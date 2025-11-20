Miami is a city where fashion, art, and culture collide, making it a magnet for creatives, tastemakers, and trendsetters — especially during moments like Art Basel, Miami Swim Week, and Miami Music Week. With its dynamic energy and vibrant neighborhoods, the city offers an eclectic hotel scene that perfectly matches the calendar. From Wynwood’s edgy art escapes to South Beach’s glamorous beachfront resorts, these 25 hotels are designed for travelers who want to experience Miami in style, whether you’re jetting in for a major event or simply craving a chic, sun-soaked getaway. Ready to elevate your Miami itinerary? Here, the hotels you should be booking.

My personal go-to since it opened in 2015, 1 Hotel South Beach is a sanctuary of sustainable style in the heart of Miami. Think reclaimed wood, organic cotton linens, and floor-to-ceiling windows that blur the line between indoors and ocean. With 425 rooms and 168 suites that channel a breezy, eco-luxe aesthetic, the vibe is effortlessly cool, anchored by a 600-foot stretch of private beach, a stunning rooftop pool with panoramic views, and buzzy, wellness-forward dining at Habitat and Watr. It’s the kind of place where high design meets barefoot luxury. Plus, the lobby smells so dang good.

A fresh chapter for a Miami icon, The Shelborne by Proper marks the latest addition to the Proper Hotels portfolio, bringing the brand’s signature blend of laid-back luxury and high-design cool to South Beach. Formerly an Art Deco classic, the property has been fully reimagined with layered textures, sculptural furniture, and a breezy palette that nods to its oceanfront setting while leaning fully into Proper’s elevated, West Coast-meets-tropical aesthetic. It has 251 rooms, suites, and villas, and a reenergized pool scene, vibrant culinary offerings, and a design-savvy crowd, making it the spot for stylish travelers looking for a cool new stay.

Sophisticated and serene, Hotel AKA Brickell brings a refined, design-forward energy to Miami’s bustling financial district. With 220 rooms and suites styled in calming neutrals, stone, and warm wood tones, the hotel feels more like an elevated private residence than a typical city stay. Following a recent refresh by architect and designer Piero Lissoni, the space now boasts minimalist Italian elegance, a sceney rooftop pool, and dining at ADRIFT Mare by Michelin-starred chef David Myers. It's the ideal pick for travelers who want Miami sleek without the South Beach scene.

A longtime favorite for fashion insiders and nightlife regulars, W South Beach still delivers on scene and style after a sleek renovation. The all-suite hotel features spacious, ocean-facing rooms with private balconies, contemporary art (think Warhols and Basquiats), and custom furniture that leans modern and luxe. The vibe? Glamorous but laid-back, thanks to a palm-lined pool, rooftop basketball and tennis courts, and buzzy dining from celebrity-favorite hot spot MR CHOW to Irma’s, a tropical cocktail bar tucked into a lush garden courtyard. It’s perfect for Instagrams and mojitos by the beach.

Opening this fall in a restored Art Deco landmark just steps from the sand, Le Particulier Miami is the first U.S. property from Namron Hospitality, the boutique hotel group behind cult-favorite La Valise in Mexico. Set in the former Ocean Spray Hotel, the 54-room escape blends 1980s Miami glam with Namron’s signature eye for soulful, design-led spaces: think terrazzo floors, tropical wallpaper, crystal chandeliers, and rooms dressed in mint green, flamingo pink, and vintage cream. Located in Mid Beach, within Basel-hopping distance of Faena, Soho House, and the Convention Center, the hotel is set to become a buzzy home base for art world insiders. Guests can fuel up at vegan-forward café Los Bowls de Guadalupe (a Namron signature) before unwinding at the forthcoming lobby bar or rooftop lounge, where curated music and art set the mood.

An enduring Miami icon, Fontainebleau Miami Beach effortlessly blends legendary glamour with contemporary luxury. With over 1,500 rooms and suites designed by the renowned Morris Lapidus, the hotel dazzles with its striking curves, bold architecture, and vibrant art collection. With so many rooms, it’s perfect for large groups and last-minute bookings, and it’s got it all, from sprawling pools and world-class nightlife venues to Michelin-starred dining spots like Scarpetta and Hakkasan.

