler set designed specifically for tea drinking. Included in this order is a chic, 12-ounce bamboo tumbler that keeps tea warm for up to 12 hours (or iced tea cold for up to 24); and a loose tea infuser/strainer that fits right into the tumbler’s opening. It’s also available in 17-ounce and 22-ounce capacities.

10 A Travel-Friendly Cosmetics Bag That's Durable & Waterproof Amazon Narwey Travel Toiletry Bag $13 See On Amazon Made of a durable, padded material that's 100% waterproof and super easy to clean, this travel-friendly toiletry bag is designed with plenty of zippered pockets and compartments to keep your essentials organized and safe. Plus, it comes in a ton of fun colors and prints — fill one up with sample-sized beauty goodies for an easy, foolproof gift. Available colors/prints: 39

11 An Oversized Satin Scarf That Comes In Tons Of Gorgeous Designs Amazon YOUR SMILE Satin Headscarf $9 See On Amazon This silky satin scarf is an easy way to add rich texture and color to any outfit, whether you wear it in your hair, around your neck, or tied to the handle of your purse. Despite its ultra affordable price, reviewers are impressed by its generous size, overall quality, and the gorgeous selection of prints, giving it a stellar 4.7-star rating based on thousands of reviews. Available prints: 44

12 This Epsom Salt Bubble Bath With Lots Of Mental & Physical Benefits Amazon Dr. Teal's Foaming Bath with Epsom Salt $5 See On Amazon This foaming salt soak from Dr. Teal's will not only make bath time infinitely more luxurious (and fun!), but because it's made with epsom salt, it can also help soothe sore muscles, aches, and pains. Plus, each of the four available scents is formulated for a specific aromatherapeutic benefit — think calming chamomile, or energizing ginger and clay. Available scents: 4

13 An Insulated Tea Cup & Infuser Decorated With Pretty Cherry Blossoms Amazon Tea Forte Ceramic Tea Infuser Cup $20 See On Amazon This ceramic tea tumbler comes with a stainless steel tea infuser for making looseleaf tea, and is designed with insulated double walls to keep your drink hot for hours. Plus, it's so pretty, and the lid is super convenient when you're on the go — no wonder it has a 4.7-star rating and more than 1,500 five-star reviews on Amazon.

14 The Perfect Everyday Purse — & It Comes In So Many Colors Amazon Lola Mae Quilted Crossbody Bag $20 See On Amazon Gleaming gold hardware and a subtle quilted pattern give this popular crossbody bag a luxe, expensive look. Designed with a long, removable strap and two roomy pockets, the purse can also be worn as a shoulder bag or clutch. It's versatile enough to dress up or down — and affordable enough to buy one in each of your favorite colors. Available colors: 18

15 This Non-Slip Yoga Mat With Glowing Feedback From Amazon Reviewers Amazon Ewedoos Yoga Mat $27 See On Amazon Nearly 2,400 Amazon shoppers gave this yoga mat a five-star rating, resulting in a covetable 4.6-star rating overall. Cushioned enough to be exceptionally comfortable, yet not so thick that it's bulky or hard to carry, it's designed with a skid-proof surface so it won't slip around on hard floors. It also comes with a convenient carrying strap. Available colors: 7

16 A Dainty Choker Necklace With A Tiny Monogrammed Heart Amazon Fettero 14k Gold Initial Heart Necklace $14 See On Amazon A subtly stunning detail with your own personal touch, this dainty gold-plated choker necklace features a tiny heart pendant stamped with the initial of your choice. Reviewers say it's impressively high-quality for the price, noting that the hot pink jewelry box it comes in is perfect for giving as a gift. Buy one for yourself, and grab a matching one for your mom, sister, or friend.

17 These Touchscreen-Friendly Gloves With A Soft, Wool-Blend Lining Amazon REDESS Fleece Lined Winter Gloves $15 See On Amazon Made of buttery-soft, supple vegan leather lined with a cozy wool-blend fleece, these winter gloves give you the best of both worlds: timeless style and an impressive amount of warmth. Plus, reviewers confirm that they really are touch-screen friendly, which is relatively rare for thick leather gloves like these. Available colors: 7

18 A Set Of Three Peel-Off Facial Masks That Make For The Coolest Selfies Amazon I DEW CARE Mini Meow Trio Face Masks $18 See On Amazon I Dew Care's Mini Meow gift set includes a trio of the beloved K-beauty brand's most popular face masks: illuminating "Disco Kitten," hydrating "Sugar Kitten," and pore-clearing "Space Kitten." All three are peel-off masks designed to look unique and eye-catching on your face, making the set an ideal gift for anyone who loves a good selfie.

