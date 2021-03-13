60 Cheap things On Amazon Even Picky People Are Obsessed With

If you’re debating whether or not you should add something to your cart, go ahead and check out the reviews first. Then, if you notice that even the pickiest of shoppers are obsessed with it, you can rest assured that product a good buy. To make the task easier for you, you'll find a long list of inspiration ahead. Even the pickiest people are obsessed with the 60 cheap things featured here, so you can be confident with your shopping-spree purchases.

1 A Stretchy Head Wrap That Can Be Tied Lots Of Different Ways Amazon The Wrap Life Ribbed Stretch Bandie $16 See On Amazon Anyone with hair will love this stretchy, ribbed head wrap. Sold in six complexion-complementing colors, it can be tied various ways, or worn like a simple headband. "The bandie has the perfect amount of stretch which makes it stay on and easy to secure without giving you a headache," reported one reviewer. Available colors: 6

2 A Set Of Cotton Face Masks In The Chicest Pastel Prints Amazon HOPE LOVE SHINE Patterned Fabric Face Masks (3-Pack) $15 See On Amazon In a trio of trendy patterns in soft pastel colors, these face masks are made from three layers of breathable cotton fabric and have a pocket for a filter if you’d like to add one. Other design highlights include adjustable ear straps and wire in those nose area to give the wearer a perfect fit.

3 This Apothecary-Inspired Candle That Comes In So Many Lovely Scents Amazon Paddywax Candles Apothecary Collection $20 See On Amazon Housed in apothecary-inspired glass jars, these soy candles come in eight nature-inspired scents, like Chamomile & Fig, Amber & Smoke, and Geranium & Basil. One Amazon reviewer summed up the appeal of these candles succinctly: "Goldilocks would love this candle because everything is just right. Some candle scents are too strong or fake smelling and some are too weak, this candle is perfect. The subtle, yet alluring scent provides nice background fragrance for any room and burns very clean. [...] The glass jar gives a nice glow and the candle has a long life." Available scents: 8

4 A Crystal Decanter That Looks Like It Cost 10 Times The Price Amazon Smaier Wine Decanter (1.5L) $36 See On Amazon Not only does it look cool, but the swan-like shape of this wine decanter has a functional purpose, too: it makes it easy to hold, while the slanted spout helps prevents spills and drips. The crystal carafe can aerate up to two 750-milliliter bottles of wine at a time, releasing all of the best notes in your favorite red.

5 A Clip-On Light For Insta-Worthy Selfies Every Time Amazon Auxiwa Clip on Selfie Ring Light $14 See On Amazon Get an Instagram-worthy selfie every time with this handy ring light. Equipped with three brightness levels for you to choose from, it easily clips onto smart phones and laptops of any size. Over 5,000 Amazon reviewers left it a five-star review or rating!

6 These Dainty Cuff Earrings That Are Perfect For Everyday Wear Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings $14 See On Amazon These best-selling cuff earrings, which have been awarded a staggering 11,000+ five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, are absolutely perfect for everyday wear. They're encrusted with tiny cubic zirconia stones that look like real diamonds, which gives them just the right amount of sparkle to go with any outfit, formal or casual. Choose from white, rose, or yellow gold plating.

7 Four Pairs Of Warm, Wool-Blend Socks In Nordic-Chic Prints Amazon JOYCA & Co. Thick Winter Crew Socks (4 Pairs) $12 See On Amazon These thick, wool-blend socks are just as stylish as they are cozy — think about how cute they'd look snuggled up around the fire, or poking out of your winter boots. That said, if you don't love the colorful, Nordic-inspired prints pictured, know that they come in lots of other fun designs. Available assortments: 16

9 These Stylish Sunnies That Offer Full UV Protection Amazon WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Round Trendy Sunglasses $14 See On Amazon These retro-inspired sunglasses have sleek metal frames, round, polarized lenses, and sturdy, stainless steel hinges. Basically, they're super high-quality for the price — not to mention stylish. Choose from seven frame/lens combos, from black on black to pink and gold. Available colors: 7

10 A Pack Of Seven Sheet Masks With Fun, Gift-Worthy Packaging Amazon FaceTory Facial Masks Collection (7-Pack) $16 See On Amazon Each of these seven FaceTory sheet masks is made of a unique blend of ingredients to target various skin concerns, whether that's dullness, dehydration, inflammation, or something else. Plus, the fun, colorful packaging makes them especially perfect for giving out as gifts.

