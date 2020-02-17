36 Clever Home Products That Are Skyrocketing In Popularity On Amazon

Thanks to innovative new technologies and an awareness for what today's consumers crave — largely, in part, due to social media — brands are creating products that absolutely revolutionize the way we live at home. For example, smart technologies have made it possible to turn our coffee makers and lights on with a simple voice command — and there are a whole bunch of other clever home products on Amazon that are skyrocketing in popularity, thanks to their game-changing capabilities on both large and smaller scales.

Aside from smart home appliances and high-tech gadgets, Amazon's selection of home products comprises elegant accessories, genius storage solutions, and a slew of well-designed kitchen tools that will save you time and space. What's more, many of these clever home products have cult-followings and thousands of positive reviews on Amazon, so you can trust that they're going to live up to your expectations.

Every product on this list was chosen to make a different aspect of your home life easier in some way, from meal prepping and cleaning to organizing and getting ready in the morning. Some will also help improve the quality of your life by giving you a restful night's sleep or providing a healthier method of cooking. Intrigued? Then scroll on to shop 36 of the most clever home products on Amazon right now.

1 Smart Plugs That Turn On Your Appliances Remotely Amazon TanTan Mini Smart Plug (2-Pack) $17 $14 See On Amazon Once you connect these smart plugs to your network and download the Smart Life app, you'll be able to turn on lights, thermostats, and any other electric appliances directly from your phone. You can also set timers and set up schedules, like the brew time for your morning coffee. The smart plugs are also compatible with Alexa-enabled Amazon Echo devices and Google Home Assistants, so you can control them with your voice.

2 Dishwasher-Safe Baking Mats That Will Make Oven Cleanup A Snap Amazon AmazonBasics Silicone Baking Mat Sheet (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Made from food-grade, non-stick silicone, these baking mats cut out the need for cooking spray or parchment paper, making them easy to use and good for the planet. Each sheet measures 11 by 17 inches and can withstand temperatures up to 480 degrees. Use them to bake cookies and catch spillage from roasted fish, veggies, and meat. The mats are dishwasher-safe, so cleanup is a breeze.

3 A Smart Light Bulb With A Million Color Options That You Won't Need To Change For Years Amazon TanTan Smart Light Bulbs (4-Pack) $33 $30 See On Amazon There are so many reasons to love these light bulbs. Use the companion app to set these bulbs to warm or cool tones, or pick from one of the millions of options of the color spectrum. Compatible with Echo devices and Google Assistant, the smart bulbs can also be completely controlled by voice commands. The LED bulbs are also energy-efficient and will last you for 20,000 hours of use.

4 A Spill-Proof Travel Mug Available In More Than 20 Colors Amazon Contigo AUTOSEAL West Loop Travel Mug $12 See On Amazon With more than 18,000 perfect five-star reviews, the Contigo West Loop travel mug is an Amazon-favorite — and with good reason. The mug is available in 21 stylish colors and keeps drinks hot for up to seven hours. If iced lattes are more your flavor, it will also keep them chilled for up to 18 hours. In addition to keeping your beverage at just the right temperature, the vacuum insulation combined with the button-lock lid will prevent spills and condensation.

5 A Compact Food Processor With Rave Reviews Amazon Ninja Food Chopper $20 See On Amazon This mini electric food chopper has thousands of five-star reviews and a 4.7-star rating because it's just so versatile. It's powerful enough to slice, chop, blend, and puree up to two cups of fresh vegetables or herbs at a time. When you're done, it's small enough to be tucked away in a kitchen cabinet or pantry. The splash guard over the mixing bowl and a no-slip base make prep work even easier, and the parts are all removable and dishwasher-safe.

6 A Blender That Makes Smoothies Directly In A Container You Can Take To Go Amazon Oster My Blend 250-Watt Blender $20 See On Amazon What's unique about this Oster blender is that it's actually two products ⁠— a blender and a sports bottle⁠ — in one. With more than 6,000 reviews, this easy-to-clean smoothie maker is a crowd favorite. The unit comes with two lids: one for mixing, one for drinking. To make your smoothie or protein shake, add your favorite fruits, powder, and ice to the BPA-free bottle and cover with the bladed lid, then place on the base and hit the power button. Once you've achieved the consistency you want, simply fasten the drinking lid and you're ready to go.