19 These Timeless Mules That Are Polished, Yet Practical Amazon Amazon Essentials Buckle Mule $23 See On Amazon There are so many reasons to love these loafer-style mules: They're timeless, they're comfy, and their versatile design will work for so many different occasions. If you're looking for something a bit more fun, but still versatile, these also come in leopard print in addition to black. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available styles: 2

20 A Fan-Favorite Essential Oil Diffuser For At-Home Aromatherapy Amazon InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser $15 See On Amazon It's difficult to overstate how much reviewers love this essential oil diffuser — compact, quiet, and remarkably user-friendly, the device has earned over 17,000 glowing reviews on Amazon, resulting in an impressive 4.5-star overall rating. In addition to diffusing your favorite essential oils, it also doubles as a cool mist humidifier and color-changing LED lamp. Available colors: 4

21 These Blue Light-Blocking Glasses That Come In Lots Of Cute Colors Amazon LifeArt Blue Light Blocking Glasses $17 See On Amazon A must for anyone who spends a lot of time staring at screens, these blue light-blocking glasses not only protect your eyes, but also manage to look pretty chic doing it. If the tortoiseshell frames aren't your thing, these also come in lots of other colors, including clear, pink, and a pretty shade of champagne. Available styles: 19

22 A Clear Plastic Organizer For Your Makeup Palettes Amazon iDesign Makeup Palette Organizer $7 See On Amazon For the makeup collector, this organizer is a must to keep eyeshadow palettes of all sizes neatly organized and easy to access. On the same page, you can find a variety of similar organizers for other types of makeup, all made of the same durable, easy-to-clean hard plastic as this one. Available colors: 7

23 These Oversized Sunglasses That Seem So Much More Expensive Than They Are Amazon zeroUV Retro Sunglasses $15 See On Amazon With their oversized frames finished with a trio of tiny rhinestones, these oversized, squared-off sunglasses will make any outfit look more glamorous. Reviewers are blown away by their sturdy frames and overall quality, noting that despite their affordable price, they look and feel like a far more expensive pair of sunnies. Available styles: 21

24 This Award-Winning Mascara & Primer Duo That Reviewers Call "Pure Magic" Amazon Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer $17 See On Amazon This two-in-one lengthening mascara and primer is one of the most popular offerings from Jessica Alba's clean beauty line, Honest Beauty. Made with 100% naturally derived ingredients, reviewers say the award-winning formula deserves every bit of the hype it's received. "I have super sensitive eyes and this is literally the one mascara that doesn’t irritate my eyes," one reviewer reported.

25 A Set Of 6 Certified-Organic Lip Balms Amazon Cliganic Organic Lip Balm (Set of 6) $10 See On Amazon Get six certified-organic lip balms for under $10 with this affordable set from Cliganic. The assorted "flavors" include classic beeswax, coconut, citrus, mint burst, eucalyptus mint, and vanilla, all of which are completely naturally derived.

26 This Sparkling Eternity Band That's Perfect For Stacking With Other Rings Amazon PAVOI 14k Gold Sterling Silver Stackable Ring $14 See On Amazon Reviewers say the tiny cubic zirconia stones dotting this eternity band have so much sparkle, the ring regularly gets mistaken for a genuine diamond one — even when it's stacked right next to the real thing. Choose from 14-karat rose gold, yellow gold, or rhodium plating, or buy the set of three and wear them in a chic mixed-metal stack. Available sizes: 5 — 9

Available colors: 3

27 These Best-Selling Joggers That Are Super Comfy & Soft Amazon Amazon Essentials Fleece Joggers $21 See On Amazon These best-selling joggers are basic in the best way: classic, comfy, and almost impossibly soft, they're the type of thing you'll literally never get tired of wearing. Cut in a relaxed fit with a drawstring waist and pockets, reviewers say they're the perfect weight — substantial enough to feel high-quality and warm, but not so thick that they feel bulky. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 21

28 These Mega-Popular Makeup Brushes With Over 30,000 Five-Star Ratings Amazon BS-MALL Synthetic Makeup Brushes (Set of 14) $12 See On Amazon A number-one best-seller on Amazon, this 16-piece makeup brush set is wildly popular among Amazon shoppers, who have awarded it over 30,000 (!!!) five-star ratings and over 8,000 five-star reviews. People are blown away by their impeccable quality, with hundreds of reviewers saying they're just as good as far more expensive brushes. "[As a] professional makeup artist who has used high-end and drugstore brushes...WOW," one reviewer gushed. "Did not expect quality to be this good!"