11 The Best-Selling Hair Tool That Gives You Salon-Quality Blowouts At Home Amazon Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer $29 See On Amazon An unbelievable 90,000 reviewers (and counting!) gave the Revlon One-Step a five-star rating on Amazon — and it's a cult-favorite among everyone from beauty pros to hair novices IRL, too. What makes it so special? It dries, styles, and volumizes your hair all at once — so basically, it gives you a salon-level blowout at home with barely any technique involved.

12 This Japanese Mascara That Emma Watson Swears By Amazon DHC Mascara Perfect Pro Double Protection $19 See On Amazon Emma Watson swears by this mascara from Japanese beauty brand DHC — and lots of other people have jumped on the bandwagon, too. Using tubing technology, it thickens and lengthens your lashes without the risk of flaking or smudging throughout the day. When the time comes to wash your face, the tubes slide right off.

13 A Set Of 20 Hair Barrettes In Assorted Designs Amazon Cehomi Pearl Hair Clips (20-Piece) $10 See On Amazon Though most of the barrettes in this 20-piece set have a unique design, the colors and textures are all complementary and can be mixed and matched to create a fun, eclectic hair style. Or simply wear one at a time to spice up your messy bun.

14 These Fun, Furry Slippers With Memory Foam Soles Amazon HALLUCI Women's Cross Band Plush Slippers $24 See On Amazon Stylish, fun, ridiculously comfortable — what's not to love about these faux fur slippers? Memory foam insoles and multi-layered footbeds make every step feel like walking on clouds, and the soft fleece material keeps feet warm and cozy while still allowing them to breathe, thanks to their open-toe design. Available colors: 7

15 This Best-Selling Tote That Costs Just $15 — & Comes In Every Imaginable Color Amazon Women's Soft Faux Leather Tote $15 See On Amazon Designed with clean lines and meticulous stitching, this vegan leather tote makes the perfect everyday bag. The main pocket is big enough for an iPad or 13-inch laptop, and has an additional inner pocket to hold valuables and keys. Plus, it literally comes in over a hundred colors, so with its $15 price tag, you can pick up a few to match every look in your wardrobe. Available colors: 100+

19 A Rose Quarts Facial Roller That Feels Like A Cooling Massage Amazon Jade Roller & Gua Sha Tools $17 See On Amazon Treat your (or someone else's) face to a gentle massage with this rose quartz facial roller and gua sha set. Both tools can help de-puff and soothe your face, but they also simply feel amazing, especially when stored in the fridge.

20 A Set Of French-Milled Guest Soaps In Gorgeous Scents Amazon Pre de Provence Luxury Gift Box (Set of 9) $14 See On Amazon Each of these nine soaps is enriched with moisturizing shea butter and a lovely botanical scent, including lavender, sage, milk, coconut, honey almond, gardenia, and rose. The French-milled soaps come beautifully packaged in sets of four and five, so they make especially great gifts.

21 This Lamp That Mimics The Moon's Real, Soothing Glow Amazon Balkwan Moon Lamp (3.5 inches) $17 See On Amazon This cool, 3-D printed lamp brings the moon's celestial landscape to your home. It powers up with the included USB cable and, when fully charged, will last up to 20 hours. You can choose between a white or warm glow with the press of a button, and the lamp comes with your choice of a ceramic or wooden base.