Set within a meticulously restored 1930s historic estate, Four Seasons at The Surf Club is Miami’s epicenter of refined luxury and timeless elegance. This exclusive oceanfront retreat offers 77 guest rooms, 30 hotel residences, and 121 private residential apartments all spread over three new buildings, each designed with a sophisticated blend of classic Art Deco details and modern, tailored finishes. With lush gardens, a private beach, and world-class amenities, including Michelin-starred dining by Chef Thomas Keller, this sanctuary redefines Miami Beach glamour.

Set to reopen in late 2025, Delano Miami Beach is entering a stunning new chapter while honoring its rich Mid-Century and Art Deco heritage. Originally designed by Ian Schrager and Philippe Starck in the ’90s, the iconic 171-room resort has been thoughtfully reimagined by Elastic Architects alongside Ennismore’s in-house design team. Guests will be welcomed through billowing white curtains into bright, minimalist public spaces where soft palettes meet a dynamic play of light and shadow. The guest rooms, including poolside Bungalow Suites and ocean-view Penthouses, feature bespoke lighting, organic textures, and reinterpretations of signature Delano touches, like the iconic ‘Apple a Day’ amenity revamped as a glass vessel filled with curated treats. Floor-to-ceiling windows and terraces maximize sweeping views of the Miami skyline and Atlantic Ocean, making Delano a fresh, elegant beachfront sanctuary with a deep nod to its legendary past.

Set along a stunning stretch of South Beach, Faena Miami Beach is a 179-room resort that redefines luxury through a mesmerizing blend of Art Deco glamour, theatrical flair, and South American warmth. Designed by visionary Alan Faena in collaboration with Baz Luhrmann, the property immerses guests in a fantastical world where decadent design meets retro Miami vibes. Richly textured interiors, featuring gold accents, velvet, and bespoke art installations, create an intimate yet otherworldly vibe across lush gardens, oceanfront pools, and public spaces. Culinary highlights include Paul Qui’s Pao and the transformative Tierra Santa Healing House spa, while the adjacent Faena Theater keep the theatrics going.

Nestled within a beautifully restored 1940s Art Deco tower on Collins Avenue, Soho Beach House Miami offers members an exclusive beachfront sanctuary with all the luxe amenities. The 58-room hotel features two pools, including a rooftop terrace pool with sweeping ocean views, a full gym and spa, a cozy screening room, and standout dining at the signature Italian restaurant Cecconi’s. The vibrant rooftop bar Ocho rounds out the scene, making it a stylish haven for creatives and tastemakers. You do need to be a member to book, and memberships start at around $875 per quarter, with a discounted rate for under-27s — though you can also opt for a Soho Friends membership (for less money), which can be approved at time of booking.

A sleek blend of sophistication and laid-back luxury, The Miami Beach EDITION stands out with its artful design and curated experiences. The 294-room resort, nestled steps from the ocean, features spacious rooms and suites with warm, contemporary interiors by Roman and Williams. Guests can indulge in a range of standout amenities including two outdoor pools, a chic bowling alley, a stylish ice skating rink, and a vibrant nightlife scene anchored by the renowned Matador Room and the cozy Market at EDITION. The spa is fantastic and the perfect low-light spot to get away from the (sometimes overstimulating) Miami Beach socializing.

Perched on the pristine shores of Bal Harbour, The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour offers a serene and sophisticated retreat just north of Miami Beach. With 102 elegantly appointed rooms and suites featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and stunning ocean views, the resort blends timeless luxury with contemporary comfort. Guests enjoy a private beach, lush tropical gardens, a full-service spa, and refined dining options that complement the tranquil ambiance. Known for impeccable service and understated elegance, The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour is the perfect sanctuary for travelers seeking a peaceful seaside escape. (There’s also two other great Ritz-Carlton options: one in South Beach and one in Key Biscayne, but this one is a traveler favorite.)