29 These Faux Fur Slippers That Feel Like Walking On Fluffy Clouds Amazon HALLUCI Plush Fleece Slippers $25 See On Amazon Fluffy and fabulous, these faux fur slippers look like something Rihanna would wear. Plus, the open-toe design means they have plenty of ventilation, so they won't cause your feet to overheat. "They feel like fluffy memory foam clouds on your feet! Buying in every color," one reviewer wrote. Available colors: 9

30 An 8-Piece Set Of Organic Essential Oils Amazon Cliganic Organic Aromatherapy Essential Oils Set $19 See On Amazon Earning an impressive overall rating of 4.7 stars on Amazon, this set of certified-organic essential oils delivers an exceptionally high value for the price. It comes with eight popular essential oils with aromatherapeutic and/or homeopathic benefits — think peppermint to help enhance mental focus, or relaxation-inducing lavender.

31 The Perfect Gift For Any Starbucks Lover Amazon Starbucks Grande Insulated Travel Tumbler (2-Pack) $21 See On Amazon If you or someone you know can't live without Starbucks, this two-pack of acrylic tumblers with the company’s iconic mermaid logo and green straws is a must. The double-walled construction keeps your iced coffee and tea cold for hours, and prevent condensation from forming on the outside. “All of my drinks look so nice and I feel special drinking them out of these cute Starbucks cups,” one reviewer raved.

32 This Cute Little Headband For Washing Your Face Amazon ETUDE HOUSE My Beauty Tool Hair Band $5 See On Amazon This cute little cat ear headband from Etude House will not only make washing your face a lot more fun, but it'll also keep your hair out of your face as you cleanse. At just $5, it makes the perfect stocking stuffer or small gift for the skin care enthusiast in your life.

33 A Pretty Jewelry Box That's Perfect For Travel Amazon misaya Travel Jewelry Box $16 See On Amazon How chic is this cute little jewelry box? Sold in seven pretty colors with a soft, velvet lining, it has several designated slots for earrings and rings, plus three (adjustable!) compartments for necklaces and bracelets. Available colors: 7

34 This Best-Selling Candle That Comes In Tons Of Delicious Scents Amazon Lulu Candles Luxury Soy Candle $20 See On Amazon Everyone loves a really good scented candle — and given the frantic fanfare surrounding this one, it's safe to say it's really good. Hand-poured in the USA using slow-burning soy wax, the best part about it is the glorious range of scents it comes in — with options like Crumb Cake, Pineapple Evergreen, and Cedarwood-Infused Mango, you'll have no problem finding one that makes a unique gift. Available scents: 24

35 These Best-Selling Cuff Earrings With The Perfect Amount Of Sparkle Amazon PAVOI 14k Gold Zirconia Cuff Earrings $14 See On Amazon It's hard to believe these sparkling cuff earrings cost less than $15 on Amazon. Plated with 14-karat gold and encrusted with tiny, cubic zirconia tones, they hug your earlobes closely with their half-inch diameter. Wear them in your first, second, or third holes, or even in your cartilage. Get them in rose, white, or yellow gold, all of which are hypoallergenic and free of both nickel and lead. Available colors: 3

36 An Oversized Turkish Towel For Beach Days & Beyond Amazon Wetcat Turkish Beach Towel $20 See On Amazon Measuring a generous 38-by-71-inches, this oversized Turkish towel is ideal for summer days in the sun, but during the colder months, you'll love using it at home, too. Turkish towels are more absorbent, more compact, and quicker to dry than regular terry towels, making them easier to fold up and take along with you anywhere. Plus, they're gorgeous — just look at all those colors! Available colors: 32

37 A Classic Porcelain Serving Set For Espresso Amazon Aozita Espresso Cups and Saucers $20 See On Amazon If you or someone you love owns an espresso machine, why not get the full experience with this classic espresso serving set? The 12-piece set comes with four tiny porcelain mugs, matching white saucers, and silver stirring spoons, all exactly like the ones you'd get at a classic Italian restaurant.

38 This Shimmery Tinted Lip Balm That Changes Color To Complement Your Skin Tone Amazon Winky Lux Flower Balm $16 See On Amazon Picking out a shade of lipstick for someone else can be a bit tricky. Instead, give this color-changing lip balm as a gift — the unique formula reacts to the pH levels of the wearer's lips, creating a custom shade of subtle pink with a fresh, glossy finish.