22 A Set Of Moisturizing & Healing Masks For Dry Hands Amazon Aveeno Repairing CICA Hand Masks (5 Pairs) $16 See On Amazon Whether your hands are dry due to frequent hand washing or the cold weather, it's time to treat them to some much needed TLC. These Aveeno hand masks are just the ticket — you simply wear them like you would gloves, and once you take them off, your hands will be softer, smoother, and rehydrated.

23 This Exfoliating Foot Peel That Uses Fruit Acids To Dissolve Old Skin Amazon DEMORA Coconut Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) $25 See On Amazon Made with plant-derived natural ingredients including coconut and papaya extracts, this exfoliating foot mask works like a gentle acid peel for your feet. You simply wear the booties for an hour, and after a few days, all the dead skin will shed off in sheets. Sounds kind of gross, but it's actually weirdly satisfying — not to mention super effective at softening dried, cracked heels and feet.

24 A Set Of Tumblers & Ice Molds Any Cocktail Enthusiast Would Love Amazon Ice Cubist Slanted Ice Cube Mold & Whiskey Glass $18 See On Amazon A worthy addition to any home bar, this set of whiskey accessories includes an eye-catching slanted ice mold and a sleek square-shaped whiskey glass. The unique shape of the ice not only melts more slowly, chilling your drink without diluting it, but also looks super cool — especially when it’s highlighted by the complementary shape of the glass.

25 A Cute & Cozy Robe That Comes In Lots Of Cute Colors Amazon Just Love Kimono Velour Scalloped Bath Robe $25 See On Amazon Made of ultra soft velour with a knee-grazing cut and spacious pockets, this is the perfect bathrobe for post-shower lounging — just ask the 4,000 Amazon shoppers who gave it a five-star review or rating. Choose from 15 colors, from brights to pastels. Available colors: 15

26 A Set Of Luxe Hand Creams Packaged In A Pretty, Retro Tin Amazon La Chatelaine Hand Cream Trio $23 See On Amazon Packaged in a beautiful, vintage-inspired tin, this set of hand creams includes three lotions featuring different fragrances. This particular set includes cinnamon orange, gardenia, and rose acacia scents, but seven other, equally luxurious combinations are available.

27 A Luxurious Candle That Looks As Great As It Smells Amazon NEST Fragrances Votive Candle Bamboo Scent $17 See On Amazon You can never go wrong with a classic NEST candle. Not only are the scents divine — think Birchwood & Pine, Pumpkin Chai, Hearth, Sparkling Cassis, and Sicilian Tangerine — but the jars are super pretty, so they double as home decor. Once your candle burns out, you can reuse the jars in a multitude of ways! Available scents: 23

28 This Super Powerful (& Super Fast) Portable Charger Amazon Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger $22 See On Amazon Ultra light and compact, this Anker power bank still manages to provide a battery capacity that can keep a phone charged all day long. The power bank weighs just 6.3 ounces and is small enough to fit in a pocket, yet it charges up phones in record time.

29 These Korean Wash Clothes For Heavy-Duty Exfoliation From Neck To Toes Amazon Exfoliating Bath Washcloth (8-Count) $8 See On Amazon Exfoliating wash cloths like these are a staple in Korean households and spas. They slough away dead skin better than any scrub — no other products required. This set includes eight cloths that would make a great gift for anyone who takes their skin care routine seriously.

30 A Handy Cleaning Pen To Make Your Diamonds & Other Jewelry Sparkle Amazon Connoisseurs 1050 Diamond Dazzle Stik $9 See On Amazon A must for anyone with a lot of bling in their jewelry box, the Diamond Dazzle Stik not only cleans precious stones and metals, but also fills in any surface scratches. The pen's soft bristles get into the crevices of settings that are otherwise impossible to reach, so jewels look brand new.

31 A Hand-Carved Salt Lamp For Instant Relaxation Amazon Natural Himalayan Salt Lamp $21.99 $16.97 See On Amazon Create a warm, cozy space with this Himalayan salt lamp, which emits a soothing orange glow. The light comes with a pre-installed B15 bulb so it can be used right out of the box.