7 A Customizable Memory Foam Pillow With More Than 12,000 Reviews Amazon Coop Home Goods Loft Pillow $60 See On Amazon Made with a blend of memory foam and microfiber, this COOP Home Goods pillow is as supportive as it is comfortable. In addition to adjusting to the contours of your head and neck, the pillow can be customized by adding or taking out the filling. It has an inner liner with a zipper closure and comes with an additional half pound of foam. The outer case is hypoallergenic and made from a blend of bamboo and polyester for extra breathability, so it'll keep hot sleepers and those with allergies comfortable throughout the night.

8 A Therapeutic Blanket That Can Help Boost Your Mood And Quality Of Sleep Amazon ZonLi Weighted Blanket $59 See On Amazon If you struggle with insomnia or symptoms of anxiety, this weighted blanket can help give you a more restful night's sleep; studies has found that weighted blankets have a calming effect. This version is filled with glass beads and multiple soft cushioned layers, while the quilted squares keep the beads in place so their weight is evenly distributed. The machine-washable blanket is easy to care for and comes in several sizes as well as weights, from 5 to 25 pounds.

9 An Elegant Table With A Marble-Like Top And Hidden Storage Space Amazon MELLCOM Marble Lift Top Coffee Table $99 See On Amazon Available in a few different colors, this solid engineered wood coffee table has an elegant, light-reflecting, marble-finish top that lifts up to reveal a storage compartment. The compartment is 19 by 38.6 inches, so you can keep remotes, magazines, and board games close at hand without cluttering up your space.

10 An Air Fryer That Makes Crispy Fries Using 80% Less Oil Amazon Dash Compact Air Fryer $55 See On Amazon This Dash air fryer will turn out crispy veggies, chicken wings, and even cinnamon rolls by using a rapid air circulation system, which means you'll be using way less oil without sacrificing on taste. The 2-quart capacity basket is big enough to make a pound of fries, but small enough to fit on your countertop. The appliance comes in five chic colors (including aqua, shown here) and has customizable temperature and timer settings.

11 A Multitasking Tool That Makes Perfect Avocado Slices Every Time Amazon OXO Good Grips Avocado Slicer $10 See On Amazon This three-in-one avocado slicer makes prepping the fruit so much easier than with a traditional knife. First, cut the avocado in half with the serrated edge of the tool. Then use the stainless steel pitter to remove the pit with one twist. Finally, the metal blades will cut through each half into seven even slices. The tool is made from BPA-free plastic, and it's dishwasher-safe.

12 A Machine That Will Brew And Chill Iced Beverages In Minutes Amazon Mr. Coffee Iced Tea & Iced Coffee Maker $24 See On Amazon Save time by brewing and serving your iced drinks using the same pitcher with this iced tea and coffee maker. To use, place loose tea, ground coffee, or tea bags in the brew basket. Then, using the water lines on the pitcher as guidance, add water to the reservoir and ice to your pitcher, and hit the brew button. You'll have up to 2 quarts of perfectly cold tea or coffee in minutes.

13 A Humidifier That Lasts Up To 16 Hours Without A Refill Amazon Pure Enrichment MistAire Cool Mist Humidifier $40 See On Amazon With a 1.5-liter capacity, this Pure Enrichment humidifier can work continuously for up to 16 hours. If the cool-mist humidifier gets low on water, it will shut off automatically and also has two settings to control the level of humidity it creates. There's even an optional night light feature.

14 An Electric Can Opener That Works With One Push Of A Button Amazon Hamilton Beach Automatic Can Opener $30 See On Amazon This sleek automatic can opener has an ergonomic lever that's easy to press and will pop open most lids in seconds. Place the can under the front cutting mechanism and hold the lever down; the electric opener will do the rest.

15 A Rotating Organizer For All Your Beauty Products Amazon AmeiTech Makeup Organizer $27 See On Amazon With four large compartments and four adjustable, horizontal dividers, this makeup organizer can store tall hair products, long eyeshadow palettes, and small pots of eye cream in any configuration. Its 360-degree rotation makes finding the right product easy. The top of the organizer is outfitted with several other thoughtful holders and compartments, including slots for makeup brushes, pencils, or lipsticks.

16 A Himalayan Salt Lamp That Emits A Soothing Warm Glow Amazon Levoit Viéra Himalayan Salt Lamp $50 See On Amazon An acrylic basin filled with hand-carved Himalayan rock salt, this salt lamp gives off a warm, amber glow that can help your eyes recover after a day filled with the harsh light of a computer screen. The lamp uses one 15-watt light bulb and comes with two additional replacement bulbs. You can adjust the brightness by pressing down on a dimmer switch to create just the ambiance you want.