Nestled in Miami Beach’s lively Mid-Beach neighborhood, The Goodtime Hotel is a playful, design-forward retreat that perfectly blends retro Miami vibes with modern luxury. The property, which has 266 rooms and suites, was brought to life by Pharrell Williams and designer David Rockwell and has colorful interiors, funky art installations, and a lively social scene. Guests can lounge poolside at the vibrant, 12,000-square-foot pool deck, enjoy fresh, Mediterranean-inspired dining at their signature restaurant, and dance the night away with a lineup of DJs and live performances.

Right in the heart of Wynwood’s art-and-inked-mural mecca, Moxy Miami Wynwood flips the script on the classic boutique hotel. The 120-room property leans into compact, clever design: think Murphy desks, under-bed storage, playful room configurations (from King “Graffiti Grove” to suite-style “Mojito XL”), and tech-friendly touches throughout. Social moments are the core: check in at Bar Moxy (which doubles as the lobby), sip on a signature welcome cocktail, play shuffleboard in the common area, or just hang in their fun and visually rich spaces. With 24/7 fitness, a rooftop gathering spot, murals by local and international street artists, and a vibe that mirrors Wynwood itself, it’s the perfect landing spot for those who want to be surrounded by true Wynwood vibes. (For those looking for beach vibes, there’s also a Moxy in South Beach!)

With 153 rooms, the hotel right in the heart of Miami’s art scene blends sleek style and functionality, expect floor‑to‑ceiling windows, mini‑fridges, smart TVs, and work‑friendly desks in each space. Public areas include AC Kitchen for European‑inspired breakfasts, the AC Lounge for tapas and cocktails, and Elevar Wynwood Rooftop & Art Space for sunset drinks overhead with skyline views. Just steps from the Wynwood Walls and Design District, and only about 10 minutes from South Beach, it’s an ideal base for travelers looking to immerse in culture without sacrificing amenities like a rooftop pool, fitness center, pet‑friendly rooms, and free Wi-Fi for a great price. (There’s also plenty of other AC Hotels in Miami to choose from — Miami Beach, Brickell, Dadeland, and others just outside Miami.)

At the beating heart of Miami’s arts-heavy Wynwood district, Arlo Wynwood offers 217 guest rooms where creative energy and thoughtful design converge. Minimal, modern touches like white oak furnishings, bedside USB charging, Bluetooth radios, and soundproofing make each room a calm oasis amid the neighborhood’s vibrant pulse. The nine-story hotel features standout gathering spots like a rooftop pool and bar with panoramic views, the lobby-level restaurant WynWyn serving globally inspired comfort food, and Higher Ground, a lush, art-filled lounge known for craft cocktails and a buzzy yet relaxed vibe.

Floor‑to‑ceiling windows, private balconies, walk‑in rain showers, and abundant natural light define the guest rooms and suites at EAST Miami, while the Residence units offer full kitchens and laundry facilities. With four distinct pool experiences — lap pool, spa pool, cold plunge, and hot tub — plus the 24‑hour BEAST gym, rooftop bar Sugar, the lounge‑meets‑work‑space Domain, and elevated dining at Quinto, the hotel is a destination for travelers who want to play and work in style. Its design leans toward textured neutrals and lush organic touches, making East Miami a vibrant, great spot in Brickell.

If you're looking for big city energy with a side of bayfront bliss, Kimpton EPIC delivers. This 411-room downtown high-rise is perched where the Miami River meets Biscayne Bay, giving every room major water or skyline views (plus private balconies to soak them up). The vibe inside is sleek and newly refreshed: porcelain tile floors, soft neutral palettes, and subtle nautical nods throughout. Expect buzzy scene-setting at the 16th-floor pool deck, waterfront dining at the always-happening Zuma, and rooftop cocktails at Area 31. Add in a marina, spa, and easy access to Brickell and the arts district, and you’ve got an all-access pass to the best of modern Miami.