32 A Curtain Of Fairy Lights To Dress Up Any Space Amazon Twinkle Star Window Curtain String Light (300 LED) $18 See On Amazon Safe for indoor and outdoor use, this curtain of LED lights cascades in a flurry of warm, white light that will transform any space. The 300 LED lights can be set to one of eight modes, including sequential, slow fade, and twinkle. Plus, they're super easy to set up.

33 These Reusable Wool Dryer Balls To Soften Laundry Without Chemicals Amazon Friendsheep Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) $28 See On Amazon Made from 100% pure New Zealand wool, these dryer balls will soften over 1,000 cycles of laundry without the use of heavy perfumes, questionable chemicals, or wasteful dryer sheets. And, of course, it doesn’t hurt that they’re absolutely adorable — you’ll find other wool dryer balls out there, but none that are cuter than these.

34 A Cordless, Handheld Milk Frother That Creates Barista-Quality Drinks At Home Amazon Handheld Zulay Original Milk Frother $16 See On Amazon This legendary milk frother creates barista-quality hot drinks (think cappuccinos, matcha lattes, and hot cocoa) with the press of a button. Sold in 26 colors and patterns, it's totally cordless, and can be used for things like cocktails, too!

35 This Shampoo Brush That's Also A Great Scalp Massager Amazon MAXSOFT Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush $9 See On Amazon The soft, silicone bristles of this brush will gently massage your scalp while working shampoo into your hair, so it's both functional and soothing. Choose from green, pink, or purple.

36 A Bamboo Cheese Board With A Hidden Cutlery Drawer Amazon Dynamic Gear Bamboo Cheese Board Set $30 See On Amazon As aesthetically pleasing as it is practical, this bamboo cheese board has grooved edges to keep crackers in place, as well as a slide-out drawer that holds four different stainless steel cheese knives, which are included in the set. A must-have for anyone who loves hosting.

37 This Top-Rated Ice Roller To Calm Puffy Skin, Ease Headaches, & More Amazon ESARORA Ice Roller $22 See On Amazon An ice cube or two can help perk up tired faces and alleviate minor swelling or muscle aches, but it can get messy. This ice roller provides the same benefits, but via a much more convenient vehicle. Reviewers say it's also great for soothing face pain associated with headaches, sinus infections, allergies and more.

38 A Stylish Light Therapy Lamp That Can Help With The Winter Blues Amazon Miroco Light Therapy Lamp $36 See On Amazon Unsurprisingly, a lack of natural light as the days get shorter can contribute to a mood drop. The solution? This light therapy lamp, which mimics sunlight to give you a boost without the UV rays. There are three brightness settings to choose from, so sensitive eyes can still reap the benefits. Plus, the rich wood-grain finish makes it so much more attractive than competitors.

39 This Cold Brew Coffee Maker With Thousands Of Five-Star Reviews Amazon Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker $25 See On Amazon There's no better (or easier) way to make cold brew at home than this Takeya coffee maker. The durable, BPA-free pitcher has an airtight lid, non-slip silicone handle, and a reusable fine-mesh filter to catch even the finest of grounds. Over 20,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star review or rating!

40 This Essential Oil Diffuser & Humidifier In One Amazon InnoGear Diffusers for Essential Oils $25 See On Amazon Part fragrance disperser, part humidifier, this InnoGear diffuser has a 200-milliliter water capacity that's enough to last through a full night. Sold in two wood grain finishes (light or dark), there are two mist modes and four timer settings to choose from.

41 A Set Of Stainless Steel Chilling Cubes That Keep Drinks At The Perfect Temperature Amazon Amerigo Exclusive Whiskey Stones Gift Set $25 See On Amazon This beautiful bar set includes eight cooling cubes to prevent watered-down drinks, as well as a pair of stainless steel tongs and two drink coasters. The metal cubes have smooth, rounded edges, so they'll never chip a glass, and come in a mini ice tray to keep them cool in the freezer between uses.