17 A Chic Crystal Decanter To Improve The Taste Of Your Wine Amazon Le Chateau Wine Decanter $37 See On Amazon Bring out the subtle notes hiding in a bottle of great wine with this Le Chateau decanter. Made from hand-blown crystal, the aerator was designed with enough breathable surface to oxygenate a 750-milliliter bottle of wine perfectly. Once your wine has released all its flavors, the slanted spout makes it easy to refill your glass.

18 A Beverage Cooler That Chills Drinks In One Minute, Without Diluting Them Amazon HyperChiller Coffee/Beverage Cooler $25 See On Amazon Pour your hot coffee or tea into the HyperChiller beverage cooler and you'll have a perfectly chilled drink in 60 seconds. The cooler has two water chambers, each of which is surrounded by a layer of stainless steel. Just fill the cooler with water and put it in your freezer. Once the water has frozen, you can pour hot coffee through a lid, which is specially designed to keep your drink separate from the ice.

19 A Stacked Utensil Organizer That Frees Up Drawer Space Amazon Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Kitchen Organizer $10 See On Amazon This space-saving cutlery organizer has four stacked compartments for forks, knives, spoons, and measuring tools. The compartments even have a small icon to keep you keep things in order. You'll be able to store six to eight sets of dinnerware using half the space of a traditional organizer.

20 A More Hygienic, Faster-Drying Alternative To Fabric Bath Mats Amazon GOBAM Shower Mat $30 See On Amazon Made from 100% bamboo, this bathmat has three layers of waterproof coating to keep it looking great over time. The mat has anti-slip gaskets on the bottom, as well as a smooth surface with no hard edges to keep your feet safe. Bamboo is a fast-drying material, and the gaskets and slants keep air moving, which cuts down on drying time (this also means no mildew buildup). It's a warm and earthy accent to add to a bathroom, and it looks super sleek, too.

21 Cut-Resistant Gloves That Will Make Food Prep Easier (& Safer!) Amazon NoCry Cut Resistant Gloves $12 See On Amazon Available in four sizes to fit every home chef's hands, these lightweight cut-resistant gloves are woven from a combination of polyethylene, glass fiber, and spandex, making them extremely durable and stretchy. The European Standard for Protective Gloves gave the gloves a five — the highest score gloves can get for cut protection. Wear them while slicing, dicing, and grating to protect your hands.

22 Ventilated Food Storage Containers That Help Produce Stay Fresh Up To 80% Longer Amazon Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver (3-Pack) $27 See On Amazon Help your fruits and veggies last days, or even weeks, longer by storing them in these Rubbermaid FreshWorks containers. Each container has a lid fitted with a permanent filter and ventilation, which helps regulate the flow of oxygen and carbon dioxide, as well as an elevated bottom tray that keeps condensation off of your crisp veggies to prevent rot. The containers are also BPA-free and dishwasher-safe.

23 A Sous Vide That Makes Perfectly Cooked Meat, Veggies, & Fish Every Time Amazon Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker $149 See On Amazon Whether you're cooking steaks, fish, or vegetables, the Anova sous vide will keep your ingredients perfectly juicy and flavorful. Place your ingredients in a sealed plastic bag and drop it into a pot of water. Attach the precision cooker to the rim of your pot and set the desired temperature and cooking time, either on the cooker itself or with an app. This method of cooking circulates the water at a steady temperature, so your roast or salmon will be evenly cooked in its own, flavorful juices.

24 A Cordless Vacuum Cleaner With More Than 20,000 Reviews Amazon BLACK+DECKER dustbuster $56 See On Amazon The BLACK+DECKER dustbuster charges in just four hours and holds its charge for up to 18 months. The powerful yet lightweight cleaner has a rotating nozzle, an extendable crevice tool, and a flip-up brush attachment for dusting and upholstery. It also has a detachable dirt bowl you can empty out into a trash bag, and a filter you can rinse out in the sink.

25 A Steam Cooker That Makes Eggs Anyway You Like Them — With Almost No Effort Amazon Dash Electric Cooker $20 See On Amazon Whatever way you like your eggs, the Dash electric egg cooker will cook them to perfection, every time. The cooker comes with three trays, one for making up to six hard- or soft-boiled eggs, another for poached eggs, and one for making fluffy omelettes. The base of the egg cooker has a boiling tray, and the included measuring cup has fill markers for all of the different cooking settings, so you know exactly how much water you need.

26 A Digital Kitchen Scale That's Accurate Down To A Tenth Of An Ounce Amazon Etekcity Digital Kitchen Bowl $20 See On Amazon With a capacity of 11 pounds, this precise food scale can measure out dry and wet ingredients down to one-tenth of an ounce. The digital scale can be switched between metric and imperial measurement systems and has an easy-to-read LCD display. The removable measuring bowl can also be used to mix ingredients.