39 This Storage Rack For Pans That You'll Wish You'd Bought Years Ago Amazon SimpleHouseware Pot and Pan Organizer $16 See On Amazon This ingenious cooking pan rack will not only keep your cookware neatly organized, but making each piece easier to access will also help protect them from scratches or dents. With space for up to five pans, the rack can be used horizontally, or you can easily install it vertically using a single screw. Available colors: 2

40 These Microfiber Hair Towels That Reviewers Can't Stop Raving About Amazon YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel $11 See On Amazon These microfiber hair towels are far more absorbent than a traditional terry bath towel, which means using one will significantly cut down on the time it takes to dry your hair. Plus, microfiber is also less likely to cause breakage, split ends, or frizz, which is a big reason many people with curly hair swear by them.

41 A Knife-Friendly Cutting Board Made Of Organic Bamboo Amazon Greener Chef Large Bamboo Cutting Board $20 See On Amazon Made of naturally antimicrobial, quick-drying bamboo, this cutting board will be gentler on your knives than ones made of other common materials like plastic, glass, or hard wood. Plus, it's designed with a ridge around the edges on one side to catch excess juices before they spill, and the smooth surface on the other side doubles as an attractive serving tray. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

42 A Decadent, All-Natural Lip Balm From An Idaho-Based Indie Brand Amazon Poppy & Pout 100% Natural Lip Balm $10 See On Amazon Gift-giving is an amazing opportunity to support small indie brands. Take Poppy & Pout, for instance, which creates these stocking stuff-able lip balms using 100% natural ingredients, like beeswax, organic coconut oil, and sunflower oil. The formulas are hand-poured into recyclable cardboard tubes, right from the brand’s Idaho headquarters. The flavor pictured above, Marshmallow Creme, features a sweet hint of vanilla; but if that’s not your thing, you can take your pick among nine more delectable flavors, like Cinnamint, Wild Honey, and Pomegranate Peach.

43 An Insulated Water Bottle & Lid Set To Keep Drinks Hot (Or Cold) All Day Long Amazon Thermoflask Bottle with Chug and Straw Lid $18 See On Amazon An insulated water bottle is the type of purchase that can feel hard to justify making yourself — but once you own one, you'll wonder how you ever lived without one (and it's guaranteed to get use every single day). So, give the gift of always-hot coffee (or always-cold water) with this under-$20 Thermoflask, which comes with two lids and extra straws. Choose from five sizes and five colors.

44 A 100% Cotton Robe That's Super Soft & Breathable Amazon U2SKIIN Lightweight Cotton Robe $18 See On Amazon Because it's super breathable and relatively lightweight, this cotton robe is an excellent option if you find fleece or terry robes too suffocating. Unlike a typical satin or chiffon robe, it's comfy enough to lounge in without feeling too delicate, and it has roomy patch pockets to stash your phone and other essentials. Available colors: 8

45 The Best-Selling Moisturizer That Victoria Beckham Swears By Amazon Weleda Skin Food Body Cream $17 See On Amazon Beauty editors, makeup artists, and celebrities like Victoria Beckham all swear by Weleda's cult-favorite Skin Food moisturizer. This rich cream can be used just about anywhere on your face and body (it also makes a great lip mask), so why not give a tube to all the beauty lovers in your life?

46 These Lace Bralettes That Also Make Cute Crop Tops Amazon Boao Stretch Lace Cami (4-Pack) $19 See On Amazon Whether styled as a crop top with shorts or a bralette underneath a plunging shirt, these cute floral-lace tops are guaranteed to get plenty of wear. Made of a comfortable stretch blend, they feature adjustable straps and come in packs of four neutral colors. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

47 These Cool Japanese Salts That'll Turn Your Bath Into A Milky Hot Spring Amazon TABINO YADO Hot Springs "Milky" Bath Salts (13-Pack) $13 See On Amazon These cool Japanese bath salts will turn your bath into a milky, cloudy hot spring that helps make tired muscles feel invigorated and soothed. Sold in a pack of 13 in assorted "flavors" and enriched with good-for-skin minerals, they're the perfect gift for the bath-lover in your life.

48 A Marble Pestle & Mortar That's Essential For Any Well-Equipped Kitchen Amazon Greenco Marble Mortar and Pestle $15 See On Amazon This gorgeous marble pestle and mortar is a fantastic gift for any home chef. Essential for creating things like spice rubs, curry pastes, and so much more, it's super durable, so you don't have to worry about it cracking.