42 A Lightweight Camera That Prints Photos Instantly Amazon KODAK Printomatic Digital Instant Print Camera $50 See On Amazon This small, Kodak camera prints out full-color, 2-by-3-inch photos on sticky-backed paper in under a minute. The camera has an automatic focus, flash, and comes with 10 sheets of Kodak ZINK photo paper. A perfect gift for just about anyone.

43 A Set Of Snail Mucin-Based Products From A Beloved Korean Beauty Brand Amazon COSRX All About Snail Korean Skincare Set (4-Pieces) $25 See On Amazon Perfect for travel, this set from Korean beauty brand COSRX allows you to try out minis of four of their popular snail products. Specifically, you’ll get a gentle cleanser, an essence (a common product in Korean skin care routines that’s similar to a serum), a peptide eye cream, and a cream, all made with skin-repairing, nourishing, rejuvenating snail mucin. It’s a great introduction to the powers snail mucin for those who are curious — and since a little goes a long way with each product, the set will last a long time even though the bottles are small.

44 This Portable Picnic Blanket That’s Waterproof Amazon REDCAMP Waterproof Picnic Blanket $26 See On Amazon Whether you’re planning a picnic or a day at the beach, this blanket will come in handy. It’s durable and waterproof, so don’t worry about spills. The sides are also reinforced, and the whole thing can be folded up into a tote bag complete with a handle. Plus, it’s available in multiple colors and patterns.

45 A Sleek, Insulated Travel Mug That's Virtually Spill-Proof Amazon Contigo Autoseal West Loop Stainless Steel Travel Mug (16 Oz.) $18 See On Amazon The stainless steel, double insulation of this travel mug keeps liquids hot up to five hours or cold up to 19. The mug's lid automatically seals between sips, which will help prevent spills, and it's even dishwasher safe. It's available in 26 colors and prints with matte and metallic finishes. Available colors: 27

46 This Double-Braided Lightning Cable That Won't Wear Down With Everyday Use Amazon AmazonBasics Double Braided Nylon Lightning to USB Cable (10 ft.) $17 See On Amazon This is a great example of a simple purchase that'll actually get a ton of use. Wrapped in durable nylon, this long, flexible USB cable won't fray or allow the internal wires to become damaged. It comes in five colors and four lengths, up to 10 feet.

47 A Productivity Planner That Helps Create A More Balanced Life Amazon Hotcinfin 2021-2022 Productivity Planner $20 See On Amazon Want to make 2021 your year? It’s not too late to grab this 12-month planner, which is sure to help you boost your productivity, develop good habits, and improve your time-management skills. It also helps you break down larger projects into smaller tasks, set objectives, and track milestones while emphasizing personal connections, experiences, and weekly reflection.

48 This Double-Bladed Mezzaluna That Makes Chopping Salads & Herbs A Breeze Amazon Checkered Chef Mezzaluna Chopper $11 See On Amazon This stainless steel mezzaluna is the perfect shape and size to chop salads, nuts, and herbs. It comes with blade protectors for safe storage and is dishwasher safe, too — a must-own for the at-home chef.

49 This Plush, Reversible Blanket With A Cozy Sherpa Lining Amazon Eddie Bauer Ultra-Plush Collection Throw Blanket $18 See On Amazon This cozy Eddie Bauer throw will keep you so warm all year long. Designed with textured sherpa on one side and a smoother microplush material on the other, it's safe to put in both the washer and dryer. Chose from 21 color and pattern combinations, some of which are winter-inspired. Available prints: 21

50 A Mini Waffle Maker That Comes In Lots Of Cute Designs Amazon Dash Mini Waffle Machine $30 See On Amazon Making waffles has never been so fun. The Dash waffle maker makes perfect, 4-inch waffles in mere minutes, in shapes like hearts, pumpkins, skulls, or traditional circles, depending on the one you choose. Impressively, over 65,000 Amazon shoppers left it a five-star review or rating. Available designs: 17

51 This Smart Lightbulb That Responds To Voice Commands Amazon Kasa Smart Light Bulb $14 See On Amazon Once linked up with the Kasa app, this smart lightbulb can be turned on, dimmed, or set to a schedule completely remotely. It's also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant — another seemingly simple but incredibly useful purchase.