27 A Heart-Shaped Waffle Maker In 10 Cheerful Colors Amazon Dash Mini Maker The Mini Waffle Maker $18 See On Amazon This adorable waffle maker makes 4-inch waffles in just five minutes, in the shape of a heart no less. Once you plug it in, a light will come on to let you know when it's perfectly heated. Pour your batter in, press down, and wait. The nonstick coating on either side of the press keeps your batter from burning and is easy to wipe clean. The press comes in multiple charming colors (including pink, copper, red, white, and aqua) and you can even use it to make hash browns or paninis.

28 An Easy-To--Install Magnetic Bar For Your Most-Used Kitchen Utensils Amazon Modern Innovations Stainless Steel Magnetic Knife Bar $18 See On Amazon Keep even your heaviest knives and metal utensils firmly in place and within reach with this magnetic knife bar. The strong magnetic strip is 15.75-inches long and covered with a sleek, stainless steel finish. The panel is easy to install with just a couple of screws, and it comes with all of the necessary hardware.

29 A Gliding Shelf That Keeps Your Cabinets Organized Amazon Lynk Professional Cabinet Sliding Shelf $50 See On Amazon With an impressive 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon, the Lynk sliding cabinet shelf helps keeps everything in your kitchen and bathroom cabinets organized and within easy reach. Made from durable chrome and stainless steel, the shelf comes in six sizes to accommodate most cabinets, no matter how shallow or narrow. The ball-bearing glide system moves smoothly and quietly, and can be installed in less than 15 minutes.

30 A Cordless Fabric Defuzzer With More Than 6,000 Perfect Five-Star Reviews Amazon Conair Fabric Defuzzer $22 See On Amazon This cordless fabric defuzzer removes lint, fuzz, and pills from the softest, most delicate fabrics, like cashmere. There are three settings that give you control over how close to the fabric you shave, so you can get equally great results whether you're cleaning your couch or a beloved cardigan. The rechargeable shaver has a removable lint cleaner for easy cleanup and is available in six colors.

31 An Electric Frother That Whips Up Hot Beverages In No Time Amazon Bonsenkitchen Handheld Milk Frother $9 See On Amazon Small enough to fit in your cutlery drawer, this cordless, electric milk frother whisks milk, protein shakes, matcha lattes, and even egg whites in seconds. The stainless-steel frother comes with a set of two AA batteries to get you started right away. To clean, just turn it on under running water — it couldn't be simpler.

32 A Cooling Memory Foam Mattress Topper With Over 4,000 Outstanding Five-Star Reviews Amazon LINENSPA Foam Mattress Topper $40 See On Amazon This popular LINENSPA mattress topper is made from gel-infused memory foam that not only supports your body but also helps regulate your temperature. The memory foam adjusts to your body's contours, which helps relieve pressure and cradles your limbs. The topper comes in a thickness of 2 or 3 inches and is available in just about every bed size you can think of.

33 A Best-Selling Tub Drainer That Catches Hair And Keeps It Out Of Sight Amazon TubShroom The Revolutionary Tub Drain Protector $13 See On Amazon The mushroom shape of this tub drain protector catches hair and keeps it wrapped around the core, while also allowing water to flow easily, so you won't get a clogged drain while it works its magic. What's more, because the mushroom fits inside the drain, you won't have to see what it's gathered until you're ready to give it a clean. To do that, just take the protector out of your drain and wipe the hairs off with a paper towel. Simple, but genius.

34 A Set Of Markers That Can Cover Up Deep Scratches In Wood Furniture Amazon Katzco Furniture Repair Kit $10 See On Amazon This 13-piece furniture repair kit works to cover up nicks and scratches on all types of wood. The kit comes with six repair markers and six wax sticks to match different wood finishes. You'll also get a sharpener for the wax pencils, which work especially well at filling in deeper scratches. Once you've colored in your scuff marks and the pigment has dried, the results are permanent.

35 A Set Of Color-Coded Produce Bags In Three Sizes Amazon Ecowaare Reusable Mesh Produce Bags (15-Pack) $11 See On Amazon Made from BPA-free, 100% food-safe polyester, these mesh produce bags reduce waste and look so much better than their disposable plastic counterparts. This set comes with five small, medium, and large bags — 15 total. Each size has its own colored tag and drawstring, which is a thoughtful detail when you're stocking up on fruits and veggies. Lastly, the drawstring toggle makes opening and closing the bag a breeze.