49 A Beautiful Teapot With A Removable Infuser For Loose Tea Amazon Primula Half Moon Teapot $15 See On Amazon Know someone who's obsessed with tea? Then this Half Moon Teapot is bound to be a foolproof gift. The order comes with a removable infuser for steeping loose-leaf tea; and the rounded, sculptural shape looks gorgeous sitting on your stovetop, whether you pick it up in the antique blue shade pictured, black, millennial pink, or in the playful multicolored version. Available colors: 4

50 This "Magic" Towel That Removes Makeup Using Just Water Amazon Miracle Face Eraser Microfiber Makeup Remover (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Like sorcery, this soft, microfiber towel will dissolve a full face of makeup using just water. It might sound too good to be true, but Amazon reviewers swear it really works. One person wrote, "This wash cloth really works like magic. I purposely applied more than usual makeup to really get a sense of how well it works. It completely removed my eye makeup, foundation, concealer, blush etc."

51 Five Pairs Of Thick, Cozy Socks In Assorted Wintry Patterns Amazon Justay Thick Knit Socks (5 Pairs) $16 See On Amazon Nobody can ever own too many socks — especially when they're as soft, cozy, and cute as these. Made of a thick wool blend, they're sold in a pack containing five pairs and come in lots of fun prints, including several that are winter-themed. Available assortments: 20

52 A Reusable Cup Holder To Keep Iced Coffee Cold For Hours Amazon Java Sok Reusable Neoprene Insulator Sleeve $11 See On Amazon Know somebody who's always clutching a cup of iced coffee? Help prevent their drink from becoming watery and warm with the Java Sok. It's a great small gift for the iced coffee lover in your life, and it comes in dozens of fun prints, featuring patterns like tartan, camo, palm trees, and more. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 15

53 A Whiskey Decanter That Looks 10 Times More Expensive Than It Actually Is Amazon Bormioli Rocco Selecta Collection Whiskey Decanter $22 See On Amazon This gorgeous glass decanter would make an excellent gift for any whiskey lover — and yes, it still counts if it's a gift to yourself. Crafted in Italy using only the finest raw materials, it's covered in intricate cutwork in an eye-catching starburst pattern that catches and reflects light beautifully. Plus, it's dishwasher safe, and since it's made of glass, it's an excellent, safer alternative to a leaded crystal decanter, which can be dangerous to drink from.

54 These Socks In A Cheeky Hot Sauce Print Amazon Sock It To Me Hot Sauce Socks $14 See On Amazon Know someone who douses everything in hot sauce? These cheeky socks, printed in an assortment of hot sauce bottles and chili peppers, are the perfect stocking stuffer for them — whether they live and die by Srirarcha, Cholula, Tabasco, or chile crisp. Though you have countless more prints to choose from too — all equally kitschy-cute — from gooey pizzas to aliens on pool floats (seriously).

55 A Cute, Soft Beanie With Two Faux For Pompoms Amazon Arctic Paw Cable Knit Beanie with Faux Fur Pompoms $15 See On Amazon Like socks, hats are always a foolproof gift — and this one happens to be extra cute. Made of a soft acrylic blend with two faux fur pompoms, it's been awarded over 3,000 five-star reviews and ratings on Amazon. Available colors:

56 A Set Of 5 Makeup Sponges That Comes With A Holder Amazon 5-Piece Makeup Sponge + Holder Set $7 See On Amazon Gift the makeup lover in your life this five-piece set of makeup sponges, which comes with a convenient rose gold holder. Don't forget to pick one up for yourself!

57 An Adjustable Phone Stand To Upgrade Your Home Office Amazon Lamicall Adjustable Cell Phone Stand $12 See On Amazon Whether you're buying it for a home office, a student's dorm, or a kitchen, this adjustable phone stand is a seemingly small, but very practical purchase. It's a rare product with a 4.8-star overall rating (almost 90% of reviewers left it a five-star rating) on Amazon — one person summed up the appeal nicely: "For something so simple it solves one of those first world problems I didn't know I had." Available colors: 4

58 This Reusable Shopping Bag That's Somehow Garnered "Cult" Status Amazon BAGGU Reusable Shopping Bag $12 See On Amazon Another simple (and extremely well-reviewed) but highly practical purchase, these reusable Baggu totes have garnered a surprising cult-like following. That's because, in addition to being quite cute, they're among the most durable reusable bags out there, being made of ripstop nylon that can hold up to 50 pounds. That said, they fold up into a tiny square, so you can keep one in your purse without taking up any room. Over 92% of reviewers who left feedback after purchasing gave it a five-star rating.

59 A Cozy Fleece Blanket At A Can't-Beat Price Amazon Bedsure Fleece Throw Blanket $15 See On Amazon Who could resist the allure of a cozy fleece blanket? Sure, while they're nothing groundbreaking, it's hard to find such a high-quality one at a price like this. In fact, over 50,000 people (!!!) left them a five-star review or rating on Amazon. Pick one up for every friend, family member, and four-legged companion on your list. Available sizes: 6

Available colors: 30