52 These Unique Lavender-Scented Sugar Cubes To Cleanse & Exfoliate Your Skin Amazon Mineral Me California Lavender Sugar Scrub $13 See On Amazon As you use these sugar scrub cubes to cleanse and exfoliate your body, the aromatherapeutic lavender essential oil they’re scented with will melt away stress and help you relax, while natural ingredients like shea butter and vitamin E will nourish your skin. Free of chemicals, parabens, and sulfates, the cubes look like the kind of sugar cubes you’d put in your coffee — just take one in the shower or bath and use it until it dissolves.

53 A Double-Sided Magnifying Mirror That Lights Up Amazon Conair Reflections Double-Sided Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror $14 See On Amazon This rotating vanity mirror has a sleek chrome finish and stands at just 8.5 inches tall, making it a great buy for people with limited counter space. The two-sided mirror has panels with 1x and 7x magnification, and both sides are lit up by incandescent lighting that gives off a soft glow.

54 This Magic Washcloth That Removes Waterproof Mascara With Just Water Amazon The Original MakeUp Eraser $20 See On Amazon It seems a bit of sorcery went into making this makeup eraser that wipes away layers of foundation and even waterproof mascara with just water. The washcloth is super soft on one side and textured on the other, and is both reusable and machine washable. Though it may sound too good to be true, thousands of Amazon reviewers swear it really works.

55 A Bamboo Bath Caddy With So Many Handy Compartments Amazon PRISTINE BAMBOO Bathtub Caddy $40 See On Amazon Anyone who loves a good, long soak will appreciate this bamboo bathtub caddy. The expandable caddy fits any tub and has compartments designed for holding candles, wine glasses, snacks, a cell phone, and more. It also has an adjustable reading stand with a waterproof cover to protect tablets and books.

56 A Luxurious Silk Pillowcase That Comes In Every Color Amazon ALASKA BEAR Natural Silk Pillowcase $24 See On Amazon Silk pillowcases not only feel luxurious, but are also much better for your hair and skin than regular pillowcases, since they're super gentle. Made with real mulberry silk, this one has a handy zipper closure and comes in enough colors to suit any bedroom decor. Available colors: 39

57 A Set Of Two Giant Bath Bombs With Special Surprises Inside Amazon Jackpot Candles Store Ring Surprise Bath Bombs (2-Pack) $25 See On Amazon Each of these fragrant, moisturizing bath bombs has a secret — pop one in your bath, and once it dissolves, it’ll reveal a ring valued anywhere from $15 to $5,000 (yes, a literal piece of jewelry). They’re pretty fun, whether you buy them as a gift for yourself or someone else. Plus, the bath bombs themselves are made with premium ingredients and are absolutely enormous. What’s not to love?

58 A Simple Neck Massager That Makes A Big Difference Amazon Gaiam Restore Back & Neck Therapy Kit $14 See On Amazon This massager targets tightness, tension, stiffness, and soreness in the neck for total body relief. It looks fairly simple, but it’s hard to be skeptical after reading the Amazon reviews. “The inventor of this device needs to be put in for the Nobel Peace Prize for the amount of pain and anger he or she has dispatched from this earth,” one reviewer wrote, continuing, “I am simply blown away by this product, and would have easily paid a doctor $5,000 to equal the measure of relief this wand of zen has bestowed upon me.”

59 A Retro Mini Toaster Oven That Comes In Cute Colors Amazon DASH Mini Toaster Oven $25 See On Amazon This mini toaster oven is perfect for a small kitchen with limited counter space — and the fact that it’s absolutely adorable certainly doesn’t hurt. If you’re cooking for one, using a toaster oven is far more energy-efficient than turning on the whole oven, and it’ll also heat up a lot more quickly. Available colors: 4