Nestled at the quieter end of Ocean Drive, The Betsy Hotel in South Beach is a boutique cultural haven with 130 rooms and suites that masterfully balance pre‑Deco charm with warm, contemporary touches. Recently awarded a Michelin One Key for “a very special stay,” it stands apart from the flash and noise with thoughtful artistry, nightly live jazz, and service that feels personal. With two Laurent Tourondel-led restaurants (including the newly reopened trattoria‑style The Alley), a rooftop pool and solarium, private beach service, sunrise yoga, a library, and regular arts programming, The Betsy is ideal for travelers craving intimate luxury steeped in culture and quiet.

Located in the heart of Downtown, JW Marriott Marquis Miami is a 313‑room powerhouse of luxe amenities and elevated design. The 41‑story hotel delivers sweeping views over Biscayne Bay from many rooms and suites, each outfitted with plush bedding, expansive windows, and modern comforts. On-site highlights include a sky‑pool terrace, full spa and salon, multiple standout restaurants like Daniel Boulud’s Boulud Sud, an NBA‑approved basketball arena, and over 80,000 square feet of meeting and event space. It’s perfect for travelers who want style, culture, and convenience all in one place. Just a few minutes’ drive away sits the original JW Marriott Miami in Brickell, which offers slightly more compact rooms but equally strong service, excellent restaurants, and a prime walkable location near Brickell.

In the heart of Brickell, citizenM Miami Brickell delivers sharp design and tech-savvy comfort in one sleek package. The 252-room property is built for travelers who want style and simplicity, with XL king-size beds, blackout blinds, rainforest‑like showers, mood lighting, and all-room app/tablet controls. The rooftop pool and bar offer skyline views that rival any lounge in town; inside, the living room‑meets‑co‑working lobby, 24/7 canteenM, and 8 “societyM” meeting rooms make this a solid pick for work and play. Just steps from the Metromover and Metrorail, it’s an ideal base for exploring the city without being stuck in traffic. There’s also CitizenM properties near South Beach and Worldcenter.

Absolutely stunning is one way to describe this hotel. (And the correct way.) Tucked away in Miami Beach’s North Shore, Mayfair House Hotel & Garden is a serene boutique retreat combining mid-century modern elegance with lush tropical gardens. The 60-room property offers spacious suites featuring private balconies, vintage-inspired decor, and peaceful ocean or garden views. The tranquil vibe is perfect for travelers seeking a low-key yet stylish escape, with amenities including a heated pool, yoga classes, and an intimate, Mediterranean-inspired restaurant. Its quiet location feels worlds away but remains close to the vibrant Miami Beach scene.

A landmark of understated luxury, The Setai Miami Beach blends Asian-inspired tranquility with iconic Art Deco architecture along South Beach. Its 136 oceanfront suites showcase sleek, minimalist design with teak floors, high ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling windows framing stunning Atlantic views. Guests enjoy three temperature-controlled infinity pools, a world-class spa, and celebrated dining venues like Jaya and The Ocean Grill.

Located in Miami Beach's Mid-Beach neighborhood, Andaz Miami Beach offers a sophisticated blend of Mediterranean-inspired design and Miami's coastal charm. The hotel features 287 rooms and suites, each adorned with a serene color palette of aqua, mint, turquoise, and sage, paying homage to the city's Art Deco heritage. Guests are welcomed into an elevated lobby with panoramic ocean views, where traditional check-in desks are replaced by a seated cocktail reception. The property boasts two heated outdoor pools with private cabanas, a spa, and a private beach club. Culinary offerings include three distinct dining venues by the José Andrés Group, including Aguasal, a seafood-focused restaurant with ocean views.

Now this is a cool hotel. In the heart of Downtown, The Moore Miami offers a boutique hotel experience with a sleek, modern edge and sculptural details. In the historic Moore building, its 91 rooms are designed for comfort and style, featuring clean lines and thoughtful amenities. The rooftop pool and bar command panoramic city views, making it a hot spot for socializing and relaxation alike.